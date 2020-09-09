 Skip to content
 
(Live5 News Charleston)   Woman drops off film negatives at local photo lab. Photo lab closes down. Hilarity ensues. But then - the TV station gets a statement from a former employee that interferes with the narrative   (live5news.com) divider line
BizarreMan [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Film?
Negatives?
This year?
 
Farkenhostile [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Live 5 News attempted to reach AccuPhotoLab's owner, Gerard DeCocker."

A perfect name for someone who would do something like this.
 
optikeye [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
The 'prepaid' claim is a bit fishy. Most independent photo labs charge for developing the roll, but they only print images that come out.....so if you have a roll with 3 untaken photos, those will come out blank on the negative and you won't get a charge for the print of those.
 
johnphantom
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

optikeye: The 'prepaid' claim is a bit fishy. Most independent photo labs charge for developing the roll, but they only print images that come out.....so if you have a roll with 3 untaken photos, those will come out blank on the negative and you won't get a charge for the print of those.


If they were so important why wasn't she right on picking them up after the job was finished?
 
Advernaut
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Moss received the pictures and negatives, put them in a drawer and never looked at them again.
 
Russ1642 [BareFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Did I go through a time warp while I was sleeping? Who the fark still uses film?
 
IbiEvacua
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
This woman seems a little senile.. Like my 75yo step mother spending 20 hours on a 2.99 refund from Amazon.
 
ElwoodCuse [BareFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

BizarreMan: Film?
Negatives?
This year?


Yes
Yes
They weren't taken this year, they were taken a long time ago
 
reyreyrey
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

optikeye: The 'prepaid' claim is a bit fishy. Most independent photo labs charge for developing the roll, but they only print images that come out.....so if you have a roll with 3 untaken photos, those will come out blank on the negative and you won't get a charge for the print of those.


Per the article, she wasn't getting film developed. She brought in existing photos and negatives for copies to be made for her husband's funeral book. The local place here has you pay for that up-front since the quantities are known.

There's a lot about this story that is a bit odd and I know how the death of a spouse can impact one's faculties so I'm not necessarily disputing the account of the defunct shop.
 
asciibaron
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
the lab tossed her memories.  bulldozer to the owners house time.
 
nytmare
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Even if the customer did screw up, get your ass into the store and give her the damn pictures back.
 
Voiceofreason01
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
"the narrative" submitter? Wtf is wrong with you?
 
ElwoodCuse [BareFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

nytmare: Even if the customer did screw up, get your ass into the store and give her the damn pictures back.


there's no store to get into. there are no pictures to give back
 
FLMountainMan
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Great, a thread where we mock an old woman who just wants to get photos of her dead husband back.

Happy Friday!!!!
 
sinko swimo [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Advernaut: Moss received the pictures and negatives, put them in a drawer and never looked at them again.


there is a strong chance that in her grief she did pick them up and put them away.
 
StoPPeRmobile
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

BizarreMan: Film?
Negatives?
This year?


I "fix" old photos and I hate them leaving them with me. I make them stay until I have what I need.

Some of the old photos are mind blowing.
 
Russ1642 [BareFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

FLMountainMan: Great, a thread where we mock an old woman who just wants to get photos of her dead husband back.

Happy Friday!!!!


She has the photos.
 
Fear the Clam
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

asciibaron: the lab tossed her memories.  bulldozer to the owners house time.


I heard that the lab added a BRAZZERS logo to all her prints, too.
 
vinn01
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
I sense the dementia is strong with this one.

/ far too familiar with dementia
// my sympathies
 
mongbiohazard [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

sinko swimo: Advernaut: Moss received the pictures and negatives, put them in a drawer and never looked at them again.

there is a strong chance that in her grief she did pick them up and put them away.


I used to manage a luxury apartment building just outside of the DC border, which had residents who skewed older. Lots of empty-nesters selling their homes and moving in to an urban apartment for a few years until they need to move to assisted living facilities.

Numerous times I'd have to defuse some issue which ended up simply being the older client did something they forgot they did, or were losing their faculties in some other way. I just stayed patient, and was as kind and understanding as I could be while explaining to them the situation until they understood. Eventually they'd get it, and be very sad when they realized no one had wronged them, and they had just got done screaming at another resident or staff member simply because age was robbing them of their faculties. And then they'd walk away, still sad, and I'd get depressed thinking about how that was going to be me someday too (minus being able to afford the expensive apartment).
 
scruffythecat
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Russ1642: Did I go through a time warp while I was sleeping? Who the fark still uses film?


I do. A lot of people do. Film is big now, new stuff coming out all the time.
 
ifky
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
vignette.wikia.nocookie.netView Full Size
 
menschenfresser
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Film negatives? Well, gee whiz - couldn't she ask the elevator attendant if he's seen them, or maybe take the streetcar down to the cinema where they play the Keystone Cops silent films and ask the organ player? Easier still, maybe just pick up the telephone and ask the operator to connect them to the photomat at Keystone 4-5375?

/film cameras are old
 
Russ1642 [BareFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

scruffythecat: Russ1642: Did I go through a time warp while I was sleeping? Who the fark still uses film?

I do. A lot of people do. Film is big now, new stuff coming out all the time.


There must be, like, dozens of you.
 
