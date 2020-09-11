 Skip to content
(Click Orlando)   Nearly $500K hidden in furniture seized at Miami airport. See, that's why you gotta clean out you couch cushions every now and then, that stuff builds up   (clickorlando.com) divider line
Hooferatheart [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Those custom agents got Sofa King lucky.
 
Lambskincoat [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
You will find ten times that in Yuan hiding in Jared's sofa.
 
I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Who ships furniture... by plane?
 
Erebus1954
‘’ 1 hour ago  
How much is a fuzzy gummy bear worth?
 
Heamer [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise: Who ships furniture... by plane?


When you absolutely, positively need to sit by tomorrow.
 
LewDux [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Adam Baum
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.insider.comView Full Size


obligatory.
 
LarryDan43 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I wonder what happened to the other 1.5 million they found?
 
Vorpal
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Cut to the chaise
 
stuffy
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Half hour of drug profits.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Oh. That's where, I left that. F.M. Paco is going to be mad. I better disapp
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Was it real or counterfeit?
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Meanwhile in an airport on the Bosphorus  there's 1,000,000 TL hidden in the Ottoman.
 
vinn01
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
I love to see court cases like:

"United States Custom and Border Protection vs Comfy Chair"

/ the chair has a right to counsel...and side table
 
