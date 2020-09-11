 Skip to content
(Click Orlando)   "And I would've gotten away for it, too, if it weren't for my meddling Facebook rant"   (clickorlando.com) divider line
ClavellBCMI [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
When stupid idiots make the cops job easy.
 
Herr Flick's Revenge
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Another Facebook victim.
When will people learn?
 
iheartscotch [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Looook oooout, here comes the Florida Man.....
 
SBinRR [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm... I'm going to need to read that again.
 
chitownmike
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

ClavellBCMI: When stupid idiots write headlines


Fixt
 
Adam Baum
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
memegenerator.netView Full Size
 
jmr61 [BareFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
I've never seen facebook but I love seeing these stories over the years.

The creation of an outlet for stupid people to indict and convict themselves is just spectacular.
 
flamark [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

jmr61: I've never seen facebook but I love seeing these stories over the years.

The creation of an outlet for stupid people to indict and convict themselves is just spectacular.


It's just a BBS with pictures and graphics.
 
Pats_Cloth_Coat
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
I wonder how he found her on facebook.
 
