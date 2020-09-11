 Skip to content
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Click Orlando)   Next up in 2020 disaster bingo: Florida Tree Alligators   (clickorlando.com) divider line
6
    More: Florida, Lee County, Florida, Crocodile, American Alligator, NORTH FORT MYERS, Rescue workers, Conservation biology, Crocodilia, 27-year-old woman  
•       •       •

580 clicks; posted to Main » on 11 Sep 2020 at 6:31 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



6 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Clickbait. The alligator wasn't in a tree. This is just your typical idiot in Florida not keeping their eye on a body of water, when every Floridian knows that an alligator can be in any body of fresh water, including your swimming pool.
 
bo_loo
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Walker: Clickbait. The alligator wasn't in a tree. This is just your typical idiot in Florida not keeping their eye on a body of water, when every Floridian knows that an alligator can be in any body of fresh water, including your swimming pool.


While true, gators do climb up on tree limbs (usually via fallen trees).

https://www.huffpost.com/entry/alliga​t​or-in-tree-photo_n_577ec698e4b0c590f7e​8aa6e
 
Nick Nostril [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This is how you get drop alligators. Not good.
 
Diocletian's Last Cabbage [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Last seen returning to local zoo...
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Harry Freakstorm [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Dang it.  I hard Tree Floridians on my disaster Bingo.

Tree Floridians: Manny, Daryl and Leo "the Slack" Slackovavich.
 
Stud Gerbil
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Florida is a free square on my card, and alligators is so 2019.
 
Displayed 6 of 6 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

All the submissions, none of the calories.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.