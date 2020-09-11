 Skip to content
(Daily Star)   No you can't bring your cat into the gym and... wait, what are you doing? (possible nsfw content on page)   (dailystar.co.uk) divider line
BumpInTheNight [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Somewhere out there, a Bethesda games employee is knowingly nodding at the perfect humanity on display here and planning how to incorporate her decision tree into one of their NPCs.
 
gopher321 [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Meanwhile, a Florida woman was arrested after she stripped naked in a sex shop and started trying out a penis-shaped toy."

...Seems like they focused on the wrong story.
 
mattj1984
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"You're gonna let my hairy pussy in one way or another!"
 
cyberspacedout
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Apparently they didn't want her to put her pussy on display.
 
cyberspacedout
‘’ 1 hour ago  

mattj1984: "You're gonna let my hairy pussy in one way or another!"


27 seconds... I blame the article's loading time.
 
skyn_floote
‘’ 1 hour ago  
what did she do with the cat after stripping?
 
shaggai
‘’ 1 hour ago  

skyn_floote: what did she do with the cat after stripping?


The Aristocrats.
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I found it funny that the woman was named Chien.
 
starsrift
‘’ 1 hour ago  
...I really don't understand TFA's sidebar about a completely unconnected woman giving a footjob to a dildo as part of the story about this first woman in Taiwan.
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut
‘’ 1 hour ago  

BumpInTheNight: Somewhere out there, a Bethesda games employee is knowingly nodding at the perfect humanity on display here and planning how to incorporate her decision tree into one of their NPCs.


She was ok before the Skooma.  Not even once!
 
WelldeadLink
‘’ 1 hour ago  

shaggai: skyn_floote: what did she do with the cat after stripping?

The Aristocrats.


The Aristocats.
 
Bovine Diarrhea Virus
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

gopher321: "Meanwhile, a Florida woman was arrested after she stripped naked in a sex shop and started trying out a penis-shaped toy."

...Seems like they focused on the wrong story.


After seeing a picture of the "woman" in question, I'm glad they focused elsewhere
 
Mock26
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
I feel sorry for the cat. Crazy people are not exactly all that reliable and I have a feeling that cat is far from happy living with her.
 
LewDux [OhFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Ad for Cats reboot
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
The quarantine is getting to people.
 
bughunter
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

LewDux: Ad for Cats reboot


Better than buttholes, I guess...
 
morg
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
bughunter
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
At first I was all
cdn.athlonoutdoors.comView Full Size


And then I was
i1.kym-cdn.comView Full Size
 
Johnny the Tackling Alzheimers Patient [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
I think I heard a version of this joke, but the blonde had a poodle and a three-foot salami.
 
lobotomy survivor
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
waxbeans
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Hey you're open during a pandemic and your concern is about cat hair why am I the only one that considers this entire idea completely moronic and stupid give me a break you're open during pandemic all those other rules can suck a bag of rocks

And why are we still carding people for beer purchases clerk actually asked me to remove my mask I refuse to
they asked me again I'm going to throw the beer at their head
 
jeremy2020
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
That cat must be so embarrassed
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Seen outside:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Bloodnok
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
It's never the ones you want to be nude, is it?
 
chawco
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
For some reason, now I want to play SimCity.

Does that seem right to you?
 
waxbeans
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

chawco: For some reason, now I want to play SimCity.

Does that seem right to you?


Right?
Why isn't the original available to play on a cell?
 
Kinan
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
One per customer!
 
Loucifer
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Translation error. She actually said "my pussy needs a workout"
 
Fursecution [BareFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

waxbeans: Hey you're open during a pandemic and your concern is about cat hair why am I the only one that considers this entire idea completely moronic and stupid give me a break you're open during pandemic all those other rules can suck a bag of rocks

And why are we still carding people for beer purchases clerk actually asked me to remove my mask I refuse to
they asked me again I'm going to throw the beer at their head


This is in Taiwan. You know, a country where they have adult leadership.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
That cat looked complete uninterested in any of these shenanigans.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Fursecution: waxbeans: Hey you're open during a pandemic and your concern is about cat hair why am I the only one that considers this entire idea completely moronic and stupid give me a break you're open during pandemic all those other rules can suck a bag of rocks

And why are we still carding people for beer purchases clerk actually asked me to remove my mask I refuse to
they asked me again I'm going to throw the beer at their head

This is in Taiwan. You know, a country where they have adult leadership.


And is the real China.
 
Louisiana_Sitar_Club [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
chawco
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

waxbeans: chawco: For some reason, now I want to play SimCity.

Does that seem right to you?

Right?
Why isn't the original available to play on a cell?


OMG seriously. I'd give them $5 for it.
 
