One injured in experimental plane crash. As this was in Florida, we can assume the experiment was a success
12
Engine out, beach landing. Beaches aren't great to land on. Nose gear digs in, breaks, plane flips over.
 
Can the plane be used again if it it is turned right side up?  Is the prop broken or the landing gear bent?  The rules for awarding points at a FAI world championship in the engine off landing do not require the airplane be upright or pointed in any particular direction.  Injuries to occupants however is a total disqualification.  Zero points.
 
Yeah, it looks like an emergency landing on the beach which did not go completely according to plan.  Still, any landing you can walk or crawl away from is good enough, I suppose.
 
The plane landed upside down in Melbourne beach.
But isn't everything upside down down under? So the plane should be ok.

/when topsy meets turvy and they start to spin
 
We sure this is Florida? It says Melbourne and the plane is upside-down so Australia?
 
Meh, I was hoping for a more interesting plane.

Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
The plane's avionics were set for the northern hemisphere.
 
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Yeah you can see where the nose gear dug into the sand and bent. The tire track leads right to a deeper wider hole where the plane flipped over on it's back.
 
This'll land on a beach:
Wild West Aircraft SuperSTOL landing short
Youtube 0zDo7hkmCNY
 
Anyone have the N-number?
 
