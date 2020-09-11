 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Yahoo)   If you're delivering groceries, it's best if you don't leave them blocking the door   (au.news.yahoo.com) divider line
22
    More: Fail, Apartment, Customer, Customer service, Yahoo!, Coles shopper, House, upset customer, Supermarket  
•       •       •

641 clicks; posted to Main » on 11 Sep 2020 at 4:32 PM (27 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



22 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
edmo [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Sure, and last time you biatched when I left plenty of room.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
iron de havilland [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Just leave it under the doormat.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
MythDragon
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
A Coles customer has vented his frustrations after finding his grocery order in an incredibly inconvenient place.


Like the back of a Volkswagen?
 
dothemath [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Disgraced grocery boy.
 
FLMountainMan
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
I sincerely hope this is the worst problem this guy faces this month.
 
fiddlehead
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Could be worse.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Snapper Carr
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
They should stop hiring their delivery staff from Midvale

i.kinja-img.comView Full Size
 
YouPeopleAreCrazy
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
This end up.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
morg
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Pretty sure that even in Australia there's a requirement to have more than one door on any kind of building.
 
mongbiohazard [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Ha! I was literally ranting about this yesterday. All of our grocery orders are either curbside pickup or Instacart - with a generous tip.

But more than half of the time the Instacart peeps leave the whole pile of bags pressed up against my door, so I can't open it, and go upstairs and out the front door then around the house and down the stairs to get my order away from the door. Some delivery drivers too, but only Doordash, not delivery drivers who actually work for the place we ordered from.

So I just added a note last night to my Instacart delivery instructions, "Please do not leave the delivery up against my door, leave me enough room to open the door and get it, thank you!"

Today's delivery gave me about a 4-6 inches of clearance to open the door, and get outside to get it. I'm not that skinny. I went around the house again.
 
fiddlehead
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Oh man, I just GISed "delivery fail" and spent the last 5 minutes laughing.

Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Malenfant [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
I'm in an apartment, and earlier this year, had a heavy Amazon delivery delivered against the door to my floor, which opens outward.

Fortunately, I found it before one of my elderly neighbors needed to open that door.

Some delivery people don't think, they just drop the package wherever.
 
Geotpf
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

morg: Pretty sure that even in Australia there's a requirement to have more than one door on any kind of building.


That's not even a requirement in the US.  Plenty of small buildings have only one door out.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

MythDragon: A Coles customer has vented his frustrations after finding his grocery order in an incredibly inconvenient place.


Like the back of a Volkswagen?


Some delivery guy delivered someone else's groceries to me the other day I kept that shiat and the following week another delivery guy left some awesome action figure at my door by accident with my package I was actually a nice guy and took it all the way to the other apartment so the guy could receive his stupid action figure it's a damn shame it wasn't something nice
 
waxbeans
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

FLMountainMan: I sincerely hope this is the worst problem this guy faces this month.


Right we should all be so lucky
 
waxbeans
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

fiddlehead: Could be worse.

[Fark user image image 600x366]


😆😆😆😆😆
 
Cereal Fetish
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

fiddlehead: Oh man, I just GISed "delivery fail" and spent the last 5 minutes laughing.

[Fark user image image 302x608]

[Fark user image image 457x352]
[Fark user image image 506x801]


In that first photo: every door handle I've ever seen like that can be turned upwards as well.  It's a dumb place for a package, sure...but the recipient certainly isn't very bright either.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

mongbiohazard: Ha! I was literally ranting about this yesterday. All of our grocery orders are either curbside pickup or Instacart - with a generous tip.

But more than half of the time the Instacart peeps leave the whole pile of bags pressed up against my door, so I can't open it, and go upstairs and out the front door then around the house and down the stairs to get my order away from the door. Some delivery drivers too, but only Doordash, not delivery drivers who actually work for the place we ordered from.

So I just added a note last night to my Instacart delivery instructions, "Please do not leave the delivery up against my door, leave me enough room to open the door and get it, thank you!"

Today's delivery gave me about a 4-6 inches of clearance to open the door, and get outside to get it. I'm not that skinny. I went around the house again.


🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣​🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣
 
FLMountainMan
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Geotpf: morg: Pretty sure that even in Australia there's a requirement to have more than one door on any kind of building.

That's not even a requirement in the US.  Plenty of small buildings have only one door out.


It is an OSHA requirement, and I've never seen a building code that didn't require one on multi-family dwellings.  You must have been in a lot of old buildings.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Malenfant: I'm in an apartment, and earlier this year, had a heavy Amazon delivery delivered against the door to my floor, which opens outward.

Fortunately, I found it before one of my elderly neighbors needed to open that door.

Some delivery people don't think, they just drop the package wherever.


I blame the meth they really do work too many hours

UPS figure out a way for full-time employees to work 80 hours
 
waxbeans
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

waxbeans: Malenfant: I'm in an apartment, and earlier this year, had a heavy Amazon delivery delivered against the door to my floor, which opens outward.

Fortunately, I found it before one of my elderly neighbors needed to open that door.

Some delivery people don't think, they just drop the package wherever.

I blame the meth they really do work too many hours

UPS figure out a way for full-time employees to work 80 hours


That should say part time
 
brigid_fitch
‘’ less than a minute ago  
DoorDash guy yesterday left my poke bowl order right p against the door that opens out.  Had to slooooowly and gently open the door so as not to spill sushi, rice, and miso soup all over the place trying to get it.
 
Displayed 22 of 22 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want more stories with less ads? Try

TotalFark

It's what the cool kids are doing.
It also helps us pay the bills.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.