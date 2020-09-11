 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(The Appeal)   "Are you suggesting ... even if we find that Mr. Amrine is actually innocent, he should be executed?" "That is correct, your honor"   (theappeal.org) divider line
48
    More: Asinine, Supreme Court of the United States, Law, Jay Nixon, Miscarriage of justice, Lawyer, Attorney general, Missouri Attorney General Jay Nixon, Conviction  
•       •       •

2837 clicks; posted to Main » on 11 Sep 2020 at 5:03 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



48 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
King Something [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
'Murica.
 
Atomic Jonb [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
How the hell does that guy not get disbarred?
 
Rattrap007
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Atomic Jonb: How the hell does that guy not get disbarred?


or executed instead. That is attempted murder in my book. Trying to get an innocent man executed is kinda like murder.
 
dothemath [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The lesson is never allow yourself to be ensnared in the American legal system for any reason.

And try not to be Black.
 
CarnySaur
‘’ 1 hour ago  
images-na.ssl-images-amazon.comView Full Size
 
ShavedOrangutan [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Atomic Jonb: How the hell does that guy not get disbarred?


How the hell hasn't one of his previous victims killed him yet?
 
shoegaze99 [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Prosecutors aren't concerned with justice, they're concerned with being able to say they put X number of people behind bars. Whether or not those people are guilty or innocent doesn't matter.
 
NephilimNexus
‘’ 1 hour ago  
In one exchange, Justice Laura Denvir Stith asked Assistant Attorney General Frank Jung, "Are you suggesting ... even if we find that Mr. Amrine is actually innocent, he should be executed?"

"That is correct, your honor," Jung said.

Just as the mobsters from the 30s went straight and became regular businessmen, so today we have seen how the psychopaths and serial killers of the 70s have learned to just get themselves badges and law degrees.
 
Stibium
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Dropped into an industrial sized cheese grater...

/...on it's thinnest setting
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 1 hour ago  

CarnySaur: [images-na.ssl-images-amazon.com image 311x445]


Kinda sad how they hanged the 9th Doctor for a crime that he didn't actually commit.
 
halifaxdatageek [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
One of those "obviously he didn't literally say that... oh, he did" stories.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 1 hour ago  

shoegaze99: Prosecutors aren't concerned with justice, they're concerned with being able to say they put X number of people behind bars. Whether or not those people are guilty or innocent doesn't matter.


One even sit on the record it's not his job to worry about that


Something something adversarial system
 
shootsright
‘’ 1 hour ago  
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Kids_fo​r​_cash_scandal
 
JuggleGeek [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Mere factual innocence is no reason not to carry out a death sentence properly reached." - Supreme Court Justice Antonin Scalia
 
smunns
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Just because you find an article on a page that has a recent date, it doesn't mean the item was written in the last decade.
 
wantingout
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sounds like their Attorney General needs to be put in jail.
 
chawco
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Imagine the kind of person you have to be to say something like that, and believe it.
 
Geotpf
‘’ 1 hour ago  

dothemath: The lesson is never allow yourself to be ensnared in the American legal system for any reason.

And try not to be Black.


And if either of the above apply to you, try to have lots and lots of money to pay for a good legal team.
 
Geotpf
‘’ 1 hour ago  

shootsright: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Kids_fo​r​_cash_scandal


1-800-KIDS-4-KASH

That's Kash with a K!  Donate your delinquent today for a travel voucher and maximum tax deduction!
 
rightClick [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Rattrap007: Atomic Jonb: How the hell does that guy not get disbarred?

or executed instead. That is attempted murder in my book. Trying to get an innocent man executed is kinda like murder.


clearly premeditated.
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 1 hour ago  

shoegaze99: Prosecutors aren't concerned with justice, they're concerned with being able to say they put X number of people behind bars. Whether or not those people are guilty or innocent doesn't matter.


Especially if they have to run for office.  Number and percentage of convictions.  Which explains why they don't bother to pursue cases they are doubtful of, and why they go for so many plea deals.  It certainly isn't in pursuit of the public's interest, but it's nice if it happens to coincide...And of course, paint the defense attorneys like opportunistic snakes who use "technicalities"...
 
cyberspacedout
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This, folks, is one reason judges are required to be impartial in our system.
 
Bovine Diarrhea Virus
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Maybe if these people just obeyed the law and treated the cops with respect when arrested, they wouldn't be in this situation.
/runs out of thread
 
flondrix
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Atomic Jonb: How the hell does that guy not get disbarred?


Prosecutors have immunity.
 
shoegaze99 [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

smunns: Just because you find an article on a page that has a recent date, it doesn't mean the item was written in the last decade.


What weird, dumb point are you trying to make, and how is it relevant to the article (which is, in fact, from today)?
 
Ketchuponsteak
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

Rattrap007: Atomic Jonb: How the hell does that guy not get disbarred?

or executed instead. That is attempted murder in my book. Trying to get an innocent man executed is kinda like murder.


All executions are premeditated murders.

Your society has just decided that its OK.
 
ZMugg [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

chawco: Imagine the kind of person you have to be to say something like that, and believe it.


I believe the correct nomenclature is "Republican".

Especially if the defendant in question is darker than a manila envelope.

not always
 
State_College_Arsonist
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Seems like vice-presidential material to me.
 
Nicholas D. Wolfwood [OhFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

JuggleGeek: "Mere factual innocence is no reason not to carry out a death sentence properly reached." - Supreme Court Justice Antonin Scalia


There's another motherfarker who died several decades too late.
 
Smelly Pirate Hooker [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Admitting they're wrong AND letting brown and black people (I have to assume most of them are brown or black) out of prison?

It's like you don't know these assholes at all.
 
damn yanks
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Pure evil.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

chawco: Imagine the kind of person you have to be to say something like that, and believe it.


Imagine living with someone like that for 3 years
 
waxbeans
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Geotpf: dothemath: The lesson is never allow yourself to be ensnared in the American legal system for any reason.

And try not to be Black.

And if either of the above apply to you, try to have lots and lots of money to pay for a good legal team.


And pray to God that the lead detective takes the fifth amendment
 
169th Cousin [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Lipspinach
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

smunns: Just because you find an article on a page that has a recent date, it doesn't mean the item was written in the last decade.


Just stop it. Also STFU.
 
runwiz [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
This should not surprise anyone.  To the prosecution, it's not about justice, it's all about winning and losing. They hate to see  one subtracted from the win column and added to the loss column.  Innocence be damned.
 
houstondragon
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

King Something: 'Murica.


Them prisons ain't gonna fill themselves to max profits!
 
SoundOfOneHandWanking [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

shoegaze99: Prosecutors aren't concerned with justice, they're concerned with being able to say they put X number of people behind bars. Whether or not those people are guilty or innocent doesn't matter.



This is what I don't get.  Nobody knows or sees these numbers that the asshole AGs are seeking to protect at the expense of innocent people's lives.  Do they actually campaign on these numbers?  Do voters even care?

I'm not sure how keeping an innocent person in nail isn't criminal.  Kidnapping used to be against the law.
 
siyuntz [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
I sincerely believe that in cases of egregious prosecutorial or police misconduct (i.e. planting incriminating evidence or withholding exculpatory evidence), resulting (or attempting to result in) an innocent person being found guilty, the the prosecutor(s) and/or police who can be proven to have deliberately and knowingly committed said misconduct should automatically get the sentence that they were pursuing against the defendant. No exceptions.
 
siyuntz [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

SoundOfOneHandWanking: shoegaze99: Prosecutors aren't concerned with justice, they're concerned with being able to say they put X number of people behind bars. Whether or not those people are guilty or innocent doesn't matter.


This is what I don't get.  Nobody knows or sees these numbers that the asshole AGs are seeking to protect at the expense of innocent people's lives.  Do they actually campaign on these numbers?  Do voters even care?

I'm not sure how keeping an innocent person in nail isn't criminal.  Kidnapping used to be against the law.


Not to mention that in many cases, putting an innocent person in jail means letting the real perpetrator of the crime walk free. So it's a double injustice.
 
aaronx [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
The Attorney General in Missouri is an elected official. Missouri can elect one with a different approach, or it can choose to continue to be a State that good people everywhere deplore.

Take your time, Missouri.
 
feanorn [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Many monsters have found that there is no need to lurk; they are quite safe, and able to rampage, right out in the open.
 
RagnarD
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Rattrap007: Atomic Jonb: How the hell does that guy not get disbarred?

or executed instead. That is attempted murder in my book. Trying to get an innocent man executed is kinda like murder.


The bar is set pretty low in Misery:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
soupafi
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Can't have that effect your win-loss record right?
 
Geotpf
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

siyuntz: I sincerely believe that in cases of egregious prosecutorial or police misconduct (i.e. planting incriminating evidence or withholding exculpatory evidence), resulting (or attempting to result in) an innocent person being found guilty, the the prosecutor(s) and/or police who can be proven to have deliberately and knowingly committed said misconduct should automatically get the sentence that they were pursuing against the defendant. No exceptions.


Of course, current law and Supreme Court precedent is about the exact opposite of this-no matter how badly the cops and prosecutors farked up, they can't be sued or arrested.
 
Albert911emt [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
It's nice to see that some things in the US are still SNAFU.   I might have a coronary from the shock if America actually started getting better.
 
ClavellBCMI [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

aaronx: The Attorney General in Missouri is an elected official. Missouri can elect one with a different approach, or it can choose to continue to be a State that good people everywhere deplore.

Take your time, Missouri.


The problem is it doesn't seem to matter which party gets someone elected to Attorney General of Missouri, they *all* refuse to admit that trial courts can and do make mistakes and that prosecutors do railroad people, and that once the trial court has rendered a judgement, that should be the final answer in every case, later evidence and testimony be damned and the original county of jurisdiction should have no right to go back and fix obvious errors involving trials in their own jurisdiction and such matters should remain the sole purview of the Missouri Attorney General's office.
 
Geotpf
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Ketchuponsteak: Rattrap007: Atomic Jonb: How the hell does that guy not get disbarred?

or executed instead. That is attempted murder in my book. Trying to get an innocent man executed is kinda like murder.

All executions are premeditated murders.

Your society has just decided that its OK.


No, for it to be a murder, technically, it has to be illegal under whatever law of the land applies, and executions are perfectly legal.  You could use the term "killing" though.

/IE, the definition of the word "murder" requires illegality
 
Displayed 48 of 48 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come check out what's behind the curtain.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.