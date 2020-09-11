 Skip to content
Radio Dj: this music is not quite my tempo. Radio station: you're fired
beezeltown [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
A guy I knew used to be the overnight DJ at a college-owned classical station. It was minimum wage, mind numbing work.

One night he turned on Metallica's Master of Puppets album. Fifteen minutes later, his radio "career" was over.
 
Benevolent Misanthrope [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
McQueen, one of few on-air personalities of color in local public radio, considers himself an agitator, challenging the norms of classical music.

Well, he should be proud to sacrifice for his cause, then.  I hope he gets a job with someone else who is willing to give that "progress in classical music", whatever that is, a chance.
 
skyotter
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Booger.
 
SurfaceTension [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
y.yarn.coView Full Size
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

skyotter: Booger.


*shakes fist*
 
SecondaryControl [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
I'd be surprised if there existed radio stations that allowed the DJ to play anything that they wanted--I'm not surprised that someone got fired for it.

You do what the boss says or you get fired.

/Check your contract.
//Check your union
 
The Googles Do Nothing [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

beezeltown: A guy I knew used to be the overnight DJ at a college-owned classical station. It was minimum wage, mind numbing work.

One night he turned on Metallica's Master of Puppets album. Fifteen minutes later, his radio "career" was over.


Ain't nobody wanna here that white suburban bullshiat!
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

beezeltown: A guy I knew used to be the overnight DJ at a college-owned classical station. It was minimum wage, mind numbing work.

One night he turned on Metallica's Master of Puppets album. Fifteen minutes later, his radio "career" was over.


12/08/1980. My last day as a DJ at a college radio station
Locked the booth with Happiness is a warm gun on a loop.
 
drewogatory
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
We have a process in place for changing playlists," they wrote, "and that process exists to maintain our more than 200 partner stations' compliance with the Digital Millennium Copyright Act and to ensure royalties are properly paid for the music played."

I mean, opening your bosses to copyright bullshiat is never going to fly.
 
DubtodaIll [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
well how were the ratings?
 
Mouser
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
The Last DJ
Youtube 6Knw_GxXPHg
 
Marcos P
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Isn't this kinda like the subplot of Airheads
 
kbronsito [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Guy who would not follow directions fired from job.
 
PvtStash
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Same thig every time:

many company rules are just there for firing people over and little else.
And never let them get you complacent about it, that's the real trap.

They won't really be rules sticklers, so you get relaxed and you don't follow the rules exactly all the time and they let it go too. And then one day they fire you for the same exact stuff they didn't care about just last week.

If you have a Boss, and you have to earn a pay check.
Either be a rules stickler that won't even allow good stuff to happen if it goes out of bounds without getting in writing that you did attempt to adhere to policy and that some named higher up persons made the call to not follow the rules this time.

Or just at least don't be a sucker nor a BSer, say up front you knew you were doing stuff that was possible to be fired for and you just decided t\o take the chance on losing the job for the sled satisfaction of the aciton you took.


What i can't stand is doing a thing that is plainly known to be trouble, and the acing as if somehow this is crazy stuff who woudl'a guessed it would come to this?

But yeah if you know what's coming and you do this as an act of protest in order to bring attention to a matter, good on you for the selflessness.
 
LessO2
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
"....I went against programming protocol for the past several months."

and

"was not sudden and came after several conversations with Garrett over the past year regarding programming changes."

Being warned several times over the course of several months should have woken up some brain cells.
 
LessO2
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

DubtodaIll: well how were the ratings?


Ratings don't matter as much in public radio (they matter some),it's the donations which matter most.
 
tricycleracer
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Howard Stern - Country
Youtube AoJlr1GbDIQ
 
ElwoodCuse [BareFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
What are you saying?
What are you playing?
Who you obeying, day out and day in, huh?
 
UltimaCS
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

LessO2: "....I went against programming protocol for the past several months."

and

"was not sudden and came after several conversations with Garrett over the past year regarding programming changes."

Being warned several times over the course of several months should have woken up some brain cells.


He was warned. He was given an explanation. Nevertheless, he persisted.
 
tricycleracer
‘’ 1 minute ago  

tricycleracer: [YouTube video: Howard Stern - Country]


Holy shiat that's not English
 
baronbloodbath [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
"In the letter posted Friday, the APM and MPR executives said that 24 percent of the music played on Classical 24 features a composer, conductor or soloist who is a woman and/or a Black person, Indigenous person, or person of color."

What they didn't say speaks louder than what they did say, which is that 76% of their music features only white men.

/I bet it was a white guy who researched that percentage and emailed it to a white spokesman who cleared it through a white male VP of Public Affairs and a white male C-Suite type
 
cwheelie
‘’ less than a minute ago  
1978- me DJ'ing at a small southern college station
Caller: Can yew play some Lynyrd Skynyrd?
Me: Have some Kraftwerk

it was a good semester
 
