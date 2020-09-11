 Skip to content
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(WKBW Buffalo)   Town decides September 11th at 9:11AM is the perfect time to send all cell phone users in the county a test emergency alert   (wkbw.com) divider line
14
    More: Dumbass, Erie County, New York, Buffalo, New York, New York, TOWN OF TONAWANDA, unnerving COVID-19 emergency alert, Eyewitness News, Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz, Town Supervisor Joseph Emminger  
•       •       •

277 clicks; posted to Main » on 11 Sep 2020 at 2:55 PM (26 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



14 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
cameroncrazy1984 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I had my personal and work phones on me at the time and I about sh*t myself
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Now that's some.....
encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size
 
dothemath [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Ok.

Do people think theyre going to do the same shiat on the same day 20 years later? After the guy died?
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Grover's Mill?
 
waxbeans
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

dothemath: Ok.

Do people think theyre going to do the same shiat on the same day 20 years later? After the guy died?


If I was a terrorist leader I would.
I'm still a little suspicious of the entire thing being real at all considering if I was a terrorist I would have actually had attacks happen every September 11th this entire time.
What kind of war is a one-off attack?
Did they blow the whole load on just one attack?
Is there struggle only worth one attack?
I attack bacon harder than they reattack us.
On a side note I feel bad for Bill Maher.
And I feel even worse for Dennis Miller poor son of a b********
 
lurkey [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Everybody's getting stupid(er).
Is it genes, crap schooling, or just too much dank?
 
Begoggle
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
The 9 o'clock hour on 9/11 is a sacred time

People actually believe this.
 
Algebrat [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

dothemath: Ok.

Do people think theyre going to do the same shiat on the same day 20 years later? After the guy died?


It's the one day of the year that the portal to hell is open.

I honestly don't know why we keep that thing. It seems like a liability.
 
dothemath [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
 

waxbeans: Did they blow the whole load on just one attack?


No, there first were the African embassy bombings the the USS Cole bombing and then the piece de resistance: 9/11.
 
gar1013 [BareFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Begoggle: The 9 o'clock hour on 9/11 is a sacred time

People actually believe this.


To be fair, if someone wants to have a meeting before 10am, I try to get it rescheduled.
 
AppleOptionEsc [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Begoggle: The 9 o'clock hour on 9/11 is a sacred time

People actually believe this.


I've been working graveyard shift for a few years. 9 is a sacred hour. So is 2 pm. God bless do not disturb mode.
 
EasilyDistracted
‘’ 1 minute ago  

dothemath: Ok.

Do people think theyre going to do the same shiat on the same day 20 years later? After the guy died?


19 years later.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Begoggle: The 9 o'clock hour on 9/11 is a sacred time

People actually believe this.


I don't know about that but every single time a watch or clock had 9/11 on it for the next 10 years my breath would skip a beat
 
Displayed 14 of 14 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

$10 a month since 19 aught diddly.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.