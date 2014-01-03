 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(The Drive)   Unexpected ways to shoot down a cruise missile? D) Howitzer   (thedrive.com) divider line
27
    More: Spiffy, United States Air Force, Air-to-air missile, Air Force, AIM-9X Sidewinder missile, cruise missile, AIM-9 Sidewinder, Nellis Air Force Base, second test of this weapon  
•       •       •

1423 clicks; posted to Main » on 11 Sep 2020 at 3:20 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



27 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
It's also interesting to note that the Air Force is looking to stop buying MQ-9s and pursue a replacement for its Reapers that would be more survivable in a higher-end conflict

In a REAL high end conflict, the satellites will be the first thing to go.  So good luck with that, we're all counting on you.
 
beezeltown [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

Marcus Aurelius: It's also interesting to note that the Air Force is looking to stop buying MQ-9s and pursue a replacement for its Reapers that would be more survivable in a higher-end conflict

In a REAL high end conflict, the satellites will be the first thing to go.  So good luck with that, we're all counting on you.


Wasn't there some story about an experimental aircraft that stayed aloft for months, recently?
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
LewDux [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
D) Howitzer is the name of my Quad City D)'s tribute band
 
waxbeans
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So skynet?
 
Serious Black
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Ivo Shandor: [Fark user image 600x331] [View Full Size image _x_]

shakes tiny fists


Couldn't even be the first to make the joke within the first six comments.
 
MurphyMurphy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The next Ace Combat is going to be impossibly difficult.

How long until "Iran" hacks and steals one?
 
Theeng [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I mean we've had guns that can shoot down incoming missiles for decades now.
 
Pointy Tail of Satan
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What more howitzer might look like:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Arkanaut
‘’ 1 hour ago  
AN/APG-83 Scalable Agile Beam Radars

Jesus, that's a lot of buzzwords. Can we crowdsource that in the cloud to achieve full Web 3.0 social media presence?
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Make howitzers from unrecyclable Pringles cans, solves two problems at one time.
 
Bslim [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Unexpected Howitzer is the name of my .38 Special cover band.
 
CptnSpldng [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
WHAR BRRRRRRRRAAAPP, WHAR?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Playing the BF2 Wake Island map a guy strafed my tank and then pulled a high-G burn to get away. It took my Howitzer round a few seconds to catch up to the bastard but when it hit his jet it was the most satisfying kill I ever scored in that game. Good times.
 
Jelly Bean Raider
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Math!?

What does it do???

stupidinsaneclownposse.jpg
 
LewDux [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Arkanaut: AN/APG-83 Scalable Agile Beam Radars

Jesus, that's a lot of buzzwords. Can we crowdsource that in the cloud to achieve full Web 3.0 social media presence?


Why not Radar McRadarface?
 
Glockenspiel Hero [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Marcus Aurelius: It's also interesting to note that the Air Force is looking to stop buying MQ-9s and pursue a replacement for its Reapers that would be more survivable in a higher-end conflict

In a REAL high end conflict, the satellites will be the first thing to go.  So good luck with that, we're all counting on you.


This is where commercial space might be able to save the day.  Planet has something like 150 satellites in orbit right now- the resolution is nowhere near as good as a KH-12, but it's good enough to get photos of Chinese subs heading into their mountain bases or their spaceplane on the runway.  SpaceX can launch dozens of these on a single Falcon9

Meanwhile, Electron just launched a SA radar satellite from Capella that has 0.5m resolution, which is just absurd for a 100kg sat.  They've got 7 more waiting for launches, 2 on rideshare with a F9

At some point blowing all these out of orbit is going to make access to space impossible for everyone due to the debris, and China wants satellites too.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Oak [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Glockenspiel Hero: Marcus Aurelius: It's also interesting to note that the Air Force is looking to stop buying MQ-9s and pursue a replacement for its Reapers that would be more survivable in a higher-end conflict

In a REAL high end conflict, the satellites will be the first thing to go.  So good luck with that, we're all counting on you.

This is where commercial space might be able to save the day.  Planet has something like 150 satellites in orbit right now- the resolution is nowhere near as good as a KH-12, but it's good enough to get photos of Chinese subs heading into their mountain bases or their spaceplane on the runway.  SpaceX can launch dozens of these on a single Falcon9

Meanwhile, Electron just launched a SA radar satellite from Capella that has 0.5m resolution, which is just absurd for a 100kg sat.  They've got 7 more waiting for launches, 2 on rideshare with a F9

At some point blowing all these out of orbit is going to make access to space impossible for everyone due to the debris, and China wants satellites too.

[Fark user image 600x450]


They really need to erect a skull-shaped superstructure over that entrance.
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Next up..reviving old technology that isn't vulnerable to being hacked/lack of power or GPS guided..
And it will cost BILLIONS...AND BILLIONS....

/Horse Drawn Trebuchets made of titanium
 
mgb57
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Bslim: Unexpected Howitzer is the name of my .38 Special cover band.


Nope, already the name of my Orange 9mm cover band.
 
Nicholas D. Wolfwood [OhFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Pointy Tail of Satan: What more howitzer might look like:

[Fark user image 300x377]


R.I.P.  Maurice Horowitz ('Moe Howard').

You and your compatriots may be out of fashion nowadays, but I still watch you, and laugh.  Life should have treated all of you better.

/Calling Dr. Howard, Dr. Fine, Dr. Howard...
 
Nicholas D. Wolfwood [OhFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Glockenspiel Hero: Marcus Aurelius: It's also interesting to note that the Air Force is looking to stop buying MQ-9s and pursue a replacement for its Reapers that would be more survivable in a higher-end conflict

In a REAL high end conflict, the satellites will be the first thing to go.  So good luck with that, we're all counting on you.

This is where commercial space might be able to save the day.  Planet has something like 150 satellites in orbit right now- the resolution is nowhere near as good as a KH-12, but it's good enough to get photos of Chinese subs heading into their mountain bases or their spaceplane on the runway.  SpaceX can launch dozens of these on a single Falcon9

Meanwhile, Electron just launched a SA radar satellite from Capella that has 0.5m resolution, which is just absurd for a 100kg sat.  They've got 7 more waiting for launches, 2 on rideshare with a F9

At some point blowing all these out of orbit is going to make access to space impossible for everyone due to the debris, and China wants satellites too.

[Fark user image 600x450]


There's an old saying that during WWII, we were building Liberty Ships faster than the Germans were building torpedoes.

Looks like a modern equivalent to that might be if we can build and launch new orbital eyes faster than the bad guys can build and deploy anti-satellite weapons.

Seems to be one possible way to change the calculus of the situation.

I wonder if the technology and math of the Sensor-Fuzed Weapon could be made applicable to an anti-satellite weapon?
 
dittybopper
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Glockenspiel Hero: At some point blowing all these out of orbit is going to make access to space impossible for everyone due to the debris, and China wants satellites too.


China has a geosynchronous satellite with the capability of tracking surface ships.

https://nssdc.gsfc.nasa.gov/nmc/space​c​raft/display.action?id=2015-083A

Gaofen-4 is China's first geosynchronous orbit remote sensing satellite featuring a visible light and infra-red staring optical imager with a common optical system.

The optical resolution is better than 50 meters, while the infrared resolution is better than 400 meters. GF-4 can provide an imaging area of 7,000 km × 7,000 km with individual scene covering an area of 400 km × 400 km, and with capacity for high temporal resolution remote sensing monitor at minute-level. Launch mass is 4,600 kg. Gaofen-4 will be operational for 8 years.

It is parked at 105.5 degrees East, right over the southern tip of the South China Sea, and thus it affords coverage to Wake Island in the Pacific to the East, all of Australia and Tasmania, most of Madagascar, almost all of the Indian Ocean, the Persian Gulf, the Yellow Sea, all of the seas around Japan, and as far north as the northern tip of Sakhalin Island.

Places like Guam, which is a US base, and Palau, which recently asked to become one because of China, are in full view of the staring eye of Gaofen-4/


A Nimitz-class US aircraft carrier is 78 meters wide and 334 meters long.   A Ford-class carrier is about the same size.

Even with the lower resolution of infrared, the ships will stand out.   As will their wakes.

Interesting survey of the problem of ship detection with visual and infrared satellites that doesn't talk much about the military implications:  https://www.ncbi.nlm.n​ih.gov/pmc/artic​les/PMC5877374/
 
dittybopper
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Nicholas D. Wolfwood: Pointy Tail of Satan: What more howitzer might look like:

[Fark user image 300x377]

R.I.P.  Maurice Horowitz ('Moe Howard').

You and your compatriots may be out of fashion nowadays, but I still watch you, and laugh.  Life should have treated all of you better.

/Calling Dr. Howard, Dr. Fine, Dr. Howard...


The Marx Brothers were funnier.

Also Addams Family > The Munsters.
 
uck It
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Nicholas D. Wolfwood: Glockenspiel Hero: Marcus Aurelius: It's also interesting to note that the Air Force is looking to stop buying MQ-9s and pursue a replacement for its Reapers that would be more survivable in a higher-end conflict

In a REAL high end conflict, the satellites will be the first thing to go.  So good luck with that, we're all counting on you.

This is where commercial space might be able to save the day.  Planet has something like 150 satellites in orbit right now- the resolution is nowhere near as good as a KH-12, but it's good enough to get photos of Chinese subs heading into their mountain bases or their spaceplane on the runway.  SpaceX can launch dozens of these on a single Falcon9

Meanwhile, Electron just launched a SA radar satellite from Capella that has 0.5m resolution, which is just absurd for a 100kg sat.  They've got 7 more waiting for launches, 2 on rideshare with a F9

At some point blowing all these out of orbit is going to make access to space impossible for everyone due to the debris, and China wants satellites too.

[Fark user image 600x450]

There's an old saying that during WWII, we were building Liberty Ships faster than the Germans were building torpedoes.

Looks like a modern equivalent to that might be if we can build and launch new orbital eyes faster than the bad guys can build and deploy anti-satellite weapons.

Seems to be one possible way to change the calculus of the situation.

I wonder if the technology and math of the Sensor-Fuzed Weapon could be made applicable to an anti-satellite weapon?

Maybe that is the reason Musk got the approval to launch thousands if LEO satellites?
 
dittybopper
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Nicholas D. Wolfwood: Looks like a modern equivalent to that might be if we can build and launch new orbital eyes faster than the bad guys can build and deploy anti-satellite weapons.


That might be a problem if some of the parts we need to build them come from China, and we end up in a conflict with China, or in a conflict China doesn't want us to be in.

https://www.cbsnews.com/news/some-us-​m​ilitary-parts-imported-from-china/

https://www.cnbc.com/2014/01/03/us-pu​t​-china-made-parts-in-f-35-fighter-prog​ram.html

https://www.nbcnews.com/news/us-news/​f​eds-raid-new-york-tech-firm-suspected-​selling-chinese-equipment-n1078191
 
Mr. Eugenides [BareFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Meh, pretty sure Sgt. Rock could shoot one down with his .45.
 
Displayed 27 of 27 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

The next best thing to UltraFark

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.