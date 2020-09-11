 Skip to content
(Guardian)   Bald British mathematician with ironic last name wins prize in mathematics. Bonus thanks to the Guardian for picking the most unflattering photo possible   (theguardian.com) divider line
    Interesting, Differential equation, Mathematics, Imperial College London, Martin Hairer, Partial differential equation, Physics, major work, Swiss Army knife  
eurotrader [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
To understand why he won and why it is a big deal.http://https://doi.org/10.1007/s​00222-​014-0505-4
 
FrancoFile [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
He looks like an extra in the 1989 Kris Kristofferson-Cheryl Ladd movie, Millennium.
 
I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
"Hairer, who rents a London flat with his wife and fellow Imperial mathematician, Xue-Mei Li, "

GO ON....
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
He's a lot like my penis.  You put a hat on him, suddenly he doesn't look so bad.
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

FrancoFile: He looks like an extra in the 1989 Kris Kristofferson-Cheryl Ladd movie, Millennium.


Spitting images.
moriareviews.comView Full Size
 
Salmon
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Yeah, but aliens gave him the answers.
 
dothemath [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
He looks like Michael Bolton with leukemia.
 
Mr.Hawk
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Maybe that's the best picture ever taken of him Subby!
 
Cythraul
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
i.guim.co.ukView Full Size


"I'm here for the gang bang."
 
Pointy Tail of Satan
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
If Trump had released his tax returns, he would have won for his innovative use of imaginary numbers.
 
zerkalo
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Let it go, man
 
Fabric_Man [BareFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Have you met an academic mathematician before? Trust me, that's the best possible photo you're going to get.
 
Magnanimous_J
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
I dunno, that looks like a head full of math to me.
 
6655321
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Colin Mocherie approves.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Corn_Fed [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

dothemath: He looks like Michael Bolton with leukemia.


This is the Fark I know and love. God bless you sir.
 
groovybomb [BareFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

eurotrader: To understand why he won and why it is a big deal.http://https://doi.org/10.1007/s0​0222-014-0505-4


WTF_AM_I_READING.jpg

I normally think of myself as a pretty well versed guy but I need this dumbed to say, college freshman level?
 
Salmon
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Fabric_Man: Have you met an academic mathematician before? Trust me, that's the best possible photo you're going to get.


you can usually smell them before you can see them.
 
freidog
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Hell of a bowler as well
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Mukster
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Incel poster boy?
 
Spego
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Flattering?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
FrancoFile [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Marcus Aurelius: FrancoFile: He looks like an extra in the 1989 Kris Kristofferson-Cheryl Ladd movie, Millennium.

Spitting images.
[moriareviews.com image 850x482]


media-amazon.comView Full Size



I was thinking of this guy...
 
Russ1642 [BareFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

eurotrader: To understand why he won and why it is a big deal.http://https://doi.org/10.1007/s0​0222-014-0505-4


I read that it Data's voice. It almost feels like it could make sense.
 
Ashelth
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Fabric_Man: Have you met an academic mathematician before? Trust me, that's the best possible photo you're going to get.


Hell it's better than any of my faculty photos.

Then again most faculty photos are taken in August and you generally have 10 minutes warning to run across campus.
 
JasonOfOrillia [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
With the invention of regularity structures, Hairer showed how the infinitely jagged noise that threw his equations into chaos could be reframed and tamed. When he published the theory in 2014, it made an immediate splash.

Sounds like we have new equations for modelling financial derivatives.  Laissez les bons temps rouler.
 
SirMadness
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Spego: Flattering?

[Fark user image image 358x201]


you want flattering, tell him to shave a couple of feet, the bald baystard.
 
yet_another_wumpus
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

groovybomb: eurotrader: To understand why he won and why it is a big deal.http://https://doi.org/10.1007/s0​0222-014-0505-4

WTF_AM_I_READING.jpg

I normally think of myself as a pretty well versed guy but I need this dumbed to say, college freshman level?


Anybody?  Granted, it deals with PDEs and such so maybe engineering undergraduate math might be required?  It looks like he just made a major dent in chaos, possibly even a beachhead.  I'd have expected to have heard of it before.  Maybe I did, and it was just a joke in Saturday Morning Breakfast Cereal whistling over my head (happens far too often).
 
bighairyguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
People like that don't always clean up well, it just comes with the territory.  They got him into a great looking suit and declared it a victory.
 
