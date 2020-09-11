 Skip to content
(Slate)   So, contact tracing apps to help fight COVID-19 have been a complete bust. But don't worry, Apple has a solution -- build the contact tracing functionality right into your phone, so there's no app to download at all. What could go wrong?   (slate.com) divider line
eurotrader
1 hour ago  
Without rapid testing with results within 6 hours contact tracing is worthless. If donnie dipshiat had used the DPA by March to increase testing the US would be back to a new normal, but donnie still has done nothing good or useful for testing.
 
phalamir
1 hour ago  

eurotrader: Without rapid testing with results within 6 hours contact tracing is worthless. If donnie dipshiat had used the DPA by March to increase testing the US would be back to a new normal, but donnie still has done nothing good or useful for testing.


FTFY
 
Ivo Shandor
1 hour ago  

eurotrader: Without rapid testing with results within 6 hours contact tracing is worthless.


It doesn't have to be quite that fast. It takes a few days for a newly-infected person to become contagious, so a 24-hour turnaround on test results would still allow most of that person's recent contacts to be notified before they're a danger to others.
 
FarkBucket18
1 hour ago  
I applaud Apple for the effort, but the execution leaves something to be desired. Nearly every state either doesn't have it available:

Fark user imageView Full Size


Or outsourced it to their own state app.

Fark user imageView Full Size


*plays sad trombone*
 
edmo
1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Geotpf
1 hour ago  
NEW APPLE IPHONE HAS GOVERNMENT TRACKING DEVICE PERMANENTLY INSTALLED
 
NateAsbestos
1 hour ago  
The contact tracing NEEDS to be enforced, it's the only way it will work.

How come "our ad network spying on you" is something you have to jump through hoops to opt out of, but a "save thousands of lives" contact tracing is just too intrusive?
 
Pichu0102
1 hour ago  
Just have everyone have a Nintendo 3DS with them at all times booted into Street pass Mii Plaza. If someone has come into contact with someone with covid, have them change their message to indicate that and people who see that message also have to change to that message.

/Street pass was a neat feature that sadly didn't take off.
 
halifaxdatageek
1 hour ago  
Come on, we've been over this.

ENS has been widely, widely reviewed, and nobody, not even the crazy paranoids, has found any problems with it:

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Exposur​e​_Notification
 
zerkalo
1 hour ago  
I got a voice mail on my iphone this morning from Michigan (where I don't live) saying that I, Josh (not my name), came into contact with someone with Covid. Wut do?
 
eurotrader
1 hour ago  

Ivo Shandor: eurotrader: Without rapid testing with results within 6 hours contact tracing is worthless.

It doesn't have to be quite that fast. It takes a few days for a newly-infected person to become contagious, so a 24-hour turnaround on test results would still allow most of that person's recent contacts to be notified before they're a danger to others.


24 hour turn around for rural and isolated areas could work. Using normal public health guidance 6 hours is on the high side of turn around time for a test. Other countries have under 30 minutes results and that allows a person to wait for a result with people positive giving contact tracing information before even leaving the testing site. The US testing is a complete shiatshow.
 
Ivo Shandor
1 hour ago  

FarkBucket18: I applaud Apple for the effort, but the execution leaves something to be desired. Nearly every state either doesn't have it available:


Canada too. We have a national app but British Columbia still hasn't gotten around to enabling it (with no good explanation that I've heard).

Another thing which is missing is location-based notification. The Apple/Google API is based on detecting proximity to other app users. Meanwhile, every few days the health authorities are on the news saying "anyone who was at this particular restaurant on Monday afternoon should monitor for symptoms". There's no reason why the app couldn't also be downloading a list of those notifications from some central location and displaying them to the user. As a bonus it could also check against the user's location history to pop up a notification if the user had been in one of those locations during the relevant time period (without needing to upload that information anywhere else).
 
nce
1 hour ago  
I've been using the Citizen app's exposure feature, I think they did a really good job with it.  I can't convince all my friends to install it because of misplaced bluetooth paranoia, but it seems good.
 
Ivo Shandor
54 minutes ago  

eurotrader: 24 hour turn around for rural and isolated areas could work. Using normal public health guidance 6 hours is on the high side of turn around time for a test. Other countries have under 30 minutes results and that allows a person to wait for a result with people positive giving contact tracing information before even leaving the testing site. The US testing is a complete shiatshow.


There's a tradeoff between speed and capacity. Some tests can give you a result in 15 minutes but they're working on one sample at a time. Other tests which are processed in a central lab may take several hours but are doing hundreds of samples per batch, giving an average testing time of something like 30 seconds per sample. If you're trying to test thousands of people per day, the central lab method is a lot more efficient.
 
bingethinker
54 minutes ago  

halifaxdatageek: Come on, we've been over this.

ENS has been widely, widely reviewed, and nobody, not even the crazy paranoids, has found any problems with it:

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Exposure​_Notification


You're expecting logic from the paid shills and brainwashed losers of the iHater FUD brigade?
 
BeansNfranks
52 minutes ago  
*google slowly looks away*
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account
51 minutes ago  

halifaxdatageek: Come on, we've been over this.

ENS has been widely, widely reviewed, and nobody, not even the crazy paranoids, has found any problems with it:


In particular....

"The Electronic Frontier Foundation showed concerns the protocol was vulnerable to "linkage attacks", where sufficiently capable third parties who had recorded beacon traffic may retroactively be able to turn this information into tracking information, for only areas in which they had already recorded beacons, for a limited time segment and for only users who have disclosed their COVID-19 status, once a device's set of daily encryption keys have been revealed."

...So, yeah, that's pretty unlikely.
 
eurotrader
48 minutes ago  

Ivo Shandor: eurotrader: 24 hour turn around for rural and isolated areas could work. Using normal public health guidance 6 hours is on the high side of turn around time for a test. Other countries have under 30 minutes results and that allows a person to wait for a result with people positive giving contact tracing information before even leaving the testing site. The US testing is a complete shiatshow.

There's a tradeoff between speed and capacity. Some tests can give you a result in 15 minutes but they're working on one sample at a time. Other tests which are processed in a central lab may take several hours but are doing hundreds of samples per batch, giving an average testing time of something like 30 seconds per sample. If you're trying to test thousands of people per day, the central lab method is a lot more efficient.


South Korean says look at my testing and tracing for an example of what a competent national government does and what leadership looks like. The US still doesn't have a national plan because trump has no idea what a real leader does in a crisis.
 
halifaxdatageek
46 minutes ago  

BeansNfranks: *google slowly looks away*


They partnered on this, same code on both devices, so they won't be able to do that for long :P
 
halifaxdatageek
45 minutes ago  

bingethinker: halifaxdatageek: Come on, we've been over this.

ENS has been widely, widely reviewed, and nobody, not even the crazy paranoids, has found any problems with it:

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Exposure​_Notification

You're expecting logic from the paid shills and brainwashed losers of the iHater FUD brigade?


As a prominent brigade member, I take exception to this :P
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account
44 minutes ago  

eurotrader: Ivo Shandor: eurotrader: 24 hour turn around for rural and isolated areas could work. Using normal public health guidance 6 hours is on the high side of turn around time for a test. Other countries have under 30 minutes results and that allows a person to wait for a result with people positive giving contact tracing information before even leaving the testing site. The US testing is a complete shiatshow.

There's a tradeoff between speed and capacity. Some tests can give you a result in 15 minutes but they're working on one sample at a time. Other tests which are processed in a central lab may take several hours but are doing hundreds of samples per batch, giving an average testing time of something like 30 seconds per sample. If you're trying to test thousands of people per day, the central lab method is a lot more efficient.

South Korean says look at my testing and tracing for an example of what a competent national government does and what leadership looks like. The US still doesn't have a national plan because trump has no idea what a real leader does in a crisis.


In defense of the US, national programs are very hard because of our insanely stupid government-on-government system, and how many powers that you'd like to use for this are reserved to the states. It's why the Trumpanzee's statements about how he's not going to implement any more lockdowns mean nothing, he doesn't have that power, the states do.

Now, it's possible that a competent administration could have built a national plan that states could opt into, but that wouldn't fix the Texas or Florida problem.
 
Brofar
44 minutes ago  
I'm sure if you check the phones of anyone protesting/complaining/scared of this, you'll find Facebook, Twitter, Amazon, and/or their voice recognition on, proving they don't really understand or care about their privacy.
 
Michael J Faux
43 minutes ago  
Sure. As soon as there's a vaccine to sell you, your phone will know you are going to get Covid three days before you get it and start sending you targeted ads.
 
Invincible
42 minutes ago  

eurotrader: Without rapid testing with results within 6 hours contact tracing is worthless. If donnie dipshiat had used the DPA by March to increase testing the US would be back to a new normal, but donnie still has done nothing good or useful for testing.


Contact tracing works well in conjunction with limiting exposure and public contact. But it needs a supportive population so results may vary.
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account
38 minutes ago  

FarkBucket18: I applaud Apple for the effort, but the execution leaves something to be desired. Nearly every state either doesn't have it available:

[Fark user image 372x750]

Or outsourced it to their own state app.

[Fark user image 368x750]

*plays sad trombone*


It is neither Apple's nor Google's fault that states can't get their act together. Note the ones with Apps are probably using Exposure Notification, if it doesn't explicitly say that it is, assume that it's using something that was hacked together and is about as secure as a wet paper bag.
 
QFarker
37 minutes ago  

NateAsbestos: The contact tracing NEEDS to be enforced, it's the only way it will work.

How come "our ad network spying on you" is something you have to jump through hoops to opt out of, but a "save thousands of lives" contact tracing is just too intrusive?


What are you gonna do?  Force me to update my OS?  Good luck with that.
 
eurotrader
36 minutes ago  

I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account: eurotrader: Ivo Shandor: eurotrader: 24 hour turn around for rural and isolated areas could work. Using normal public health guidance 6 hours is on the high side of turn around time for a test. Other countries have under 30 minutes results and that allows a person to wait for a result with people positive giving contact tracing information before even leaving the testing site. The US testing is a complete shiatshow.

There's a tradeoff between speed and capacity. Some tests can give you a result in 15 minutes but they're working on one sample at a time. Other tests which are processed in a central lab may take several hours but are doing hundreds of samples per batch, giving an average testing time of something like 30 seconds per sample. If you're trying to test thousands of people per day, the central lab method is a lot more efficient.

South Korean says look at my testing and tracing for an example of what a competent national government does and what leadership looks like. The US still doesn't have a national plan because trump has no idea what a real leader does in a crisis.

In defense of the US, national programs are very hard because of our insanely stupid government-on-government system, and how many powers that you'd like to use for this are reserved to the states. It's why the Trumpanzee's statements about how he's not going to implement any more lockdowns mean nothing, he doesn't have that power, the states do.

Now, it's possible that a competent administration could have built a national plan that states could opt into, but that wouldn't fix the Texas or Florida problem.


Donnie dipshiat not using the defense production act for PPE and testing is the primary reason the US is headed into the worse period of Covid-19. Trump lying to the public and Trumper rubes repeating his idiocy has killed people as well.
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account
25 minutes ago  

eurotrader: Donnie dipshiat not using the defense production act for PPE and testing is the primary reason the US is headed into the worse period of Covid-19. Trump lying to the public and Trumper rubes repeating his idiocy has killed people as well.


Oh, no doubt. We could have elected a steaming pile of cattle shiat and it almost certainly would have done a better job than Donnie Dumbfark.

I was just referring to COVID-19 tracing apps.
 
BullBearMS
23 minutes ago  
Duh?  Google and Apple both announced this would be happening at the beginning of the month.

Apple and Google will build their coronavirus contact tracing software right into your phone

Instead of building an app, with the new exposure notification system, public health groups can submit a configuration file with their contact information and their guidance. With the new system, users will get a push notification when it's available in their state or region. Clicking on that notification will bring the user to a series of screens with information about the system which give the option to the user to opt-in.
 
eurotrader
19 minutes ago  

I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account: eurotrader: Donnie dipshiat not using the defense production act for PPE and testing is the primary reason the US is headed into the worse period of Covid-19. Trump lying to the public and Trumper rubes repeating his idiocy has killed people as well.

Oh, no doubt. We could have elected a steaming pile of cattle shiat and it almost certainly would have done a better job than Donnie Dumbfark.

I was just referring to COVID-19 tracing apps.


Ok. If the US could trust the national government to act in the best interest of the public the agency that should be given a green light to do contact tracing would be the NSA, they collect real time information on everyone ( can't read and use all data in real time  but could do tracing).  Sadly the public can not trust any government especially with trump and the US still not understanding there is a big difference between national security and other criminal activity.
 
OldJames
8 minutes ago  
I've already gone back to regular normal, is this still an issue except for diseased city folk?
 
Masakyst
6 minutes ago  
Tim Apple needs to get to work on fixing this blunder
 
