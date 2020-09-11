 Skip to content
(Dayton Daily News)   Dave Chappelle gets some good news   (daytondailynews.com) divider line
    More: Misc, Infraction, Misdemeanor, Crime, grams of marijuana, Ordinance, zero charges, Ohio State Highway Patrol troopers, Greene County, Ohio  
I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
However, the local cops are still allowed to sprinkle crack over the black men they shoot.
 
Non Sequitur Man [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Yeah, but does Ha Ha Pizza still have their mushroom special?
 
elgrancerdo
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
MythDragon
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
There is now sex in the champagne room?

/Chris Rock, whoever.
 
hughesrep
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Meigs County Gold still a thing?  Or was that just 90's college rumor BS?
 
Non Sequitur Man [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Just googled "HaHa pizza mushroom special" and found this thread - Old news
 
Fabric_Man [BareFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Non Sequitur Man: Yeah, but does Ha Ha Pizza still have their mushroom special?


Many years ago, when I was a Fabric_Boy, my family took a day trip to Yellow Springs and we ate lunch at Ha Ha Pizza, long before Chappelle made it famous. Nobody got high, but to this day, it still ranks as the WORST pizza I've ever eaten.

/csb
 
LewDux [OhFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Good news or bad news told in a good way?
 
AbuHashish
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
200 grams? What kind of garbage is that? That's over seven ounces. I'm limited to purchasing two ounces in WA.
 
halifaxdatageek [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
I thought they'd legalized cannabis in The Villages.

That'd be something.
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

AbuHashish: 200 grams? What kind of garbage is that? That's over seven ounces. I'm limited to purchasing two ounces in WA.


Username checks out.
 
mongbiohazard [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
A step in the right direction, but decriminalization isn't the same thing as legalization - which is long overdue.

Also, FTFA:
He said the council plans to decriminalize minor traffic offenses such as a busted tail light or a rolling stop next.

Those are actual criminal offenses there?!?!? What in farkity fark?!?
 
dionysusaur [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
It's a trap.  THE Ohio State Police will wade in and lay waste.
 
Non Sequitur Man [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Fabric_Man: Non Sequitur Man: Yeah, but does Ha Ha Pizza still have their mushroom special?

Many years ago, when I was a Fabric_Boy, my family took a day trip to Yellow Springs and we ate lunch at Ha Ha Pizza, long before Chappelle made it famous. Nobody got high, but to this day, it still ranks as the WORST pizza I've ever eaten.

/csb


The worst pizza I've ever eaten came from a mall in the 70's. When I took a bite of the greasy monstrosity, the cheese slid off the slice, slapped and stuck to my neck with with searing goodness. I didn't eat pizza for years after that. My first thought was "It bit me!!"   heh
 
Pieru [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
