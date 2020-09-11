 Skip to content
Climate change is the threat multiplier
edmo [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
That's not how this works.jpg
 
meat0918 [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
This is also nearly 100 years of well intentioned but counter productive fire suppression efforts allowing the buildup of fuels that historically got burnt up in smaller fires coupled with drier and hotter summers from climate change.
 
LewDux [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
NO NO NO, it's arsonists,just like in Australia. Common sence, people
 
cabbyman
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This article has finally proven once and for all that correlation equals causation.

HURRAH!

Now, about that lack of pirates...
 
dothemath [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I cant read the article but I assume it says to continue doing what im doing and not to worry about this alleged oncoming environmental calamity.
 
DragonIV [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Western US has been significantly wetter than normal for much of the last century, Reversion to the mean along with climate change is going to make a whopper dust bowl.
 
NotARocketScientist
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So when more than one bad thing happens at a time they can interact and make for even larger problems?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
lifeslammer
‘’ 1 hour ago  

meat0918: This is also nearly 100 years of well intentioned but counter productive fire suppression efforts allowing the buildup of fuels that historically got burnt up in smaller fires coupled with drier and hotter summers from climate change.


Yeah, its WAY more this. All climate change is doing right now is giving a couple dozen extra hot days while increasing the randomizer range for winter snowfall and rain. The fires would be a near non issue if they had been left to burn instead of giving them a setting that would give satan a run for his money
 
lysdexic [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Pretty sure this is the hotel management banging on the door to chuck us out because we kept hitting snooze on the wake up alarms and we either need to pay up or leave.
 
Dodo David
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
I wonder if that article's author has ever hear/read about the mega-droughts that struck the USA's desert southwest thousands of years before white people began populating that region.
 
dwrash [OhFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Its like every few months someone tries to latch on to something to increase the argument about climate change... yet they have no idea that when someone cries the sky is falling like chicken little all people do is start turning them off.
 
CordycepsInYourBrain
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Dodo David: I wonder if that article's author has ever hear/read about the mega-droughts that struck the USA's desert southwest thousands of years before white people began populating that region.


I wonder if it's possible that there were droughts a long time ago and that human caused climate change is currently causing problems?
 
make me some tea [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

lifeslammer: meat0918: This is also nearly 100 years of well intentioned but counter productive fire suppression efforts allowing the buildup of fuels that historically got burnt up in smaller fires coupled with drier and hotter summers from climate change.

Yeah, its WAY more this. All climate change is doing right now is giving a couple dozen extra hot days while increasing the randomizer range for winter snowfall and rain. The fires would be a near non issue if they had been left to burn instead of giving them a setting that would give satan a run for his money


That's a factor, but climate change is a threat multiplier in the sense that more hot days, more days with higher temperatures, more days in the summer with higher overnight low temperatures, and lower snowpack have resulted in drier forests, longer growing seasons (meaning more grass that ends up dry tinder mid-summer).

In addition, drier trees are more susceptible to parasitic attacks such as the bark beetle (a result of humans importing invasive pests from one continent to another), which result in millions of dead trees which lend themselves to fires crowning (the movement of fire through the crowns of trees or shrubs more or less independently of the surface fire).

So yes bad forest management is a threat, but climate change has multiplied the threat to ever higher scales.

The thing is, as the Earth warms, this will only get worse. There is no reprieve.
 
make me some tea [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

CordycepsInYourBrain: Dodo David: I wonder if that article's author has ever hear/read about the mega-droughts that struck the USA's desert southwest thousands of years before white people began populating that region.

I wonder if it's possible that there were droughts a long time ago and that human caused climate change is currently causing problems?


Yes that is what scientists have determined.

Periods of climate change are natural. This one we're experiencing now is man-made.
 
LewDux [OhFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

CordycepsInYourBrain: Dodo David: I wonder if that article's author has ever hear/read about the mega-droughts that struck the USA's desert southwest thousands of years before white people began populating that region.

I wonder if it's possible that there were droughts a long time ago and that human caused climate change is currently causing problems?


Common sence says no
 
Biohazard Banana Suit
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

lifeslammer: meat0918: This is also nearly 100 years of well intentioned but counter productive fire suppression efforts allowing the buildup of fuels that historically got burnt up in smaller fires coupled with drier and hotter summers from climate change.

Yeah, its WAY more this. All climate change is doing right now is giving a couple dozen extra hot days while increasing the randomizer range for winter snowfall and rain. The fires would be a near non issue if they had been left to burn instead of giving them a setting that would give satan a run for his money


a couple dozen extra hot days is like 30% more hot days lol
 
p51d007
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
No, these are not the "threat wakeup call" about climate change.  This is the result of
STUPIDITY from idiots that shoot off fireworks for a gender revel party, along with the
stupidity of the so called earth first/PETA/environmentalist who will NOT allow anyone
to clear the fuel that causes the fires....UNDERGROWTH, and, not allowing the utility
companies to clear ample space on their power lines, so when the winds pick up, the
tree limbs won't strike the lines.
This has NOTHING to do with man made global warming climate change climate
emergency.
 
Biohazard Banana Suit
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

p51d007: No, these are not the "threat wakeup call" about climate change.  This is the result of
STUPIDITY from idiots that shoot off fireworks for a gender revel party, along with the
stupidity of the so called earth first/PETA/environmentalist who will NOT allow anyone
to clear the fuel that causes the fires....UNDERGROWTH, and, not allowing the utility
companies to clear ample space on their power lines, so when the winds pick up, the
tree limbs won't strike the lines.
This has NOTHING to do with man made global warming climate change climate
emergency.


so weird that all that stuff happened at the same time
 
make me some tea [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

p51d007: No, these are not the "threat wakeup call" about climate change.  This is the result of
STUPIDITY from idiots that shoot off fireworks for a gender revel party, along with the
stupidity of the so called earth first/PETA/environmentalist who will NOT allow anyone
to clear the fuel that causes the fires....UNDERGROWTH, and, not allowing the utility
companies to clear ample space on their power lines, so when the winds pick up, the
tree limbs won't strike the lines.
This has NOTHING to do with man made global warming climate change climate
emergency.


Climate change is the threat multiplier to all of this.
 
