(Twitter)   Literally 10,000 cans of beer on the walls   (twitter.com) divider line
    More: Florida, shot  
‘’ 7 hours ago  
Original Tweet:
 
DOCTORD000M
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
How bad could it....  o_0

/you missed a spot there in the bathroom.
 
IbiEvacua
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
I'm afraid to bump into the walls for fear of denting them..
 
Herr Morgenstern
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Aha! This is why there's an aluminum shortage! We solved the mystery, boys.
 
SmithHiller
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Direct link to the interior of the house: https://www.propertypanorama.com/4707​-​Lucerne-Lakes-Boulevard-102-Lake-Worth​-FL-33467/unbranded
 
TheCableGuy
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
My kids would have that house literally and figuratively destroyed in hours.
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Well, it's an idea. Maybe not a good one, but an idea
 
darkeyes
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
If lightning ever hits that place...
 
NotARocketScientist
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Saw some open cans - which means there's probably some skunky beer molecules left in there. With that many cans, the house must reek.
 
Ed Grubermann [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
That's a lot of roach apartments.
 
The.anti-Larry [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
What an ugly bathroom.  What were they thinking?
 
dopirt [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
A perfect house, if you happen to own a sheetrock business.
 
hammettman
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

DOCTORD000M: How bad could it....  o_0

/you missed a spot there in the bathroom.


Yeah.  Fail.  If they'd done the bathrooms too, maybe...  Though, it's in Florida.
 
Flragnararch
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
With the covid I've been buying all the beers and started this on my shelves with interesting looking cans, but I don't think I'll be going that far.

On the plus side, I can show people this and they'll think my measly 15 cans (so far) is nothing.
 
akya [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Well, it's always good to have water on hand, in case of emergencies.
 
chawco
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
First, the beer cans, epic insanity.

Second, house that size for $134,000, epic insanity.

(The cheapest house in Toronto right now is probably about $650k, and probably a tear down)
 
clownass
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Flragnararch: With the covid I've been buying all the beers...

15 cans


Utah-like typing detected.
 
dericwater
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Hey, at least it's not Iron City beer, amirite?
 
fatalvenom [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Totally on-brand for Lake Worthless.
 
Mad_Radhu
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Swap them out with PBR cans and it will be considered gentrification.
 
Fireproof [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
What's the owner's Fark handle?

/Just kidding, we have better taste in beer than thar.
 
wegro [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Was that 815 sq feet measurement taken before or after?
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Sorry but the lack of beer in the bathrooms is a complete and total deal breaker.

/shower beers rule
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

chawco: First, the beer cans, epic insanity.

Second, house that size for $134,000, epic insanity.

(The cheapest house in Toronto right now is probably about $650k, and probably a tear down)


Yeah that's a pretty dope price until...

>click<

Oh.

>click<

OH!

>click<

OH DEAR!!!!

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Saturn5
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Clicking that link made me grow a mullet.
 
TofuTheAlmighty [BareFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Gonna lose a lot of prospective buyers with that Yankees placard.
 
