(Twitter)   Apparently, "tardigrade" is a naughty word that will get your PayPal transactions blocked   (twitter.com) divider line
Original Tweet:
 
TWX [TotalFark]
So they've slowed-down, or retarded the payments?
 
I Ate Shergar [TotalFark]
This must cause major problems for people who deal in Doctor Who merchandise.
 
Joe USer [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
I Ate Shergar: This must cause major problems for people who deal in Doctor Who merchandise.


Not sure if serious.
 
scottydoesntknow [TotalFark] [BareFark]
Are they blocking it because it has the word 'tard'? I'm lost on this
 
ThomasPaineTrain [TotalFark] [BareFark]
Idiotigrade, subby.
 
I Ate Shergar [TotalFark]
Joe USer: I Ate Shergar: This must cause major problems for people who deal in Doctor Who merchandise.

Not sure if serious.


I know what a tardigrade is. If it's blocked for the reason I suspect it is, though, there are other words that would run into the same problem.
 
Dewey Fidalgo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
I Ate Shergar: Joe USer: I Ate Shergar: This must cause major problems for people who deal in Doctor Who merchandise.

Not sure if serious.

I know what a tardigrade is. If it's blocked for the reason I suspect it is, though, there are other words that would run into the same problem.


A fascinating tiny, tiny little critter.

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Tardigr​a​de
 
Dewey Fidalgo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
Dewey Fidalgo: I Ate Shergar: Joe USer: I Ate Shergar: This must cause major problems for people who deal in Doctor Who merchandise.

Not sure if serious.

I know what a tardigrade is. If it's blocked for the reason I suspect it is, though, there are other words that would run into the same problem.

A fascinating tiny, tiny little critter.

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Tardigra​de


Dammit, posted too soon.   I have a strong feeling that somebody at PayPal doesn't know what they are.

But yeah, what about Tardis merchandise?   (Looks at my ceramic Tardis cookie jar on the table next to me).
 
GardenWeasel [TotalFark]
redactedgrade
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
Scoonthorpe Problem.
 
gopher321 [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
"Your PayPal transaction is denied."

Fark user image
 
elvisaintdead [TotalFark] [OhFark]
biatch-slapped in the boobies, and it's not even my favorite website.  holy shiat.
 
Marcos P
Grape gets censored on the World of Warcraft forum.
 
We Ate the Necco Wafers [TotalFark]
Who the fark is buying tardigrades? Just get seamonkeys like normal people, you freaks.
 
AppleOptionEsc [TotalFark] [BareFark]
scottydoesntknow: Are they blocking it because it has the word 'tard'? I'm lost on this


I would explain it but it is a bit chilly out, and is hard to type in these gloves.
 
Joe USer [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
I Ate Shergar: Joe USer: I Ate Shergar: This must cause major problems for people who deal in Doctor Who merchandise.

Not sure if serious.

I know what a tardigrade is. If it's blocked for the reason I suspect it is, though, there are other words that would run into the same problem.


It was a direct Star Trek Discovery plot point, so starting with Doctor Who sends mixed messages.
 
d23 [OhFark]
Hey Paypal, dude... kinkshaming sucks.
 
Myk-House of El [BareFark]
Let's go to the wayback machine and AOL making it so it was the Hooter Cancer Survivor group.

Ah, 1995.
 
AppleOptionEsc [TotalFark] [BareFark]
10 years, and that word combination finally is out of the fark filter. It is a great day for Fark, and therefore the world.
 
Elvis Jagger Abdul-Jabbar [BareFark]
Well, that's ret.. stupid.
 
Abox [TotalFark]
Can we just call them smartigrade?  I'm sure they don't like being called tard either.
 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
quickmeme.comView Full Size
 
Nick Nostril [TotalFark] [BareFark]
Biatchslapping boobies is my favourite pastime.
 
Fear the Clam
It's like that lady talking to Devin Nunes on the plane. She was just using the French word for mustard.

moooutard
 
UltimaCS
My mother's loversigrade.
 
Billy Liar
Just so long as I can keep buying smoking babies from them

weirdotoys.comView Full Size
 
ifky
pbs.twimg.comView Full Size
 
Farker Soze
That's rather stingy of them to just ignore them and pass the buck back.  Miserly.  Cheap.  Uh, what's the other word?
 
432
images-wixmp-ed30a86b8c4ca887773594c2.wixmp.comView Full Size


what a Tardigrade might look like....
 
Russ1642 [BareFark]
There are countless engineering parts that have the word retarder in them. Automatic word filters are almost always a bad idea and poorly implemented.
 
zang
Those bastards can eat the custard out of my unitard.
 
Epicedion
Is this why the California fires are happening? PayPal banned fire retardant?
 
Bowen [TotalFark]
Hopefully nobody tries to include any synonyms for thrifty in their transaction details.
 
SirMadness
AppleOptionEsc: 10 years, and that word combination finally is out of the fark filter. It is a great day for Fark, and therefore the world.


Am I allowed to snicker at a joke yet?
 
hissatsu [TotalFark]
That's retardigraded.
 
GameSprocket [BareFark]
Geez, I hope they don't manufacture those in Niger. It could cause all sorts of confusion.
 
durbnpoisn [BareFark]
Dewey Fidalgo: I Ate Shergar: Joe USer: I Ate Shergar: This must cause major problems for people who deal in Doctor Who merchandise.

Not sure if serious.

I know what a tardigrade is. If it's blocked for the reason I suspect it is, though, there are other words that would run into the same problem.

A fascinating tiny, tiny little critter.

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Tardigra​de


Tiny?
thesupernaturalfoxsisters.files.wordpress.comView Full Size


I think that Star Trek Discovery would have something to say about that.
 
Trocadero
Farker Soze: That's rather stingy of them to just ignore them and pass the buck back.  Miserly.  Cheap.  Uh, what's the other word?


To be fair, "clever" high school racist dickwads ran that one into the ground, so just use the other synonyms.
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu [TotalFark]
It's like they're just tempting fate greenlighting this thread. Someone's going to get all bent out of shape with us talking about mongs, speds, window lickers, short busers, lip diddlers, special people, cretins, morons, imbeciles, idiots, halfwits, r-wrods, t-words, the chromosomally challenged, droolers, and inbreds,
 
BigNumber12 [TotalFark]
scottydoesntknow: Are they blocking it because it has the word 'tard'? I'm lost on this


They're being nubianrdly with the time it would take to look up the word, fix their database, and clear the whole issue up.
 
Alex in Wonderland
Sounds like a bunch of re-re's working over at PayPal.
 
Truck Fump
I Ate Shergar: Joe USer: I Ate Shergar: This must cause major problems for people who deal in Doctor Who merchandise.

Not sure if serious.

I know what a tardigrade is. If it's blocked for the reason I suspect it is, though, there are other words that would run into the same problem.


Let us hope there are no pending shipments to Scoont-H-O-R-P-E
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu [TotalFark]
That's just rewaterbeared.
 
serfdood [TotalFark]
i.ytimg.comView Full Size
 
cob2f
Prank Call of Cthulhu: It's like they're just tempting fate greenlighting this thread. Someone's going to get all bent out of shape with us talking about mongs, speds, window lickers, short busers, lip diddlers, special people, cretins, morons, imbeciles, idiots, halfwits, r-wrods, t-words, the chromosomally challenged, droolers, and inbreds,


...and Methodists!
 
Rev. Skarekroe
Paypal's gone full tardigrade.
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu [TotalFark]
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
frankb00th
TWX: So they've slowed-down, or retarded the payments?


jeeesus you re a mean one...
 
bughunter
I got a tardigrade once.

I had to repeat the class beacause it was a prerequisite.
 
