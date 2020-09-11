 Skip to content
(ABC News)   Australian leader threatens to fire ministers over koalas. Finally, someone is taking the drop bear threat seriously   (abcnews.go.com) divider line
7
•       •       •

wxboy
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Someone trying to teach koalas the physics of a parabola?
 
SBinRR [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Fire ministers over koalas?  Like from a cannon, then into the net on the other side?
 
Summoner101
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Koalas, man.  It's the cutest infestation ever!
 
Summoner101
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Summoner101: Koalas, man.  It's the cutest infestation ever!


Actually, I feel like an asshole if I don't post the whole bit:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
little big man [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Crewmannumber6
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Too much chlamydia?
 
Mock26
‘’ 1 minute ago  
F*ck anyone who does not support doing what is needed to restore the koala habitat. And if it means inconveniencing land owners for a few decades or more, well, they can suck it up or move.
 
Displayed 7 of 7 comments

