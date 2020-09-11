 Skip to content
(ABC News)   Your left hand may not know what your right hand is doing, but if it's cutting it off for an insurance scam, the judge may just hand down a prison sentence, so hands off   (abcnews.go.com) divider line
edmo [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Give her a hand folks.
 
toraque [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

edmo: Give her a hand folks.


I'd come up with a pun here, but I'm stumped.
 
BumpInTheNight [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Prosecutors said that days before the incident, Adlesic's partner searched for information on the internet about how artificial hands work.

I cannot imagine how these crafty con artists end up being caught in their lie.
 
Marcos P
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
That lady needs psychiatric intervention.
 
NotARocketScientist
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
The judge handled this correctly. They must have a good grip on the law. Thumbs up to them.
 
ssa5
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Kind of depressing to think how far people will go, and how this woman could have been talked into this? Hell I know people that wouldn't even shave their nose hairs for a million.
 
Sum Guye [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
His girlfriend gave up her toe! She though we'd be getting million dollars!

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Advernaut
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Fuqing noob. Axe to the foot is your first injury infliction insurance scam. You don't cut off a hand!
 
Evil Mackerel [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
dereksmalls
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
on the plus side, manicures  are now half price
 
Russ1642 [BareFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
I don't even know what to say about this. What a bunch of farkups.
 
Porous Horace
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
The left hand's diddling while the right hand goes to work.
 
big pig peaches
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
The district court in Ljubljana said Julija Adlesic agreed with her boyfriend to have her left hand severed above the wrist at their home in the capital early in 2019

I can't even get my wife to get rid of shoes she no longer wears.
 
Sasquach
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
"Authorities said they left the severed hand behind rather than bringing it to the hospital to ensure the disability was permanent. But police recovered and it was reattached. "

Womp womp
 
Por que tan serioso [BareFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
How could anyone even consider such a thing? I'm stumped.
 
Russ1642 [BareFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Salmon
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
She's hot.
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Between her and Melania I'm guessing a lot of Slovenes fall in the "Danger Zone:"

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Zeb Hesselgresser
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
The whole damn hand?

CHARLIEEEEEEEE!!!!!!!! THEY TOOK MY THUUUUMB!!!!!!!!
Youtube KTmyD-_pMVU
 
Porous Horace
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
You
See
Lost
Hands
 
Gyrfalcon [BareFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
The disabled threshold is "above the elbow", honey.
 
covfefe [BareFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

ssa5: Kind of depressing to think how far people will go, and how this woman could have been talked into this? Hell I know people that wouldn't even shave their nose hairs for a million.


That's a handsome sum.
 
