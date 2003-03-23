 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(ABC News)   If an elderly man dies alone at home, you might think has no further need of his "stuff". But you really should double check to see if has automatic security cameras before you start looting all his belongings, deputy   (abcnews.go.com) divider line
49
    More: Dumbass, Police, Sheriff, Constable, California sheriff's deputy, 12-year veteran of the Orange County Sheriff, Steve Hortz, Orange County, California, local sheriff  
•       •       •

1443 clicks; posted to Main » on 11 Sep 2020 at 3:30 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



49 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
ONE BAD APPLE!

/oink
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
ACAB

A California sheriff's deputy has been arrested and placed on administrative leave for allegedly burglarizing a home after responding to the death of an elderly man.

Spoiler: That means he's still being paid
 
Magorn [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The amazing thing is he walked right up to the empty house, at night with a farking furniture dolly, loaded a safe on it, and casually strolled back out.   He farking KNEW that if anyone, cop or civilian saw him, all he had to do was flash a badge and spew some official sounding jargon about an "ongoing investigation" and they'd let him walk right by
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
But that is the way to get the best stuff before the less professional thieves and relatives show up.
 
OtherLittleGuy [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Unavailable for comment:

"We're Despicable" (Plunderer's March) song from Mr. Magoo's Christmas Carol Cartoon
Youtube nFTD9o7dB0w
 
JayCab
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"The local sheriff pledged that Hortz would be held accountable and said his actions "undermine the good work" of the Orange County Sheriff's Department."

sure_jan.jpg
 
HotWingConspiracy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Now review his reports and see how many other of these calls he has responded to. This wasn't the first time.
 
vestona22 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"arrested and placed on leave".

Thanks, police unions!
 
waxbeans
‘’ 1 hour ago  

SpectroBoy: ONE BAD APPLE!

/oink


🐽🐽🐽🐽🐽🐽🐽🐽🐽🐽
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 1 hour ago  

vestona22: "arrested and placed on leave".

Thanks, police unions!


Well - after he cut them in on the proceeds, of course!
 
waxbeans
‘’ 1 hour ago  

vestona22: "arrested and placed on leave".

Thanks, police unions!


Hey I don't like the police and I think their scums bags but I think everyone should always be placed on leave with pay I don't understand our desire to mess with people's financial income they don't stop having bills just because they've been accused of something
 
waxbeans
‘’ 1 hour ago  
For some reason this feels more disgusting than killing suspects
 
Tom_Slick [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Walker: ACAB

A California sheriff's deputy has been arrested and placed on administrative leave for allegedly burglarizing a home after responding to the death of an elderly man.

Spoiler: That means he's still being paid


Termination hearings take longer to set up than arrest warrants when you have him on tape.
 
HotWingConspiracy
‘’ 1 hour ago  

waxbeans: vestona22: "arrested and placed on leave".

Thanks, police unions!

Hey I don't like the police and I think their scums bags but I think everyone should always be placed on leave with pay I don't understand our desire to mess with people's financial income they don't stop having bills just because they've been accused of something


"Accused" takes on a different dimension when you can watch them committing the offense. I'm sure the union will tell him to blame it on alcoholism.
 
vestona22 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

waxbeans: vestona22: "arrested and placed on leave".

Thanks, police unions!

Hey I don't like the police and I think their scums bags but I think everyone should always be placed on leave with pay I don't understand our desire to mess with people's financial income they don't stop having bills just because they've been accused of something


If you tolerate behavior like this, you get more of it.
 
vestona22 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

HotWingConspiracy: waxbeans: vestona22: "arrested and placed on leave".

Thanks, police unions!

Hey I don't like the police and I think their scums bags but I think everyone should always be placed on leave with pay I don't understand our desire to mess with people's financial income they don't stop having bills just because they've been accused of something

"Accused" takes on a different dimension when you can watch them committing the offense. I'm sure the union will tell him to blame it on alcoholism.


Alcoholism caused by job stress.  That way he can get a taxpayer funded disability pension.
 
jaytkay
‘’ 1 hour ago  
He returned on Aug. 10 and Aug. 16 while in civilian clothes and stole weapon safes, ceiling fans and other boxes with unknown contents, authorities said.

He just wanted to get home safe to his family.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 1 hour ago  

HotWingConspiracy: waxbeans: vestona22: "arrested and placed on leave".

Thanks, police unions!

Hey I don't like the police and I think their scums bags but I think everyone should always be placed on leave with pay I don't understand our desire to mess with people's financial income they don't stop having bills just because they've been accused of something

"Accused" takes on a different dimension when you can watch them committing the offense. I'm sure the union will tell him to blame it on alcoholism.


Sure.

/
My main issue is I don't get are fascination with ruining people's livelihoods when they break the law and I don't mean specifically with cops I mean in general we're all too comfortable with ex-cons not being able to find work
 
waxbeans
‘’ 1 hour ago  

vestona22: waxbeans: vestona22: "arrested and placed on leave".

Thanks, police unions!

Hey I don't like the police and I think their scums bags but I think everyone should always be placed on leave with pay I don't understand our desire to mess with people's financial income they don't stop having bills just because they've been accused of something

If you tolerate behavior like this, you get more of it.


And that's what jail is for.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

waxbeans: vestona22: "arrested and placed on leave".

Thanks, police unions!

Hey I don't like the police and I think their scums bags but I think everyone should always be placed on leave with pay I don't understand our desire to mess with people's financial income they don't stop having bills just because they've been accused of something


Don't do the crime if you can't live without the paycheck.
Open and shut case. He's on video doing it.
No need for a month long (or more) paid vacation for a criminal, using my tax dollars.
 
NotARocketScientist
‘’ 1 hour ago  

waxbeans: vestona22: "arrested and placed on leave".

Thanks, police unions!

Hey I don't like the police and I think their scums bags but I think everyone should always be placed on leave with pay I don't understand our desire to mess with people's financial income they don't stop having bills just because they've been accused of something


Accused of something and arrested for something are two different things. If someone is arrested, that means that there's at least some proof that they did it (ESPECIALLY if the person under arrest is a cop). If they are innocent, the back wages can be paid. Rather than placing him on leave, they should have suspended him. I can see being placed on leave if he was just accused, but he was arrested.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Walker: waxbeans: vestona22: "arrested and placed on leave".

Thanks, police unions!

Hey I don't like the police and I think their scums bags but I think everyone should always be placed on leave with pay I don't understand our desire to mess with people's financial income they don't stop having bills just because they've been accused of something

Don't do the crime if you can't live without the paycheck.
Open and shut case. He's on video doing it.
No need for a month long (or more) paid vacation for a criminal, using my tax dollars.


I don't actually like the police one single bit and this isn't about this specific officer specifically I really don't understand why we like ruining people's financial situations because they've been accused of a crime and I don't understand why we're so comfortable with ex-cons having a hard time finding work someone's financial situation has absolutely nothing to do with Law and Order or any other platitudes you could think of we live in a capitalist Society where we go on and on about everything has a cost and everything costs something but yet the first thing we want to do is ruin someone's financial situation that seems stupid and moronic and hypocritical and evil considering we are all about money in this stupid country
 
Ringo48
‘’ 1 hour ago  

waxbeans: vestona22: "arrested and placed on leave".

Thanks, police unions!

Hey I don't like the police and I think their scums bags but I think everyone should always be placed on leave with pay I don't understand our desire to mess with people's financial income they don't stop having bills just because they've been accused of something


Give me a break.

Any other job in the world and this guy would have been fired immediately.

I agree he should be able to get *some* job after this, but not one with any kind of serious responsibility, and definitely not one where he has access to weapons and authority to kill people.

This scumbag knew full well what he was doing was illegal.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 1 hour ago  

NotARocketScientist: waxbeans: vestona22: "arrested and placed on leave".

Thanks, police unions!

Hey I don't like the police and I think their scums bags but I think everyone should always be placed on leave with pay I don't understand our desire to mess with people's financial income they don't stop having bills just because they've been accused of something

Accused of something and arrested for something are two different things. If someone is arrested, that means that there's at least some proof that they did it (ESPECIALLY if the person under arrest is a cop). If they are innocent, the back wages can be paid. Rather than placing him on leave, they should have suspended him. I can see being placed on leave if he was just accused, but he was arrested.


I'm going to have to respectfully agree to disagree I don't think anyone's boss should care about anyone's criminal situation you know you should be able to use your sick time pay time off or whatever the company specific policies are this idea that you should immediately be fired is ridiculous and this idea that it's okay for ex-cons that have our time finding a job is ridiculous considering that we're greedy scumbags in this country we're all about money but the yet we want to deny people the ability to make money you're basically saying criminals should be starved to death that's what you're really saying you're saying criminals should be starved to death when they break the law but the fact no matter is if we're going to be like that why not be like China and execute people for a laundry list a mile long of crimes let's make all crimes capital punishment then
 
waxbeans
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Ringo48: waxbeans: vestona22: "arrested and placed on leave".

Thanks, police unions!

Hey I don't like the police and I think their scums bags but I think everyone should always be placed on leave with pay I don't understand our desire to mess with people's financial income they don't stop having bills just because they've been accused of something

Give me a break.

Any other job in the world and this guy would have been fired immediately.

I agree he should be able to get *some* job after this, but not one with any kind of serious responsibility, and definitely not one where he has access to weapons and authority to kill people.

This scumbag knew full well what he was doing was illegal.


I don't think companies should be able to fire you you should be able to use your sick time or whatever other policies they use for being absent from work whatever your company's policy is that should be what you get to take advantage of they shouldn't just be able to flat out fire you
 
UltimaCS
‘’ 1 hour ago  

waxbeans: *maniac noises*


The argument about hiring ex-cons is a different one from not paying people while they're in jail. If a waitress gets arrested for peeing in someone's iced tea, the restaurant doesn't have to keep saving up her paychecks while she's in the clink. That's what her OnlyFans is for.
 
Fissile
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Cops, firemen, ambulance EMTs all have a long storied history of robbing the dead or helpless.

Today is 9-11.   After the firetrucks and cop cars that had been buried by the collapsing buildings had been dug out, guess what was found inside them?   Designer clothes, jewelry, electronics, etc.  All stuff that had been looted from shops in and around WTC site.

My friend's late father was a collector of valuable books.  He kept the most valuable on display in a living room cabinet.  The old guy was stubborn and refused to go to a nursing home long after he could no longer care for himself.  One day the old dude fell down the basement steps, managed to crawl over to a phone and call 911.   The cops responded followed by ambulance.  No one had been in the house from the time the old dude was hauled away in the ambulance until my friend showed up at the house.   A number of antique books along with a bunch of other stuff seemed to sprout legs and take off before my friend got to the house.

Bottom line:  Cops are scum...always were.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 1 hour ago  

UltimaCS: waxbeans: *maniac noises*

The argument about hiring ex-cons is a different one from not paying people while they're in jail. If a waitress gets arrested for peeing in someone's iced tea, the restaurant doesn't have to keep saving up her paychecks while she's in the clink. That's what her OnlyFans is for.


No but you should be able to exhaust any PTO or vacation time or sick leave that she has
 
waxbeans
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Fissile: Cops, firemen, ambulance EMTs all have a long storied history of robbing the dead or helpless.

Today is 9-11.   After the firetrucks and cop cars that had been buried by the collapsing buildings had been dug out, guess what was found inside them?   Designer clothes, jewelry, electronics, etc.  All stuff that had been looted from shops in and around WTC site.

My friend's late father was a collector of valuable books.  He kept the most valuable on display in a living room cabinet.  The old guy was stubborn and refused to go to a nursing home long after he could no longer care for himself.  One day the old dude fell down the basement steps, managed to crawl over to a phone and call 911.   The cops responded followed by ambulance.  No one had been in the house from the time the old dude was hauled away in the ambulance until my friend showed up at the house.   A number of antique books along with a bunch of other stuff seemed to sprout legs and take off before my friend got to the house.

Bottom line:  Cops are scum...always were.


WTF? Jesus Christ.
 
AmbassadorBooze
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Give the cop an ancient egyptian burial.  With all the things he took from the old man.  Make his punishment to give the possesions back to the old man.  But since the old man is dead, he has to go to the land of the dead to return the items.  Problem solved.
 
morg
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Are ceiling fans expensive?
 
jtown
‘’ 1 hour ago  
wompampsupport.azureedge.netView Full Size
 
Badafuco [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
F*cking pigs. What a piece of crap.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Gotta support that pill habit somehow, eh cop?
 
CordycepsInYourBrain
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
When a cop commits a crime this serious, anyone ever convicted of a crime where that cop provided evidence or testimony should be fully pardoned.
 
headslacker
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
I'd like to see some new laws
When a cop does a crime double the time.  Automatically...
I like that three strikes you're out crap.
F****** pigs.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

headslacker: I'd like to see some new laws
When a cop does a crime double the time.  Automatically...
I like that three strikes you're out crap.
F****** pigs.


This
 
Tarl3k
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
I'm more surprised that he didn't get a promotion...
 
Resident Muslim [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

CordycepsInYourBrain: When a cop commits a crime this serious, anyone ever convicted of a crime where that cop provided evidence or testimony should be fully pardoned.


DA's will probably fight to suppress that information from the case.
 
OneDayWhat [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Does anyone know if he grabbed the bacon, too?
Fark user imageView Full Size

/And what about the furniture?
//not obscure
 
vestona22 [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

morg: Are ceiling fans expensive?


Not when you steal them.
 
Dr Jack Badofsky
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Walker: ACAB

A California sheriff's deputy has been arrested and placed on administrative leave for allegedly burglarizing a home after responding to the death of an elderly man.

Spoiler: That means he's still being paid


Gotta love unions who force this sort of thing, eh?
 
vestona22 [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

waxbeans: vestona22: "arrested and placed on leave".

Thanks, police unions!

Hey I don't like the police and I think their scums bags but I think everyone should always be placed on leave with pay I don't understand our desire to mess with people's financial income they don't stop having bills just because they've been accused of something


Then let the police unions pay them.  I'd bet they'd change their attitudes real quick if the money were coming out of their pension funds.

This is the problem, no accountability.  The good apples (which I really do believe are the majority) wouldn't tolerate the bad apples if it affected their bottom dollar.
 
omnimancer28
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

vestona22: waxbeans: vestona22: "arrested and placed on leave".

Thanks, police unions!

Hey I don't like the police and I think their scums bags but I think everyone should always be placed on leave with pay I don't understand our desire to mess with people's financial income they don't stop having bills just because they've been accused of something

Then let the police unions pay them.  I'd bet they'd change their attitudes real quick if the money were coming out of their pension funds.

This is the problem, no accountability.  The good apples (which I really do believe are the majority) wouldn't tolerate the bad apples if it affected their bottom dollar.


If they tolerate bad apples, they are bad apples.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Dr Jack Badofsky: Walker: ACAB

A California sheriff's deputy has been arrested and placed on administrative leave for allegedly burglarizing a home after responding to the death of an elderly man.

Spoiler: That means he's still being paid

Gotta love unions who force this sort of thing, eh?


Yeah God forbid the union look after his members I mean that's sort of kind of the point of paying your union dues
 
waxbeans
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

vestona22: waxbeans: vestona22: "arrested and placed on leave".

Thanks, police unions!

Hey I don't like the police and I think their scums bags but I think everyone should always be placed on leave with pay I don't understand our desire to mess with people's financial income they don't stop having bills just because they've been accused of something

Then let the police unions pay them.  I'd bet they'd change their attitudes real quick if the money were coming out of their pension funds.

This is the problem, no accountability.  The good apples (which I really do believe are the majority) wouldn't tolerate the bad apples if it affected their bottom dollar.


Completely agreed and I can agree with all of that
 
CruiserTwelve [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Fissile: Today is 9-11.   After the firetrucks and cop cars that had been buried by the collapsing buildings had been dug out, guess what was found inside them?   Designer clothes, jewelry, electronics, etc.  All stuff that had been looted from shops in and around WTC site.


Not true, and even your accusation is horribly exaggerated. There was an accusation made against a single ladder company, Ladder 4, that they had looted jeans from a GAP store. This was refuted in this article: Rebutting a Claim of Tarnished Valor; Research Challenges Account of 9/11 Looting by Firefighters

The short version: Ladder 4 was parked under the GAP store and the crew immediately entered the buildings to engage in rescue operations. When the buildings collapsed, the contents of that store we found both in and around the ladder truck as would be expected. The entire crew of Ladder 4 were killed in the collapse.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

CruiserTwelve: d. The entire crew of Ladder 4 were killed in the collapse.


😲😔😭
 
Dr Jack Badofsky
‘’ 1 minute ago  

waxbeans: Ringo48: waxbeans: vestona22: "arrested and placed on leave".

Thanks, police unions!

Hey I don't like the police and I think their scums bags but I think everyone should always be placed on leave with pay I don't understand our desire to mess with people's financial income they don't stop having bills just because they've been accused of something

Give me a break.

Any other job in the world and this guy would have been fired immediately.

I agree he should be able to get *some* job after this, but not one with any kind of serious responsibility, and definitely not one where he has access to weapons and authority to kill people.

This scumbag knew full well what he was doing was illegal.

I don't think companies should be able to fire you you should be able to use your sick time or whatever other policies they use for being absent from work whatever your company's policy is that should be what you get to take advantage of they shouldn't just be able to flat out fire you


I, uh, oh wow.  F*ck yeah they should be able to fire his ass.  This was all a scenario of the cop's making.  Nobody forced him to break into a house.  Play stupid games, win stupid prizes.
 
Displayed 49 of 49 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More funny for your money.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.