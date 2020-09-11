 Skip to content
(New York Daily News)   Ex-cops charged in George Floyd's death deploy the cartoon Spider-Man pointing meme as their defense   (nydailynews.com) divider line
TommyDeuce [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
They want to separate so they can each blame the others. Don't have to prove who did it, just that someone else must be responsible.  I call it the Police Crime Gangbang Defense, because if it works, they all get off.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
dothemath [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Man, ever since OJ I cant help but feel that our justice system is horribly flawed in some way.
 
bughunter
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
I prefer the lesser-known Italian Spider-Man pointing meme:

i1.kym-cdn.comView Full Size
 
PvtStash
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

TommyDeuce: They want to separate so they can each blame the others. Don't have to prove who did it, just that someone else must be responsible.  I call it the Police Crime Gangbang Defense, because if it works, they all get off.


I'm sure it's a circle jerk, not  a gangbang.
They are separate from each other, and stroking themselves.
That's a circle jerk.

I bet this is this is the kind where where the loser has to eat the cracker too.
 
BeesNuts [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Chauvin's attorney, Eric Nelson, is also pointing the finger at the other suspects, arguing that Lane and Kueng were the first ones at the scene and failed to give medical assistance to Floyd. Lane and Kueng, who believed the 46-year-old father of five was "on something," did call for a paramedic but did not elevate the call to a more urgent one, Nelson claims.

"Instead, they struggled to subdue Mr. Floyd and force him into their squad car, likely exacerbating his condition considerably," Nelson wrote.

This is a fascinating defense.  Your coworkers failed to address a man in medical distress and thus you were forced to kneel on his neck for 8 minutes and 46 seconds until he was dead?  That the best you can do?  Or is it the best you think you need to do because you're the worst kind of cop America has ever produced?
 
bughunter
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
So they were dancing around the charges?

media.tenor.comView Full Size
 
HotWingConspiracy
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Band of brothers LOLOLOLOLOLOL
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Him over there, he roped me into this - 10 hour loop
Youtube CsnEtozKd6k
 
colon_canoe
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
This pig works for the mafia
Makin' some money off crack
But this little pig got caught
So when he gets to the Pen it's all about the pay-back

'Cause once he gets to the Pen
They won't provide the little pig with a bullet-proof vest
To protect him from some mad n***a
Who he shot in the chest and placed under arrest
An' it's all about breakin' off sausage
Do ya feel sorry for the poor little swine?
N****s wanna do him in the ass
Just ta pay his ass back, so they're standin' in line
 
NephilimNexus
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
historydaily.orgView Full Size


Same scum, different decade.
 
MythDragon
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

PvtStash: TommyDeuce: They want to separate so they can each blame the others. Don't have to prove who did it, just that someone else must be responsible.  I call it the Police Crime Gangbang Defense, because if it works, they all get off.

I'm sure it's a circle jerk, not  a gangbang.
They are separate from each other, and stroking themselves.
That's a circle jerk.

I bet this is this is the kind where where the loser has to eat the cracker too.


*has* to? The cracker is the best part!


/Back in my early days in the Army, someone described the game to someone else who heard the name "soggy biscuit" and asked what it meant.  This one guy pipes up "Hey! We should play that!" We stopped talking to that guy
//No, I was not that guy
 
Smoking GNU [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
No honour amongst pig bastards when the gig is up, eh?
 
imashark
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

TommyDeuce: They want to separate so they can each blame the others. Don't have to prove who did it, just that someone else must be responsible.  I call it the Police Crime Gangbang Defense, because if it works, they all get off.


I also want to open a portal in timespace and bring in a real-life copy of 90's era Jack McCoy to convict all of them at the same time.
 
