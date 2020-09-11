 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Imgur)   Caption this angry turtle   (i.imgur.com) divider line
7
    More: Caption, Contests  
•       •       •

215 clicks; posted to Main » on 11 Sep 2020 at 3:00 PM (22 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



7 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Votes

Skipped 1 non-voting comment in this thread
Show all
 
Original [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Original:
i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
RedZoneTuba [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Fark you! I'll approve any SCOTUS nominee from lame duck Trump even if it's January 20, 2021!
 
uncleacid [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Put this in your turtle soup.
 
the Mole of Production [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
I saw an assh*le
 
Heamer [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
"Yes, we found Nemo. No, I don't know where he went. That little sh*t wouldn't stop talking."
 
169th Cousin [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
You poors want more money?
 
Grumpy Cat [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
"Come with me if you want to live."
 
Skipped 1 non-voting comment in this thread
Show all

Displayed 7 of 7 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Votes

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
  (To vote for someone else's entries, use the voting buttons on each individual comment)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Can't get enough Fark in your life? Try

TotalFark

More threads. More community. More Farking.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.