(ABC News)   To be fair, killing a man with a hail of police gunfire WILL stop him from hurting himself   (abcnews.go.com) divider line
cretinbob [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
So it's not that they shot him,it's that they shot him too much.
 
iheartscotch [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Shooting a guy to prevent him hurting himself? This seems fine. Everything is fine here.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
I'm not sure how many times this needs to be said, but NEVER call the cops for someone having a mental health crisis. The cops will kill him. They LITERALLY shot an unarmed 13-year-old boy with autism in the back the other day whose mother called them for assistance.
Russ1642 [BareFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Great, they've been fired. When was the last time you saw a judge hand down a sentence of "you're fired" for murder?
 
Prof. Frink [BareFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Walker: I'm not sure how many times this needs to be said, but NEVER call the cops for someone having a mental health crisis. The cops will kill him. They LITERALLY shot an unarmed 13-year-old boy with autism in the back the other day whose mother called them for assistance.
That'll teach the little monster to be autistic. Let this be a lesson to you others thinking about autising in public.
 
Gyrfalcon [BareFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Russ1642: Great, they've been fired. When was the last time you saw a judge hand down a sentence of "you're fired" for murder?


They haven't been charged yet.

And this is a big first step: the chief is definitively saying the guy was down and incapacitated when the officers fired 21 additional "less lethal" rounds at him. So there was zero justification.

At a minimum he just stripped their qualified immunity.
 
Pert
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
FTFA: "objectionably reasonable"

That doesn't make any sense. Do they mean "objectively reasonable"?

I'm serious. It makes no sense at all.
 
dothemath [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
HPD isnt having a banner year.

The last time they made big news was for assaulting a home on the east side and killing a man and his wife and their dog and found zero heroin.
 
lolmao500
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Walker: I'm not sure how many times this needs to be said, but NEVER call the cops for someone having a mental health crisis. The cops will kill him. They LITERALLY shot an unarmed 13-year-old boy with autism in the back the other day whose mother called them for assistance.
Cause they're fat cowardly bullies.
 
thehobbes [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
If you give a man a bullet, he'll recover and need another one.
If you give a man 21 bullets, he'll never need a bullet again.
 
To Wish Impossible Things
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
So the police have concluded that it was unreasonable to fire so many shots into him and thus fired them.

Hmmm, unreasonably shooting someone sounds like it would be a crime to me.

Shame we don't have some sort of special department tasked with investigating crimes and arresting people.  Maybe multiple departments sometimes, with different scopes and areas of specialization.  We could collectively call them, I don't know, "law enforcement" or something.
 
capacc
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
This is why we need to retake the police and bring in mental heath workers
 
capacc
‘’ 1 minute ago  

capacc: This is why we need to retake the police and bring in mental heath workers


That should be retask not retake
 
Eli WhiskeyDik [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
"Joe Gamaldi, the president of the Houston Police Officers' Union, responded that the four officers were "fired today for a justified shooting," and called the decision "unjust and deplorable."


This is why we have a problem.
 
Madstand [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Walker: I'm not sure how many times this needs to be said, but NEVER call the cops for someone having a mental health crisis. The cops will kill him. They LITERALLY shot an unarmed 13-year-old boy with autism in the back the other day whose mother called them for assistance.
Serious question here - who should be called then?  If I was in this situation would I call 911, inform them of someone having a mental health crisis, and say "do not send the police under any circumstance?"  Seems that would guarantee the police would be sent.  Sorry if this is a stupid question but I wouldn't know what else to do other than dial 911.
 
Russ1642 [BareFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Gyrfalcon: Russ1642: Great, they've been fired. When was the last time you saw a judge hand down a sentence of "you're fired" for murder?

They haven't been charged yet.

And this is a big first step: the chief is definitively saying the guy was down and incapacitated when the officers fired 21 additional "less lethal" rounds at him. So there was zero justification.

At a minimum he just stripped their qualified immunity.


We always get calls for firing these people and I couldn't give the slightest shiat. It should just be such an obvious thing that happens when you face criminal charges as a police officer.
 
