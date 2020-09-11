 Skip to content
(Law and Crime)   It appears we have reached the "get arrested at school to own the libs" stage of the coronavirus pandemic   (lawandcrime.com) divider line
    Maverick Stow, William Floyd School District, William Floyd, Suffolk County, New York  
Dead for Tax Reasons [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
he's really angling for that career as right wing shiat stirrer
 
ltnor [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
He has a bullies face.
 
optikeye [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Either that or he's so high on the spectrum he make rain-man look normal.
I tend to think that's the cause because it's a routine that's been interrupted, but mostly because his Dad immediately jumps to "He's very intelligent..." which sounds like something a parent has said many times to excuse such obsessive behavior.
 
Psychopusher [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

I expect to see him happily partnering up with Jacob Wohl for more far-right conspiracy lunacy in a couple of years.
 
TommyDeuce [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
He had it explained to him, he was warned, and yet he persisted.

/Christ, what an asshole
//Goes double for the parents
///Maverick?
 
Russ1642 [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I hope in a couple of years he flies away on vacation only to be turned around at customs because of his criminal record.
 
VisualiseThis
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Found the sociopath.
 
Demetrius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Attention whore does what?
 
Ambitwistor
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Followup from a few days ago.
 
Nimbull
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Won't someone think of the out of work bullies?

She anticipated that her son would "picket" the school next week.

Egged on by their parents???
 
abhorrent1
‘’ 1 hour ago  

/fixed
 
reyreyrey
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Ambitwistor
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Magnus
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Votes topless?

Or is that a double saggy standard?
 
Russ1642 [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I hope these people understand the legal bills that are coming their way. They want payment before they'll so much as introduce themselves.
 
Tailspin Tommy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The school needs to just expel him and be done with it.
 
Wonktnod
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Oh look at that. It only took five minutes for farkers to abandon "defund the police" because now they're arresting someone they don't like.
I'd be impressed with your lack of conviction, if it wasn't so sad.
 
Malenfant [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
His parents have claimed that this potato, who's entirely unable to adapt, is a "smart kid".

Like most kids raised by right-wing authoritarians, he has no adult supervision.
 
AAAAGGGGHHHH
‘’ 1 hour ago  
First time is just being forgetful.
Second time, you're not listening.
Third time, you're committing a crime.

So, how big has this lil' sh*t's GoFundMe account raised by now? Seems to be the racket these days, right? Be a douchebag for Donnie and then rake in the $$$, right?
 
wndertwin
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Gofundme to be set up in 3.....2.....
 
wndertwin
‘’ 1 hour ago  

[shaking little fist] :)
 
AuralArgument
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Fark user imageView Full Size


He needs mental health Services.
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Wow, you really don't know what you are talking about.
 
spongeboob [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

You don't know what defund the police means

You are jealous you can't be this kid and really stiggit to Liberal Farkers
 
Fascists are cowards
‘’ 1 hour ago  
From the article:

Stow's dad Richard Stow supported his son, calling him a "very smart kid" who "knows what he's doing." According to Fox News, Maverick's mother Nora Stow "supports her son 1,000-percent," saying they "knew this was going to happen" and that they were "ready for it."

Stupid parents beget stupid children. Who would've thunk it?
 
dothemath [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Can we start beating children again?
 
indy_kid
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If he shows up again, expel him.  Let his parents fund the private school that meets in person full time.  And then when he gets sick and passes it on to his idiot parents, they can sue the private school instead of the public school.

Affluenza has reached NY state.

/Maverick
//faceplam.jpg
///Parents Khodi and Khaytlynne need to be chained to a pickup and taken for a scrape around the block
 
GoldSpider
‘’ 1 hour ago  
external-preview.redd.itView Full Size
 
432
‘’ 1 hour ago  
works fer me.

st.depositphotos.comView Full Size
 
sick_of_it
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Is it possible for me to try and get in on the right wing grift and be the one to start a GoFundMe for me to skim off of help him out with his legal expenses? This would be my first foray into the grift-o-sphere and I was curious if anyone here has some helpfull hints or tips, I would greatly appreciate it.

Then, after I get found  out and exposed I'm going to open a GoFundMe page for MYSELF to help with my own legal expenses. That way I won't have to skim it will all be for me.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
He desperately wanted to attend his Future School Shooters of America club meeting. Is that so bad?
 
robodog [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Nope, watched some interviews from after the suspension, he's just an asshole, he shows no traits of being an Aspy.

/Son is on the spectrum
//If I was growing up today I'd probably be placed too
///Cousin is full blown classic Asperger's
 
Nick Nostril [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I assume the red hat below is his father...

Fark user imageView Full Size


/ assuming he has a father
 
WhoGAS
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Not just him, his parents, too.  This creature is a product of the parents.  They encouraged this.  They wanted their son arrested.  They wanted to use him as a pawn without any consequences to themselves.
 
Wonktnod
‘’ 1 hour ago  

I've been saying it for longer than you have, buddy.

Cheering the police on for arresting a minor purely for political reasons indicates it's you who has no idea what defund the police means. The farker who responded to me about mental health has the right idea, unfortunately you're still a little lost.
 
RepoManTSM
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Maverick Stow could win pre-crisis Deadspin's Lax Bro name tournament.
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Is why I tend to give kids =/<17 a pass for this kind of crap: you know they didn't come up with it themselves, they're just being fed a steady diet of Kool-Aid at the dinner table.

It's why I give a wide berth to looney left college professors: they have a lot of bullshiat to undo in these kids and hopefully the combination will turn the kids into normal moderates.

You have to wonder how many of them land in therapy before they're 21.
 
FormlessOne [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Good on him.

No, really. Peaceful civil disobedience is an option available to us all, regardless of the reasoning by which we come to the point where we feel that peaceful civil disobedience is necessary. We don't have to agree with his motives to ensure that he's treated as fairly as any other protestor.

Figuratively speaking, he's picked the wrong hill on which to die. Personally speaking, I think he's a blithering idiot being used by his parents to make a statement because, as a minor, he can get away with a lot more than they can.

But, if he's willing to face and accept the risks & consequences associated with peaceful civil disobedience, he gets as much support from me as does any other protestor. He did it the right way - ensured visibility, arranged for his own press exposure, and did nothing more than say "you're gonna have to have me removed if you want me outta here."

Works for me. Hope his parents can handle the fine, hope the state of national emergency combined with his deliberate rejection of lawful state orders jacks the fine through the roof, but, this is how you're supposed to do it, so I can't fault him for it.
 
AuralArgument
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
kobrakai
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Your logic is just pathetic and sad.
 
Mukster
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Like I said Tuesday - GoFundMe in 3-2-1...
 
Owangotang
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I saw an interview with this kid on Cavuto yesterday while fixing something for my parents. He seems like he may be on the spectrum so I just hope that for his sake he won't be manipulated too much.
 
SumJackass07 [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

dothemath: Can we start beating children again?


It all stems from the parents Richard and Nora. Beat Richard and see if it trickles down.

/ If it does, Maverick is old enough; he should go his own way
 
RepoManTSM
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Thank you. I'm a classic Aspie, and it didn't make me an asshole.
 
spongeboob [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Google maverick

an unorthodox or independent-minded person.
"a maverick among Connecticut Republicans"


America where the Republicans, the law and order party who say if you just do what you are supposed to you won't get in trouble make a virtue of being a maverick and going against the grain, as long as it is stigginit to the Libs
 
kobrakai
‘’ 1 hour ago  

You are one seriously disingenuous troll
 
4seasons85! [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Yep I've seen that look. He smug is stinking through the phone. Probably gets it from home too.
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Definitely the parents, the upraising, the household.  Some of it is just brainwashing, some of it is just pretending to get by without pissing off the parents.  For me, I didn't agree completely with what they believed, but I accepted it as what I was supposed to believe and had a rough time trying to reconcile it all.  Went off to undergrad, discovered that I could believe whatever I wanted, I could be whomever I wanted to be, and everything changed.

But at the same time it is not too hard to figure out the true believers, the brainwashed, and the pretenders.
 
NevynFox
‘’ 1 hour ago  

I am stronger than you all.
 
OMFG Help Us
‘’ 1 hour ago  
MAGAs start a GoFundMe for him in 3...2...1...
 
