 Skip to content
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Komo)   California and Oregon is providing smokes to Washington   (komonews.com) divider line
10
    More: Awkward, Massive smoke plume, Puget Sound, Puget Sound region, KOMO, Washington  
•       •       •

103 clicks; posted to Main » on 11 Sep 2020 at 4:47 PM (11 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



10 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
This is old news....but I took these pics at Lake Chelan (WA) on Monday:

Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Visual Howlaround Title Sequence [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I await death.
 
neapoi [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Jokes on you subby, we already have our own fires!

/cough
 
fusillade762
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Luckily for me I only go outside to smoke, so the wildfire smoke is filtered through my cigarettes.
 
allthesametome [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
It is certainly nice that they is doing that.  farking grammar subby.  It's not that hard.
 
It_Really_Does_Glisten [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
What's the matter, Washington? Don't you want to be cool?
 
allthesametome [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
And I capitalized "farking".
 
Incontinent_dog_and_monkey_rodeo
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
California and Oregon is providing...

English, motherfarker!
 
dothemath [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
What is is they doing?
 
Crewmannumber6
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Are providing, you philistine
 
Displayed 10 of 10 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More Farking, less working

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.