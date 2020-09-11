 Skip to content
(NYPost)   Pope Francis says that the pleasures of eating and sex are gifts from god, recommends pastrami on rye from Katz's deli   (nypost.com) divider line
21
    More: Obvious, Pope, Pope Francis, new book, Italian writer Carlo Petrini, sexual pleasure, Pontifex Maximus, constant demand, church leaders  
•       •       •

21 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Farkenhostile [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
insidehook.comView Full Size
.
 
Scorpitron is reduced to a thin red paste [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
That's good. Only a Pope could afford one of those.
 
CVGScorch
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
You just can't go wrong with the rye or the kaiser.
 
Roshamon
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
I find the pastrami to be the most sensual of all the salted, cured meats
 
robodog [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Well, then stop denying priests God's blessings and stop the stupid celibate priests thing. It's not based in the bible, it was based on land holdings, we have corporate structures to deal with that problem now. Allow normal, healthy outlets for priests seeking those pleasures and you'll probably end up with fewer kiddy diddlers.
 
chaoswolf
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
I'm still bummed about the Katz's in Austin closing.
 
awruk! [OhFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Scorpitron is reduced to a thin red paste: That's good. Only a Pope could afford one of those.


Sex?
 
KB202
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Who cares what the CEO of Cathic Inc. says?
 
functionisalwaystaken
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Just can't do rye until it has been made into beer or whiskey.   If you can handle it, good for you.
 
Weird Hal
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
*Epicurus has entered the chat*
 
xalres
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Creepy statement, coming from the leader of the world's largest pedophile ring.
 
Pompatus
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Roshamon: I find the pastrami to be the most sensual of all the salted, cured meats


Vegetables are sensual. Meat is sensuOUS.
 
camarugala
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Hey heh heh...  Jews.
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
bloobeary [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
If a divine being is truly responsible for the creation of human beings, then they are also responsible for the design of every system upon which they operate. That includes the sex drive.

Therefore, anyone saying that lust is a sin don't really understand the design specifications, and are best ignored when they try to give you advice about them.

Even if they put their mistakes in a nicely covered book.
 
eddie_irvine
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Obvious? More like Asinine.
 
doomjesse
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Roshamon: I find the pastrami to be the most sensual of all the salted, cured meats


Stop rubbing it on your genitals... especially before you purchase it.
 
metric [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
I'll have what she's having.
 
FitzShivering
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
I would just like to toss in that if you have never had the pastrami on rye at Katz', it actually lives up to the hype.

And it's enough to feed 4 normal humans, if the price scares you away.
 
Ambitwistor
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
40 degree day
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Sounds good. By chance, did God also make cocaine?
 
Displayed 21 of 21 comments

