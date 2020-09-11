 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(NY1)   A new problem with Covid-19 has emerged: coffee smells like rotting meat making trips to Starbucks more horrifying than usual   (ny1.com) divider line
34
    More: Strange, Olfaction, bad smell, Dr. Alfred M.C. Iloreta, coronavirus patients, Dr. Katie Loftus, mild case of COVID-19, sense of smell, Previous studies  
•       •       •

754 clicks; posted to Main » on 11 Sep 2020 at 7:06 PM (51 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



34 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Thank God I hate coffee. If it takes away the smell of bacon though I'll have to off myself.
 
Foilhatgrrl
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Scary tag out with a fever?
 
KodosZardoz
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
You mean, it's not supposed to smell like that?
 
Hankie Fest [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Starbucks smells like burned poop anyway, so...
 
C18H27NO3
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
A hell of a lot of people drink coffee.  How is this just being noticed?
 
RepoManTSM
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Starbucks already smells like rotting meat, amirite?
 
nytmare
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

C18H27NO3: A hell of a lot of people drink coffee.  How is this just being noticed?


Are they just now starting to get their sense of smell back a little?
 
drayno76
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Foilhatgrrl: Scary tag out with a fever?


It was last seen at a Covid party with the Sick Tag.

Strange is pulling triple duty.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Yuk.

/
On a side note. I didn't know screen burn was still a thing. Just noticed Fark is burned into my cellphone screen. WTF. FML.
😔
 
ocelot
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
That's actually the smell of your brain rotting from all the Covid-1.9  BS you are bombarded with hourly.
 
demaL-demaL-yeH [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Starbucks? Rotting meat is a marked improvement over wet skunk.
 
demaL-demaL-yeH [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

ocelot: That's actually the smell of your brain rotting from all the Covid-1.9  BS you are bombarded with hourly.


Wow.
Old school. Predates the coloranimal naming schema.
 
Hankie Fest [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

C18H27NO3: A hell of a lot of people drink coffee.  How is this just being noticed

reported?

FTFY
 
Grognard
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Super, then maybe folks will shake the idea that going to a Starbucks, ever, much less during a pandemic, is a good idea.
 
Kit Fister [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

demaL-demaL-yeH: ocelot: That's actually the smell of your brain rotting from all the Covid-1.9  BS you are bombarded with hourly.

Wow.
Old school. Predates the coloranimal naming schema.


No word on whether it's a revolver or a semi-auto, though.
 
Kit Fister [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Hankie Fest: C18H27NO3: A hell of a lot of people drink coffee.  How is this just being noticed reported?

FTFY


I feel like there's going to be a crapload of stuff that comes up out of "small studies" that get reported as "COVID 19 DOES X!", which will take a very long time to sort out and determine correlation vs causation.
 
demaL-demaL-yeH [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Kit Fister: demaL-demaL-yeH: ocelot: That's actually the smell of your brain rotting from all the Covid-1.9  BS you are bombarded with hourly.

Wow.
Old school. Predates the coloranimal naming schema.

No word on whether it's a revolver or a semi-auto, though.


Quadrennial revolver is my bet.
 
Znuh [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
COVID survivor here. I'm the guy that wrote the long desc. of coming through the disease. 

It's almost six months, and my sense of smell is mostly back. Good days and bad, but it's 1) never gone away completely ever again and 2) No, coffee to me does not smell like rotting meat. 

Sense of smell and taste is more or less normal, just randomly weaker on different days.
 
SwiftFox [BareFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Every coffee with "earthy" in the flavor description tastes to me like dirt.  Which is honest, I guess.  Sorry African varieties.
 
ISO15693
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
"Walking into a Starbucks is a totally disgusting thing to do right now," she said.

Obama voice: "Let me be clear. If you have Covid19, do not go into Starbucks"
 
LarrySouth
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Grognard: Super, then maybe folks will shake the idea that going to a Starbucks, ever, much less during a pandemic, is a good idea.


Given that there is no record of judicial investigation into S*bucks, where is the proof that anything they sell is actually 'coffee'?...
 
Indiegent
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Soylent Beans?
ITS PEOPLE! COFFEE'S MADE FROM PEOPLE!
 
Kit Fister [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

demaL-demaL-yeH: Kit Fister: demaL-demaL-yeH: ocelot: That's actually the smell of your brain rotting from all the Covid-1.9  BS you are bombarded with hourly.

Wow.
Old school. Predates the coloranimal naming schema.

No word on whether it's a revolver or a semi-auto, though.

Quadrennial revolver is my bet.


Poop.

Speaking of geometric revolvers, I've been kinda interested in picking up a Chiappa Rhino for target shooting. No reason other than they look neat and they're different than the massive flood of tactical tupperware.
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Znuh: COVID survivor here. I'm the guy that wrote the long desc. of coming through the disease. 

It's almost six months, and my sense of smell is mostly back. Good days and bad, but it's 1) never gone away completely ever again and 2) No, coffee to me does not smell like rotting meat. 

Sense of smell and taste is more or less normal, just randomly weaker on different days.


Yep, you're favorited here with, WhooOOOOoooooo!
 
Kit Fister [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

demaL-demaL-yeH: Kit Fister: demaL-demaL-yeH: ocelot: That's actually the smell of your brain rotting from all the Covid-1.9  BS you are bombarded with hourly.

Wow.
Old school. Predates the coloranimal naming schema.

No word on whether it's a revolver or a semi-auto, though.

Quadrennial revolver is my bet.


Also, I'm impressed you got the reference, TBH.
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Sorta the opposite here - it smells nice to me (if Starbucks hasn't been setting the beans on fire again) but I'm allergic as hell.  Put me in a coffee shop, I look/sound/feel like I've been pepper sprayed.  I guess welcome to my world-ish?  It's not that great a one, really.
 
Kit Fister [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Some Junkie Cosmonaut: Znuh: COVID survivor here. I'm the guy that wrote the long desc. of coming through the disease. 

It's almost six months, and my sense of smell is mostly back. Good days and bad, but it's 1) never gone away completely ever again and 2) No, coffee to me does not smell like rotting meat. 

Sense of smell and taste is more or less normal, just randomly weaker on different days.

Yep, you're favorited here with, WhooOOOOoooooo!


He's on first.
 
Kit Fister [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Some Junkie Cosmonaut: Sorta the opposite here - it smells nice to me (if Starbucks hasn't been setting the beans on fire again) but I'm allergic as hell.  Put me in a coffee shop, I look/sound/feel like I've been pepper sprayed.  I guess welcome to my world-ish?  It's not that great a one, really.


Do you also like the smell of burned steaks?
 
waxbeans
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Znuh: COVID survivor here. I'm the guy that wrote the long desc. of coming through the disease. 

It's almost six months, and my sense of smell is mostly back. Good days and bad, but it's 1) never gone away completely ever again and 2) No, coffee to me does not smell like rotting meat. 

Sense of smell and taste is more or less normal, just randomly weaker on different days.


Did your favorite brands change?
I wiped out my sense of taste with zinc nasal spray. Took a year to get taste back, slowly. Biggest change was my favorite potato chip brand changed from Lay's to the private store brand. And few other things, can't recall at this second.
 
RealityChuck
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
I thought it always smelled that way.
 
Nick Nostril [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
So, like overcooked rotting meat then?

/ or, like eating at Rally's
 
WTP 2
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

C18H27NO3: A hell of a lot of people drink coffee.  How is this just being noticed?


because it was only 1 person.
it seems the rest lost their sense of smell and they use the old "others also suffered" to cover it.
 
youngandstupid
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
I think it smells like piss more than anything.
 
Izunbacol [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Even better, this doctor appears to be wearing a coffee filter.

ny1.comView Full Size


/maybe normal masks aren't all they're quacked up to be.
 
Displayed 34 of 34 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want more stories with less ads? Try

TotalFark

It's what the cool kids are doing.
It also helps us pay the bills.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.