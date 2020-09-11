 Skip to content
(ESPN)   Hunter S Thompson was right. I read this when it was first published, and it still rings true today   (proxy.espn.com) divider line
Daniel Boone's Farm [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Reading this again sent a chill through my spine.
 
Gubbo [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fear and Loathing on the campaign trail is still one of my favorite books. I tend to read it every election cycle

In general, he was right far more often than he was wrong.

/I haven't read it yet in 2020
//Fark Tiabbi for trying to emulate him and then taking the red pill
 
Nadie_AZ [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Even ESPN was broadcasting war news. It was the worst disaster in the history of the United States, including Pearl Harbor, the San Francisco earthquake and probably the Battle of Antietam in 1862, when 23,000 were slaughtered in one day.

The Battle of the World Trade Center lasted about 99 minutes and cost 20,000 lives in two hours (according to unofficial estimates as of midnight Tuesday). The final numbers, including those from the supposedly impregnable Pentagon, across the Potomac River from Washington, likely will be higher. Anything that kills 300 trained firefighters in two hours is a world-class disaster.

Damn, that man could write.
 
kenundrummer
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Perhaps, describe the article briefly in your description.  This way I don't have to open the actual article in a cookie-blocking browser.  Thanks for not posting something from stupid twitter or msn.com!
 
whidbey [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Why the hell is this on ESPN?
 
Chariset [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Yeah.  He was right to jump immediately to 'they've finally got their excuse for the Forever War they've been wanting,' and he was right to assume that Bush (or more correctly, his handlers) would use it as an excuse to cut down on freedoms that inconvenienced them.

What's jarring to me about that piece is the weariness of it.  While the rest of us were reeling, he was smoking a cigarette and saying "Yep.  Same sh*t, different day."
 
JerkfaceMcGee [BareFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

whidbey: Why the hell is this on ESPN?


HST was primarily a sports writer, for including, but not limited to, ESPN.
 
Aussie_As
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

whidbey: Why the hell is this on ESPN?


HST was a major sports fan. Started out in journalism as sports editor on a military base newspaper.

He could write about politics as if it were sports and sports as if it were politics. The metaphors were strong.

Once Nixon invited HST to hang out while travelling between campaign events to talk college football. Thompson hated Nixon but had to admit the guy knew his football, right down to the rookies.
 
Schlubbe [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

JerkfaceMcGee: whidbey: Why the hell is this on ESPN?

HST was primarily a sports writer, for including, but not limited to, ESPN.


And a renowned motorcycle racer with the Vincent Black Shadow team
 
K-jack
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

whidbey: Why the hell is this on ESPN?


He wrote a regular column for ESPN's "Page 2" website towards the end of his career. "Page 2" was ESPN's attempt at "alternative" sports journalism.
 
wantingout
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Prob what got him suicided.
 
logieal [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Schlubbe: JerkfaceMcGee: whidbey: Why the hell is this on ESPN?

HST was primarily a sports writer, for including, but not limited to, ESPN.

And a renowned motorcycle racer with the Vincent Black Shadow team


Did no one actually watch Fear and Loathing in Las Vegas? It's literally about him going to Vegas to write about a race in the desert.
 
capt.snicklefritz [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
God I miss that man. Yeah he was a colossal mess of a person but damn, he could write.
 
ParallelUniverseParking [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
To me, reading this is another somber reminder that the U.S. tends to vilify and outlaw the people they should listen to and vice versa.
 
TheBigJerk
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Fun Fact: the Trump Cult completely transformed that war.  Ask the average American Jihadi who we're at war with they'll tell you, without snapping their own necks, "We're not at war because TRUMP IS AN ANTI-WAR PRESIDENT!  Also we're at war with the liberal commienazi traitors and everyone who opposes Trump And Therefore America!  I don't give a crap about muslims but we need to shoot all the liberals!"

It really cuts out the middleman, we don't have to go bomb foreigners or worry about whether they were muslim; we just attack whoever Trump hates today.  We don't have to build expensive boats and planes and bombs to steal money from taxpayers, we just steal the money directly.  It's all very efficient, this war against America.
 
zzottt
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
I love some Hunter S. Thompson. I have dressed up as him for Halloween to give out Halloween candy. Sadly nobody knows who he is anymore. But what is more frightening, Hunter giving children mystery editable "candy" or some zombie asking about your brains?
 
waxbeans
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

logieal: Schlubbe: JerkfaceMcGee: whidbey: Why the hell is this on ESPN?

HST was primarily a sports writer, for including, but not limited to, ESPN.

And a renowned motorcycle racer with the Vincent Black Shadow team

Did no one actually watch Fear and Loathing in Las Vegas? It's literally about him going to Vegas to write about a race in the desert.


I've attempted on many many many occasions to watch that movie unfortunately I'm always half in a bag when I started and always pass out before it's done the farthest I get is Johnny Depp in the desert and then I black out
 
Myk-House of El [BareFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

capt.snicklefritz: God I miss that man. Yeah he was a colossal mess of a person but damn, he could write.


The two may well have been related.

I remember reading this at the time and agreeing.  After 9/11 was the first time and only time I bothered writing to the White House.  My request was to not send in anything more than we had to and treat it like arresting a criminal because it wasn't the action of a nation.  I got no response.

In hindsight, I suppose I got part of my wish since we did go in like we were going after a brown-skinned criminal, guns blazing and causing far more collateral damage than needed and ended up also going into someplace unrelated to the original criminal act.
 
noitsnot
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

logieal: Schlubbe: JerkfaceMcGee: whidbey: Why the hell is this on ESPN?

HST was primarily a sports writer, for including, but not limited to, ESPN.

And a renowned motorcycle racer with the Vincent Black Shadow team

Did no one actually watch Fear and Loathing in Las Vegas? It's literally about him going to Vegas to write about a race in the desert.


No, I read his books.  Gosh, I'll have to get the REAL SCOOP FROM THE MOVIE.
 
smed7 [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

capt.snicklefritz: God I miss that man. Yeah he was a colossal mess of a person but damn, he could write.



Was he?  Or did he just understand the truth so clearly that it sucked the very life-force out of his body, forcing him into an existence where only hard-drugs & heavy drinking could make waking up every day tolerable.

He's not alone, his I hear Hemmingway had a similar tack.
 
Naido [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Myk-House of El: capt.snicklefritz: God I miss that man. Yeah he was a colossal mess of a person but damn, he could write.

The two may well have been related.

I remember reading this at the time and agreeing.  After 9/11 was the first time and only time I bothered writing to the White House.  My request was to not send in anything more than we had to and treat it like arresting a criminal because it wasn't the action of a nation.  I got no response.

In hindsight, I suppose I got part of my wish since we did go in like we were going after a brown-skinned criminal, guns blazing and causing far more collateral damage than needed and ended up also going into someplace unrelated to the original criminal act.


Thompson was right:  nothing short of a War was going to do.  People wanted blood, and many, many pieces of giant military equipment.  Iraq was possible because most of us *still* hadn't had anywhere near enough A-rab blood.  Dick Cheney and his Moment certainly found one another, unfortunately
 
Nadie_AZ [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

zzottt: I love some Hunter S. Thompson. I have dressed up as him for Halloween to give out Halloween candy. Sadly nobody knows who he is anymore. But what is more frightening, Hunter giving children mystery editable "candy" or some zombie asking about your brains?


I like your style.
 
wantingout
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

TheBigJerk: Fun Fact: the Trump Cult completely transformed that war.  Ask the average American Jihadi who we're at war with they'll tell you, without snapping their own necks, "We're not at war because TRUMP IS AN ANTI-WAR PRESIDENT!  Also we're at war with the liberal commienazi traitors and everyone who opposes Trump And Therefore America!  I don't give a crap about muslims but we need to shoot all the liberals!"

It really cuts out the middleman, we don't have to go bomb foreigners or worry about whether they were muslim; we just attack whoever Trump hates today.  We don't have to build expensive boats and planes and bombs to steal money from taxpayers, we just steal the money directly.  It's all very efficient, this war against America.


LOL don't worry, both establishment democrats and republicans still support bombing the crap out of foreigners. if Biden gets in, it will be back to business as usual.
 
Garza and the Supermutants [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Gubbo: Fear and Loathing on the campaign trail is still one of my favorite books. I tend to read it every election cycle

In general, he was right far more often than he was wrong.

/I haven't read it yet in 2020
//Fark Tiabbi for trying to emulate him and then taking the red pill


Came here to post this. It's in my profile.

From Fear and Loathing on the Campaign Trail '72

Nixon will be reelected by a huge majority of Americans who feel he is not only more honest and trustworthy than George McGovern, but also more likely to end the war in Vietnam.

The polls also indicate that Nixon will get a comfortable majority of the Youth Vote. And that he might carry all 50 states.

Well...maybe so. This may be the year when we finally come face to face with ourselves; finally just lay back and say it--that we are really just a nation of 220 million used care salesmen with all the money we need to buy guns, and no qualms at all about killing anybody else in the world who tries to make us uncomfortable.

The tragedy of all this is that George McGovern, for all his mistakes and all his imprecise talk about "new politics" and "honesty in government," is one of the few men who've run for President of the United States in this century who really understands what a fantastic monument to all the best instincts of the human race this country might have been, if we could have kept it out of the hands of greedy little hustlers like Richard Nixon.
 
Bruscar
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Naido: Myk-House of El: capt.snicklefritz: God I miss that man. Yeah he was a colossal mess of a person but damn, he could write.

The two may well have been related.

I remember reading this at the time and agreeing.  After 9/11 was the first time and only time I bothered writing to the White House.  My request was to not send in anything more than we had to and treat it like arresting a criminal because it wasn't the action of a nation.  I got no response.

In hindsight, I suppose I got part of my wish since we did go in like we were going after a brown-skinned criminal, guns blazing and causing far more collateral damage than needed and ended up also going into someplace unrelated to the original criminal act.

Thompson was right:  nothing short of a War was going to do.  People wanted blood, and many, many pieces of giant military equipment.  Iraq was possible because most of us *still* hadn't had anywhere near enough A-rab blood.  Dick Cheney and his Moment certainly found one another, unfortunately


There were voices, such as the Religious Society of Friends, who opposed the war. They were dismissed as naive, a cult, anti-American, and so on.
 
Bruscar
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Garza and the Supermutants: Gubbo: Fear and Loathing on the campaign trail is still one of my favorite books. I tend to read it every election cycle

In general, he was right far more often than he was wrong.

/I haven't read it yet in 2020
//Fark Tiabbi for trying to emulate him and then taking the red pill

Came here to post this. It's in my profile.

From Fear and Loathing on the Campaign Trail '72

Nixon will be reelected by a huge majority of Americans who feel he is not only more honest and trustworthy than George McGovern, but also more likely to end the war in Vietnam.

The polls also indicate that Nixon will get a comfortable majority of the Youth Vote. And that he might carry all 50 states.

Well...maybe so. This may be the year when we finally come face to face with ourselves; finally just lay back and say it--that we are really just a nation of 220 million used care salesmen with all the money we need to buy guns, and no qualms at all about killing anybody else in the world who tries to make us uncomfortable.

The tragedy of all this is that George McGovern, for all his mistakes and all his imprecise talk about "new politics" and "honesty in government," is one of the few men who've run for President of the United States in this century who really understands what a fantastic monument to all the best instincts of the human race this country might have been, if we could have kept it out of the hands of greedy little hustlers like Richard Nixon.


Ironically, Nixon was an erstwhile member of the Religious Society of Friends. He should have been our best, brightest hope for long-term peace. Nixon was such a dark disappointment.
 
Oztemprom [BareFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
We Need TOTAL COVERAGE!!!

/sorry
//just felt the need
///wheeee
 
Myk-House of El [BareFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Naido: Thompson was right: nothing short of a War was going to do. People wanted blood, and many, many pieces of giant military equipment. Iraq was possible because most of us *still* hadn't had anywhere near enough A-rab blood. Dick Cheney and his Moment certainly found one another, unfortunately


Yeah.  Some asshole I won't name had a super bad take about how well the US handled 9/11 today.  And I know most of the nation was freaking the fark out.  Some internally, some quite obviously outwardly, but basically they wanted blood.  They wanted dead, brown bodies.  A reflection on the punitive nature of the United States.

What there wasn't was any farking reflection on how our foreign policy in support of cheap oil had propped up despots and made for unpleasant life for the masses in the part of the world the attackers came from.  At least not visible to the overall national discourse.
 
