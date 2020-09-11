 Skip to content
(WJAC TV Johnstown)   Today's "assault with frozen pizza over mask dispute" comes to us from Altoona, PA   (wjactv.com) divider line
    Altoona man, store manager, Pizza, Police, pizzas, dispute  
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ah Altoona, another depressed city in the state.
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
A real ninja would wear a mask. Use throwing stars.

This guy is not a real ninja.
 
RepoManTSM
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
I expect this kind of behavior at Acme, but not Giant Eagle.
 
SirEattonHogg
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
During the assault, the man was yelling "What do you want on your Tombstone?"

Amirite?  Get it?
 
ruabadfish2
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
CSB: I had a run in with a covidiot guy at a Karn's today. He didn't like that I called him a "special snowflake".
 
Adam Baum
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
i.ytimg.comView Full Size


what a flying pizza might look like....
 
bughunter
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
officers were called to the Giant Eagle

A Giant Eagle has an AC of 13, 26HP, and +5 to hit with 2d6+3 piercing damage.

It should be able to take down a drooling idiot no problem.
 
yet_another_wumpus
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
I forgot which relative moved from State College, PA (may have been Boalsburg) to Sacramento.  The difference was being "90 miles from San Fransico" vs. "90 miles from Altoona".

Even the locals are underwhelmed by Altoona.
 
Opacity [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Altoona.... sounds like Katonah NY, with less class.
 
princehal
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Boalsburg is maybe 40 min from Altoona. I live in the middle of cow country.
 
smunns
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
If the manager was violating the 6 foot rule, then of course throwing pizzas to keep his disgusting, pandemic spreading body away is totally acceptable.   It has to be.
 
