 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Minn Post)   The armed militia that went to Kenosha (definitely not the good guys in this story) have reported police told them they deliberately planned to herd the protesters towards the militia and then just leave them to it. Serving and protecting   (minnpost.com) divider line
33
    More: Scary, Police, Ryan Balch, Constable, streets of Kenosha, militia member, Kenosha Police Department, Southern Poverty Law Center, nonprofit Wisconsin Watch  
•       •       •

1088 clicks; posted to Main » on 11 Sep 2020 at 11:28 AM (52 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



33 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
eurotrader [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Why can't Mayors or governors ban open carry of firearms on public property during periods of unrest and at protests again?
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I hate all cops.  I wish they were dead.
 
unixpro [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If this is true, every single one of those Kenosha cops needs to go to PMITA prison, now.  No qualified immunity, no excuses, no second chances.  These assholes intentionally herded peaceful protesters into a kill box, then planned to leave so their wetwork team (the "malitia") could go to work.  That is attempted murder with all the planning and coordination to take it way past Murder 1.  They all need to go away, for a very, very long time.
 
BizarreMan [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"It is my belief that we only faced one monster out there that night. The Government," Balch wrote on Facebook. "It sought to agitate, and create a situation where this would happen."

The militia may have only faced one monster, but the protesters faced two.
 
Albert911emt [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That's horrifying, but it doesn't let those "militia" members off the hook for what they did.  They are just as culpable as the white supremacist cops.   Burn them all.
 
some_beer_drinker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
America is disgusting.
 
Sin'sHero [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Then they have a dance-off?
 
BizarreMan [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I wonder if the militia feels used now.
 
dr_blasto [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
shiat is so farked up even the racist militia shiatbags are looking at the cops and saying "farking really?"

That's how farked up our police are.
 
thehobbes [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

dr_blasto: shiat is so farked up even the racist militia shiatbags are looking at the cops and saying "farking really?"

That's how farked up our police are.


Not even that. We knew this story from right after Rittenhouse killed 2 people. 

Now the militia/supremacist realizes how much trouble he might have created for the cops. 

BizarreMan: "It is my belief that we only faced one monster out there that night. The Government," Balch wrote on Facebook. "It sought to agitate, and create a situation where this would happen."

The militia may have only faced one monster, but the protesters faced two.


He's lying. He's a known boogaloo leader. Those asshats want a race war.
 
spongeboob [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

BizarreMan: I wonder if the militia feels used now.


Better watch out cops some pissed off militia dude might go all Eric Frien on your asses And that would be a shame thing that happened
 
some_beer_drinker [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

dr_blasto: shiat is so farked up even the racist militia shiatbags are looking at the cops and saying "farking really?"

That's how farked up our police are.


Correct. Systemic.
 
bthom37
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
This was reported the same day it happened.
 
wichitaleaf
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

unixpro: If this is true, every single one of those Kenosha cops needs to go to PMITA prison, now.  No qualified immunity, no excuses, no second chances.  These assholes intentionally herded peaceful protesters into a kill box, then planned to leave so their wetwork team (the "malitia") could go to work.  That is attempted murder with all the planning and coordination to take it way past Murder 1.  They all need to go away, for a very, very long time.

peaceful protesters


Rioters and looters.
 
Malenfant [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Jake Havechek: I hate all cops.  I wish they were dead.


Let the hate flow through you. Feel the power of the dark-side.
 
Jeebus Saves
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Well if the militia members say it's true, it's gotta be true.  Can't think of a more reliable source than a militia member.
 
iheartscotch [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
You'd think that the police would be the first ones to want bad eggs out of the police force because bad eggs make them look bad and threaten their funding. But, it appears that you'd be wrong.
 
JayCab
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

BizarreMan: I wonder if the militia feels used now.


Are you kidding? They probably feel like they are a privileged member of the team.
 
fireclown
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
The article DOES mention that it didn't actually HAPPEN, mind you.
 
overthinker
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
In cities less than 250K population, it seems to be a very common theme that cops think they are above the law and think it's perfectly okay to abuse, rape, and kill others who don't submit to them on sight, which somehow sounds very 'republican' right now. Or should I say 'outright criminal'? But then again, I repeat myself.
 
palelizard
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
So, correct me if I'm wrong, law talking folks, if your crew robs a bank and kills a security guard, you're as culpable of the murder as the rest of the crew even if you were only the getaway driver and never touched a weapon.
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

iheartscotch: You'd think that the police would be the first ones to want bad eggs out of the police force because bad eggs make them look bad and threaten their funding. But, it appears that you'd be wrong.


Is this the part when the government paid guy, hired to ensure public safety and tranquility, said he knew about it but didn't stop it so as to not alarm anyone?
 
Malenfant [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

JayCab: BizarreMan: I wonder if the militia feels used now.

Are you kidding? They probably feel like they are a privileged member of the team.


They might, other than the guy who lied about the cops talking to him. He knows it's all bullshiat.
 
Malenfant [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

palelizard: So, correct me if I'm wrong, law talking folks, if your crew robs a bank and kills a security guard, you're as culpable of the murder as the rest of the crew even if you were only the getaway driver and never touched a weapon.


In America, you can even be charged if the security guard kills your accomplice.
 
eddie_irvine
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
ACAB
 
Wonktnod
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
It's just fantastic, the complete 180 farkers have taken on their stance regarding the police over the past year.

I'm sure, once the correct letter is back in the White House, you'll all be back to demanding everyone place their complete and unending trust in the government and its stooges. Remember, those police are government agents, and they know what's best for you.
I'm still going to want to defund the police though. Someone has to remain consistent.
 
unixpro [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
wichitaleaf: unixpro: If this is true, every single one of those Kenosha cops needs to go to PMITA prison, now.  No qualified immunity, no excuses, no second chances.  These assholes intentionally herded peaceful protesters into a kill box, then planned to leave so their wetwork team (the "malitia") could go to work.  That is attempted murder with all the planning and coordination to take it way past Murder 1.  They all need to go away, for a very, very long time.

peaceful protesters

Rioters and looters.

Uh, no.  No more do you assholes get to say shiat like this and get away with it.  Was there violence coming from the protesters?  Maybe.  Was there violence from the cops the their wetwork team?  Yes, and it was coordinated, supported, and escalated by the cops, from the beginning, with intent.  Your false equivalency is bullshiat and you should be ashamed.

The cops sped past their wetwork agent.  He went back home.  He had killed multiple people and he just walked away and went home, while multiple heavily armed and armored vehicles full of cops shot on down the street so they could get a piece of that kill action.  These are the people you would have us respect and emulate?  Why?

You know what that is?  Provocation.  You know what the people are doing?  Defending themselves.  Know whose fault that is?  Come on, you can get there from here.......
 
Cornelis de Gyselaer [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Malenfant: Jake Havechek: I hate all cops.  I wish they were dead.

Let the hate flow through you. Feel the power of the dark-side.


The power of the cops?

Yeah I have seen quite enough of that thanks
 
inglixthemad
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Sin'sHero: Then they have a dance-off?


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
you need help
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

wichitaleaf: unixpro: If this is true, every single one of those Kenosha cops needs to go to PMITA prison, now.  No qualified immunity, no excuses, no second chances.  These assholes intentionally herded peaceful protesters into a kill box, then planned to leave so their wetwork team (the "malitia") could go to work.  That is attempted murder with all the planning and coordination to take it way past Murder 1.  They all need to go away, for a very, very long time.

peaceful protesters

Rioters and looters.


Okay, but why are they rioting and looting? I am not of that group, but seem to recognize that they feel as though freedoms given to others, and reparations, are owed to them and are rioting and looting in response. All that it would take is acknowledging and correcting the freedom disparity and it stops, why can't the people oppressing their freedom see that?
 
optikeye [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

fireclown: The article DOES mention that it didn't actually HAPPEN, mind you.


You can be charged and arrested for just planing a murder that didn't actually happen, mind you.
 
optikeye [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Malenfant: Jake Havechek: I hate all cops.  I wish they were dead.

Let the hate flow through you. Feel the power of the dark-side.


OH great a comi-con reject using nerd speak for real life issues. Now say something from the "watchmen" or "v"
while we have to deal with this crap in real life.
 
way south
‘’ 1 minute ago  
"It is unclear to what extent such a plan was carried out, and Balch insisted in a lengthy Facebook post the next day that the militia members "never agreed to this."

Of course they didn't, and it's probably because the story is bullshiat.
That's like a Knight telling some peasants  "How wonderful you're here!  I'll drive the heathens to you and you can finish them off!" [insert laugh track].

The plan:   Our heavily armored professionals will use their state supplied road tanks to drive an unruly mob of potentially armed and dangerous rioters (the guy who got shot in the arm was literally a felon with an illegal gun) towards the semi organized and scattered bands of armed civilians. Roof koreans who are only there to protect stores and who have no training for riots and no riot appropriate gear.

...And the purpose of this plan is what?
To start a brawl or a shootout that the police will then have to respond to?

That's creating more work, not less.
 
Displayed 33 of 33 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

$10 a month since 19 aught diddly.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.