(Washington Post)   The famous English slogan "Keep Calm and Carry On" was never actually used during WWII. EVERYBODY PANIC
18
Auntie Cheesus [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
"Keep Calm and Carry On" was the message that the Ministry of Information intended to have on display in every Post Office in the UK in the event of Germany invading British soil.  About 80 or so of the original posters survived and were discovered 60 years after they were ordered returned to be pulped during the 1940 paper shortage.

The message was to remind Britons to maintain their general composure and go about their regular day-to-day activities as much as possible, while the armed forced did their duties and ran the invading forces out.

Once again, Donny proves he knows absolutely nothing of history.
 
Chariset [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This is going to join the lists of "LOL 100 weird lies your teacher told you!", isn't it?
 
oldfarthenry [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I thought this was a known fact.
The British government also stockpiled cardboard coffins in the event of suicides/murders from mass panic. It wasn't needed at Brits kept a stiff upper lip & their sh*t tucked.
 
NikolaiFarkoff [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Wait, wasn't this invented by Urban Outfitters as part of their 2004 marketing strategy codenamed "Fake Vintage from China"?
 
BigNumber12 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Nonsense, I first heard it from my milkman back in 1940.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
stuffy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Trump wrong? Umpossible!
 
Kirablue42 [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


It did spawn a whole bunch of memes though...
 
dittybopper
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

BigNumber12: Nonsense, I first heard it from my milkman back in 1940.

[Fark user image 440x341]


But enough about your biological father....
 
dittybopper
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Interestingly, the original slogan was more about rationing and finding alternate sources of protein.

KEEP CLAMS AND CARRION.

It got bastardized in the post-war years.
 
Fano
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

Auntie Cheesus: "Keep Calm and Carry On" was the message that the Ministry of Information intended to have on display in every Post Office in the UK in the event of Germany invading British soil.  About 80 or so of the original posters survived and were discovered 60 years after they were ordered returned to be pulped during the 1940 paper shortage.

The message was to remind Britons to maintain their general composure and go about their regular day-to-day activities as much as possible, while the armed forced did their duties and ran the invading forces out.

Once again, Donny proves he knows absolutely nothing of history.


Yeah I think I first read on Fark when these were discovered. I never had the impression it was known then
 
iron de havilland [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

oldfarthenry: I thought this was a known fact.
The British government also stockpiled cardboard coffins in the event of suicides/murders from mass panic. It wasn't needed at Brits kept a stiff upper lip & their sh*t tucked.


And a lot of railings were melted down for the war effort. Post-war, surplus metal stretchers were reused in their place.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Gleeman [BareFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
external-content.duckduckgo.comView Full Size


Saw a mask the other day said Keep Calm and Stay 6 Feet Away.
 
HailRobonia
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
sd.keepcalms.comView Full Size
 
dittybopper
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
So it's kind of like that "very fine people on both sides" lie that gets spread around?

https://www.politifact.com/article/20​1​9/apr/26/context-trumps-very-fine-peop​le-both-sides-remarks/

Trump: "Excuse me, excuse me. They didn't put themselves -- and you had some very bad people in that group, but you also had people that were very fine people, on both sides. You had people in that group. Excuse me, excuse me. I saw the same pictures as you did. You had people in that group that were there to protest the taking down of, to them, a very, very important statue and the renaming of a park from Robert E. Lee to another name."

Reporter: "George Washington and Robert E. Lee are not the same."

Trump: "George Washington was a slave owner. Was George Washington a slave owner? So will George Washington now lose his status? Are we going to take down -- excuse me, are we going to take down statues to George Washington? How about Thomas Jefferson? What do you think of Thomas Jefferson? You like him?"

Reporter: "I do love Thomas Jefferson."

Trump: "Okay, good. Are we going to take down the statue? Because he was a major slave owner. Now, are we going to take down his statue?  So you know what, it's fine. You're changing history. You're changing culture. And you had people -- and I'm not talking about the neo-Nazis and the white nationalists -- because they should be condemned totally. But you had many people in that group other than neo-Nazis and white nationalists. Okay? And the press has treated them absolutely unfairly."


Lies of omission are still lies.
 
halifaxdatageek [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Another of those "wait, this wasn't common knowledge?" things.
 
camarugala
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Well yeah. No shiat. This is news so old it's got mold on it.
 
gunther_bumpass
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Sure, but when you look around yourself, and you see that you're supporting the same policies and politicians that are supported by neo-nazis and white nationalists, maybe you're not as fine a person as you think you are.
 
Troy McClure
‘’ 1 minute ago  

The lie is that there were "many people in that group other than neo-Nazis and white nationalists."   To find a way to say there were "very fine people" on both sides, Trump lies about the makeup of the side he defends.
 
