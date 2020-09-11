 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(BBC-US)   Pringles cans are a pain to recycle; their contents, a pain to digest   (bbc.com) divider line
4
    More: Interesting, Recycling, Simon Ellin, Packaging, distinctive Pringles tube, Mr Ellin, Pringles' maker Kellogg, plastic cap, Recycling Association  
•       •       •

127 clicks; posted to Main » on 11 Sep 2020 at 12:14 PM (5 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



4 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
UberDave [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
They're also a pain to remove from the fists of morons.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
I Have A Bo Burnham GIF For That [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Dallymo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
YOU SHUT UP ABOUT PRINGLES.  I LOVE PRINGLES.

Sorry, I'm still wrestling with admitting that I am powerless over Pringles and will probably never admit that it's a character defect and I'm damn sure not making amends to the people to whom I've spoken harshly when they've asked if they can have some of my Pringles.  They can pound sand.
 
Zeb Hesselgresser
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
You're the same guy that can't eat at Taco Bell without shiatting his pants, aren't you.
 
Displayed 4 of 4 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

All the submissions, none of the calories.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.