 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(CNN)   Navy expands ban on hemp products. Lower the sails, boys, all of our ropes have been confiscated   (cnn.com) divider line
7
    More: Ironic, Drug Enforcement Administration, Drug addiction, Controlled Substances Act, Addiction, Recreational drug use, Cannabis, Opioid, drug addiction  
•       •       •

261 clicks; posted to Main » on 11 Sep 2020 at 11:45 AM (35 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



7 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
OdradekRex [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sex Pistols & The Muppets - Friggin' In The Riggin'
Youtube p6j7YeEM2Bg
 
Ginnungagap42 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


/ Yes, they are real.
// No, they do not smell like pot.
 
Porous Horace
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
"This? It's industrial hemp. I make rope." - Julian
 
Serious Post on Serious Thread
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

OdradekRex: [YouTube video: Sex Pistols & The Muppets - Friggin' In The Riggin']


I have always loved the muppet rats! Second only to Oscar the Grouch.

/yes, I know
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Lines not ropes
 
MythDragon
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Sodomy, rum, and the lash still ok?
 
Marcos P
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

OdradekRex: [YouTube video: Sex Pistols & The Muppets - Friggin' In The Riggin']


God damn the Anthrax version is way better
 
Displayed 7 of 7 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

$10 a month since 19 aught diddly.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.