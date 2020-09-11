 Skip to content
(Radio.com)   NYC traffic reporter reflects on being in a helicopter on the morning of Sept. 11, 2001 and seeing smoke at the World Trade Center moments after the first plane hit the tower as he gave his report   (wcbs880.radio.com) divider line
    Scary, Port Authority of New York and New Jersey, Tom Kaminski, George Washington Bridge, 2001, New York City, Manhattan, September 11 attacks, World Trade Center  
darkhorse23 [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
I stood and watched it happen. Still the most horrific thing I've ever seen. The colors in the explosions were mind-boggling. I'll never forget it, I can see it like it was yesterday when I close my eyes.
 
koder [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Man those were the days, back when the incompetence of a President only killed a couple thousand Americans. Nowadays we get those levels of avoidable death at least once a week.
 
