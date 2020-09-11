 Skip to content
(The Weather Channel)   Numbers are fun. Like if you weigh 99 lbs and eat 1 lb of nachos, you're technically 1% nacho. Anyway, 500k Oregonians have had to evacuate ongoing fires, more than 10% of the state population   (weather.com) divider line
41
    More: Scary, Clackamas County, Oregon, Okanogan County, Washington, Fire officials, Salem, Oregon, Emergency evacuation, Portland, Oregon, Firefighter, state's largest fires  
41 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
They're getting lots of vigorous outdoor activity.
 
Ambivalence [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yeah but what percentage of nacho are they?
 
powtard
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I live in the Gorge, and the smoke came in last night around 1 a.m.  Filled the whole house, it's disgusting.  Ash just hanging in the air.  Throat and chest hurt and smoke is all I can taste.
 
fark'emfeed'emfish [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sure hope they're socially distant.
 
chozo13
‘’ 1 hour ago  
My parents had to evacuate from their house on Butte Falls Hwy. We are pretty sure the property is gone. The sad thing is that my Dad's retired rodeo horse had been out to pasture for so long that he wouldn't load into the trailer, so they had to leave him. They opened the pasture up so he could escape, but either way we probably won't see him again.
 
lilplatinum
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ahh the west coast.  Earthquakes and shiat always being on fire doesn't seem to be enough to put up with for easy access to good weed.
 
sid244
‘’ 1 hour ago  
...and can't leave because militia checkpoints won't let them.  'Merica!
 
some_beer_drinker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I am 80% beer
 
GrinzGrimly
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I thought everything was ok when I heard the forests in Oregon were "mostly peaceful", but then I remembered that meant "fires everywhere".
 
Farker Soze
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Oregonians are 10% fire?
 
meat0918 [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

lilplatinum: Ahh the west coast.  Earthquakes and shiat always being on fire doesn't seem to be enough to put up with for easy access to good weed.


Yeah, but you get good weed and the ocean and good beer and wine.

But you've got to deal with militia farkwad hero wannabes too
 
Opacity [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

some_beer_drinker: I am 80% beer


{checks profile}... 20% tar?
 
meat0918 [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

fark'emfeed'emfish: Sure hope they're socially distant.


They're trying, but right now people are more worried about comforting their neighbor than social distancing.
 
FormlessOne [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
And militias are taking the opportunity to "challenge" evacuating folks because someone told them that the fires are apparently an antifa operation.

No, seriously. I'd biatch about how the cops should be arresting them, but as the cops are probably helping them, I'm just glad I don't live in Oregon.

My brother-in-law, however, does, and is one of the folks who had to evacuate. As he raises animals for sale as pets, he had to deal with moving dozens of animals as well. His area wasn't yet at Phase II, but he figured that the roads would get choked by the time his area was called, so he pre-emptively evacuated along with his neighbors.
 
FormlessOne [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

chozo13: My parents had to evacuate from their house on Butte Falls Hwy. We are pretty sure the property is gone. The sad thing is that my Dad's retired rodeo horse had been out to pasture for so long that he wouldn't load into the trailer, so they had to leave him. They opened the pasture up so he could escape, but either way we probably won't see him again.


I'm sorry to hear that. I hope you can recover him, alive and well, after the initial push.
 
ImmutableTenderloin
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Oregon is living through their own, live action, Fallout game! I'm so jealous.
 
dothemath [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Did America hit a gypsy with its car or something?
 
a far candle [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If only they'd elected a Republican governor this never would have happened.
 
some_beer_drinker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Opacity: some_beer_drinker: I am 80% beer

{checks profile}... 20% tar?


Correct. I just threw up outside the hospital, so levels may vary.
 
WayneKerr [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
And I'm sure that at least 50% of these Oregonians criticized us Californians for not raking our forests. Looks like someone else didn't rake, too.
 
Nimbull
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Organians, nice peaceful folk. Bit on the flashy side though.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
WayneKerr [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

powtard: I live in the Gorge, and the smoke came in last night around 1 a.m.  Filled the whole house, it's disgusting.  Ash just hanging in the air.  Throat and chest hurt and smoke is all I can taste.


They call that a win-d'oh
 
lilplatinum
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

meat0918: lilplatinum: Ahh the west coast.  Earthquakes and shiat always being on fire doesn't seem to be enough to put up with for easy access to good weed.

Yeah, but you get good weed and the ocean and good beer and wine.

But you've got to deal with militia farkwad hero wannabes too


Could be worse, I was raised in Houston.  Militant farkwads, gross ocean, regular hurricanes, mexican ditch weed.  Good times.
 
Dewey Fidalgo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

WayneKerr: And I'm sure that at least 50% of these Oregonians criticized us Californians for not raking our forests. Looks like someone else didn't rake, too.


A whole lot of the fires are in the redder parts of Oregon, but they also understand just how steep most timber country is.  I'm not sure they actually agreed with that, just from a logistical standpoint.   "Controlled burns!!!" may have come up, though.

Just a reminder, though, my little coastal county has Level three evacuations still happening in the north end of the county.  Including parts of one our towns, right on the coast.

We are a blue county.
 
kasmel
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Been sitting at level 1 evec notice for a couple days. If I get to level 2 I'm packing up before they call level three.
 
dothemath [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

lilplatinum: Could be worse, I was raised in Houston.  Militant farkwads, gross ocean, regular hurricanes, mexican ditch weed.  Good times


The food is good though.
 
Bowen [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
At least the climate isn't changing. We'd be in big trouble if it were.
 
Shryke
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

Ambivalence: Yeah but what percentage of nacho are they?


I'm afraid that's.......nacho business.

/I am ashamed
 
lilplatinum
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

dothemath: lilplatinum: Could be worse, I was raised in Houston.  Militant farkwads, gross ocean, regular hurricanes, mexican ditch weed.  Good times

The food is good though.


This is true, but I was raised in suburban chain restaurant Houston so didn't know what I was missing until I was older.
 
Dallymo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Our house is in level 3, although pretty near the edge.  We left and went to stay at my dad's house, which is nearby (~3 miles) and level 2.  I don't think our house is in any real danger; the fires are not very close and the temps and winds are dropping and humidity is rising.  But I didn't want to be the story on the news about "they chose not to leave their home and when the flames overtook them they died horribly."  There's a lot of timber between us and the fires.  We don't have brush around the house (we had some visiting mules who took care of our pasture grass last month) but we do have a couple hundred firs, some of them 100+ feet tall, so if the winds were still high I'd be more nervous.

The closest one so far was about 2 miles, 10 acres burned.  Someone on Twitter said "I heard a box truck full of explosives pulled up and it exploded and set the fire."  Her Twitter feed was full of MAGA retweets.  Dipshiat.

They did arrest some looters down in Stayton, but I googled the last name of one of the guys and it looks like his family is from Stayton.  So not outside Antifa agitators after all.  IT'S COMING FROM INSIDE THE STAYTON.  Also dipshiat.
 
SumoJeb [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
I didn't know Oregon had less people than BC.
Portland area seems more populous than the lower mainland when driving through.
 
SumoJeb [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

chozo13: My parents had to evacuate from their house on Butte Falls Hwy. We are pretty sure the property is gone. The sad thing is that my Dad's retired rodeo horse had been out to pasture for so long that he wouldn't load into the trailer, so they had to leave him. They opened the pasture up so he could escape, but either way we probably won't see him again.


I've rounded up plenty of livestock after fires. Horses and cattle are resilient and smart, there is a good chance you will get the horse back. Even an old one will find a cool, wet spot to hunker down and should be ok.
 
Dewey Fidalgo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

SumoJeb: I didn't know Oregon had less people than BC.
Portland area seems more populous than the lower mainland when driving through.


The lower mainland sprawls more.  Portland metro is more of a bowl (and the lovely inversion layers that go with that).   If that makes sense.  Langley, Surrey, etc in BC out to Abbotsford.   Plus I-5 and other freeways drive right through Portland.  So it may feel more crowded, rather than more crammed, like it is.
 
stuffy
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
th.bing.comView Full Size

Could be worse.
 
meat0918 [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

stuffy: [th.bing.com image 413x316]
Could be worse.


About that.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Dewey Fidalgo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

meat0918: stuffy: [th.bing.com image 413x316]
Could be worse.

About that.

[Fark user image 506x861]


The lights in that pic.   I noticed that the first day we had the orange to red skies.  Driving down the road (with that Beethoven piece from the end of "Knowing" playing in my head), the lights in stores had that eerie glow.
 
MythDragon
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
When is a house not a house?
When it's nachos. Because it burnt down and isn't there anymore.
 
StatelyGreekAutomaton
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

some_beer_drinker: I am 80% beer


Before or after you piss?
 
FormlessOne [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

kasmel: Been sitting at level 1 evec notice for a couple days. If I get to level 2 I'm packing up before they call level three.


My brother-in-law was in pretty much the same situation, from what I understand. (He called my wife; I got everything third-hand.) Because he has so many animals, including small animals, he figured it was time to evacuate before the roads became jammed & air quality started killing his little friends.
 
StatelyGreekAutomaton
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

SumoJeb: I didn't know Oregon had less people than BC.
Portland area seems more populous than the lower mainland when driving through.


Having lived in both, Portland is waaaay more spread out than Vancouver and has a lot less high density centers. Nice downtown though.
 
StatelyGreekAutomaton
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Dewey Fidalgo: SumoJeb: I didn't know Oregon had less people than BC.
Portland area seems more populous than the lower mainland when driving through.

The lower mainland sprawls more.  Portland metro is more of a bowl (and the lovely inversion layers that go with that).   If that makes sense.  Langley, Surrey, etc in BC out to Abbotsford.   Plus I-5 and other freeways drive right through Portland.  So it may feel more crowded, rather than more crammed, like it is.


The Lower Mainland only sprawls to the west and somewhat to the south. As a comparison, the Portland metro area is something like 18000 square kilometers, where as Metro Vancouver is about 3000.  Of course that's in large part because of the difference in how metro areas are considered between the two countries.
 
