(CNN)   Elizabeth Holmes considering "mental diseases defense" in Theranos case, relationships, casual social interactions   (cnn.com) divider line
dionysusaur [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Greed is not a mental disease.
 
Ambivalence [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

dionysusaur: Greed is not a mental disease.


That's arguable. It's certainly not a legally defensible one.
 
Breaker Moran [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Psychopathy and sociopathy are definitely a diagnoses.  Are they a defense to anything?  Not really.
 
Badmoodman [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Elizabeth Holmes considering "mental diseases defense" in Theranos case

She might pull it off:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
dionysusaur [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Badmoodman: Elizabeth Holmes considering "mental diseases defense" in Theranos case

She might pull it off:

[Fark user image 850x611]


We know she can pull of quite a performance over a long period.
 
groppet
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Well that makes it all better then, someone give her a new company to run.
 
rightClick [OhFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
her voice certainly sounded like she was trying to channel satan.
 
Nurglitch
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
I've noticed that the way she spoke is what I've come to think of as 'dumb guy voice' that I hear my wife, daughter, and female friends use when making fun of something stupid a man has said. It amuses me no end that she used it to bilk idiots out of their money.
 
Generation_D
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
I guess she already gave up on the "I'm too pretty and rich to go to prison" defense.
 
kbronsito [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Is the affluenza shrink on her defense team's payroll?
 
Russ1642 [BareFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Good luck conning the court.
 
BeesNuts [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Theranos's board and investors included many influential figures.[21][85] Holmes's first major investor was Tim Draper - Silicon Valley venture capitalist and father of Holmes's childhood friend Jesse Draper - who "cut Holmes a check" for $1 million upon hearing her initial pitch for the firm that would become Theranos.[86][87] Theranos's pool of major investors expanded to include[85] Rupert Murdoch, the Walton family, the DeVos family including Betsy DeVos, the Cox family of Cox Enterprises and Carlos Slim Helú. Each of these investors lost tens to hundreds of millions of dollars when Theranos folded.[85]
One of Holmes's first board members was George Shultz.[21][86] With Shultz's early involvement aiding Holmes's recruitment efforts, the 12-member Theranos board eventually included:[88] Henry Kissinger, a former secretary of stateWilliam Perry, a former secretary of defenseJames Mattis, a future secretary of defense; Gary Roughead, a retired U.S. Navy admiral; Bill Frist, a former U.S. Senator (R-TN); Sam Nunn, a former U.S. Senator (D-GA); and former CEOs Dick Kovacevich of Wells Fargo and Riley Bechtel of Bechtel.

That's a lot of odious names who realistically should have known better and therefore have questionable reasons to have behaved as they did.  Thus I suggest we audit every single individual and every board they occupy.

/Her idea was stupid on its face from day 1.
 
Mega Steve
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

rightClick: her voice certainly sounded like she was trying to channel satan.


Nurglitch: I've noticed that the way she spoke is what I've come to think of as 'dumb guy voice' that I hear my wife, daughter, and female friends use when making fun of something stupid a man has said. It amuses me no end that she used it to bilk idiots out of their money.


Some of her former employees have said it's fake too. Once she gets a few drinks in her, she talks like a normal(-ish) human
 
Sail The Wide Accountancy
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

dionysusaur: Badmoodman: Elizabeth Holmes considering "mental diseases defense" in Theranos case

She might pull it off:

[Fark user image 850x611]

We know she can pull of quite a performance over a long period.


I thought the whole point was that you only needed a single drop of blood. Doesn't have to be a long period.
 
Voiceofreason01
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

dionysusaur: Greed is not a mental disease.


"afluenza"
 
HotWingConspiracy
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Sounds like she's going to say her co-defendant/ex boyfriend beat her and made her do it.
 
tom baker's scarf
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
she screwed up and stole money from people with actual power and influence.  If she had just stolen from the middle class and poor she'd already be CFO of another company.

also she inadvertently demonstrated how clueless many of these people really are and they can't be happy about that.   they bought her hype even though it was obviously garbage and then they came back for seconds.
 
Cagey B [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Badmoodman: Elizabeth Holmes considering "mental diseases defense" in Theranos case

She might pull it off:

[Fark user image image 850x611]


Ah, the time honored "Mel Blanc defense," where a defendant is declared incompetent to stand trial if their photo looks like it should be framed like the beginning of a Looney Tunes short.
 
Reverend J
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
I worked in a hemeatology lab when this whole Theranos thing was being hawked. To a woman (because I was the only guy working there) no one thought it was even remotely possible and a running joke in the office. Yet VCs were dumping money in it while we struggled to get any research funding. It boggles the mind how they were able to fool enough people for that long.
 
BeesNuts [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Mega Steve: rightClick: her voice certainly sounded like she was trying to channel satan.

Nurglitch: I've noticed that the way she spoke is what I've come to think of as 'dumb guy voice' that I hear my wife, daughter, and female friends use when making fun of something stupid a man has said. It amuses me no end that she used it to bilk idiots out of their money.

Some of her former employees have said it's fake too. Once she gets a few drinks in her, she talks like a normal(-ish) human


I'm trying to imagine the inverse.  A man using the stupid valley girl voice as a way to manipulate others to their own advantage...

It's just not working in my mind though.
 
Salmon
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Nurglitch: I've noticed that the way she spoke is what I've come to think of as 'dumb guy voice' that I hear my wife, daughter, and female friends use when making fun of something stupid a man has said. It amuses me no end that she used it to bilk idiots out of their money.


my wife will often use the dumb guy voice when quoting me when we're out with friends and I'll let here know, oh yeah? you sound like this: and use the whiny chick voice and quote her on something.

We're super mature.

/and it's always in good fun and gets us both laughing
 
halifaxdatageek [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
She's #1 on my "oh, I would, but I'd feel bad about it" list.
 
