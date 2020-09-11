 Skip to content
(The Hill)   Dr. Fauci warns the we will need to "hunker down" things to get worse in the fall/winter. Subby already feels fully hunkered, puckered   (thehill.com) divider line
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

/love that guy
 
AdmirableSnackbar [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You mean we'll have to do what we should have done back in March? We'll have to do what everyone else did in order to solve this?

I wonder when as a country we'll get tired of trying everything else, deliberately not doing the right thing, before finally doing the right thing at great expense to life and property that could have been avoided simply by not being farking stupid in the first place. But considering that the best we can do in 2020 is Joe farking Biden, we're still at least a few decades away from considering that.
 
UberDave [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yeah, I'm not counting on it not going to shiat.  We're at the mercy of people who outright refuse to be safe and/or believe they know better than our best scientists and doctors from relevant fields.
 
psilocyberguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Walker: [Fark user image image 850x812]
/love that guy


#1 in our household! "Oh sh*t, what y'all doin'?"
 
edmo [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I've been in my house 99% of the time for six months.
 
40 degree day
‘’ 1 hour ago  

edmo: I've been in my house 99% of the time for six months.


Same here! The kids are in remote school and we are going out for groceries once every 2 weeks. I guess we can keep this up if we have to.
 
Gyro the Greek Sandwich Pirate [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I think subby accidentally the whole thing.
 
NuclearPenguins [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

AdmirableSnackbar: You mean we'll have to do what we should have done back in March? We'll have to do what everyone else did in order to solve this?

I wonder when as a country we'll get tired of trying everything else, deliberately not doing the right thing, before finally doing the right thing at great expense to life and property that could have been avoided simply by not being farking stupid in the first place. But considering that the best we can do in 2020 is Joe farking Biden, we're still at least a few decades away from considering that.


media.giphy.comView Full Size
 
unchellmatt [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Gyro the Greek Sandwich Pirate: I think subby accidentally the whole thing.


Just keep 'em away from the servers.
 
Icarus_Rising
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Walker: [Fark user image 850x812]
/love that guy


Leslie Jordan is a gem of a human being.
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 1 hour ago  
We will, but we won't.

Here's how this goes down.  The people who are determined to get it because "they're not going to be afraid" or "they want to live their lives" or because of what they believe herd immunity to be, are going to get it.  Just sit back and let the wildfire burn around you.  I'm really not missing going to my office that badly.
 
HotWingConspiracy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I finally had a covid test the other day because I had to go to a hospital for a procedure and they won't let you inside unless you test negative.

It only takes about 20 seconds but wow is it uncomfortable.
 
dittybopper
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


UNAVAILABLE FOR COMMENT.

/Available for "Step Two", though.
 
Skeleton Man [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

40 degree day: edmo: I've been in my house 99% of the time for six months.

Same here! The kids are in remote school and we are going out for groceries once every 2 weeks. I guess we can keep this up if we have to.


Exactly the same here, only my wife's doing the remote teaching. We can keep this up as long as people are still morons, so I guess we'll be here a while.
 
sinko swimo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Rapmaster2000: We will, but we won't.

Here's how this goes down.  The people who are determined to get it because "they're not going to be afraid" or "they want to live their lives" or because of what they believe herd immunity to be, are going to get it.  Just sit back and let the wildfire burn around you.  I'm really not missing going to my office that badly.


your wisdom has been forthcoming in the hard boiled egg times. good on you. good to see.
 
ElecricalPast
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Can't spell "hunker down" without "hunk"
amirite? :)

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
AngryDragon [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

edmo: I've been in my house 99% of the time for six months.


Same.  And we're not planning on going back until April at the earliest.  I have grocery delivery and alcohol delivery down to a science and probably two months of dry goods on hand.  I'm running every morning, having lunch in my yard near my garden, and taking walks in the evening.

I can hold out indefinitely like this.  If I lived in an 800 sq ft apartment in an urban environment I probably would have killed myself by now.
 
Jeebus Saves
‘’ 1 hour ago  

AdmirableSnackbar: You mean we'll have to do what we should have done back in March? We'll have to do what everyone else did in order to solve this?


Wait a second, everyone else solved this?  Get the fark out of here.  So tired of this bullshiat that we didn't do anything.  Go tell that to everyone who lost their jobs, their savings, their business, their homes.  Go explain to them how we didn't do anything.
 
BradysBalls
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Full article
 
Keyser_Soze_Death
‘’ 1 hour ago  

dittybopper: [Fark user image 225x225]

UNAVAILABLE FOR COMMENT.

/Available for "Step Two", though.


Came for Steve, leaving satisfied.


/raises a step 2
 
Skeleton Man [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

HotWingConspiracy: I finally had a covid test the other day because I had to go to a hospital for a procedure and they won't let you inside unless you test negative.

It only takes about 20 seconds but wow is it uncomfortable.


What's uncomfortable about a 3-foot long q-tip scraping your brain a little through your nose hole? I had it done to get a flu test a few years ago but the nurse was super hot so I had to act tough.
 
MythDragon
‘’ 1 hour ago  

NuclearPenguins: AdmirableSnackbar: You mean we'll have to do what we should have done back in March? We'll have to do what everyone else did in order to solve this?

I wonder when as a country we'll get tired of trying everything else, deliberately not doing the right thing, before finally doing the right thing at great expense to life and property that could have been avoided simply by not being farking stupid in the first place. But considering that the best we can do in 2020 is Joe farking Biden, we're still at least a few decades away from considering that.

[media.giphy.com image 186x266]


You don't think we could have done much better?
 
Por que tan serioso [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ElecricalPast: Can't spell "hunker down" without "hunk"
amirite? :)

[Fark user image image 440x293]


Bro. Broseph.  Brosephine.
 
aagrajag
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Hunkered and puckered" sound like things I don't wish to be done to my Waffle House food.
 
Jeebus Saves
‘’ 1 hour ago  

AngryDragon: edmo: I've been in my house 99% of the time for six months.

Same.  And we're not planning on going back until April at the earliest.  I have grocery delivery and alcohol delivery down to a science and probably two months of dry goods on hand.  I'm running every morning, having lunch in my yard near my garden, and taking walks in the evening.

I can hold out indefinitely like this.  If I lived in an 800 sq ft apartment in an urban environment I probably would have killed myself by now.


I know, right?  I cant understand why everyone just doesn't stay home.
 
WhatsSoGodDamnPunny [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Rapmaster2000: We will, but we won't.

Here's how this goes down.  The people who are determined to get it because "they're not going to be afraid" or "they want to live their lives" or because of what they believe herd immunity to be, are going to get it.  Just sit back and let the wildfire burn around you.  I'm really not missing going to my office that badly.


So many innocent bystanders though. Working in a pharmacy I'll always be considered essential personnel. I've taken every precaution I feasibly can including getting the experimental Moderna vaccine but I haven't missed a single day of work due to the pandemic, and people in the population I care for are the type that think the vaccine is being used to inject them with microchips or some bullshiat. Doesn't matter how much I try to reassure them and tell them I personally have gotten it.

It just sucks because some of us are in harm's way and can't escape no matter how hard we try, and we know once that fire starts we are just as flammable as the ignorant.
 
Chthonic Echoes [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Rapmaster2000: We will, but we won't.

Here's how this goes down.  The people who are determined to get it because "they're not going to be afraid" or "they want to live their lives" or because of what they believe herd immunity to be, are going to get it.  Just sit back and let the wildfire burn around you.  I'm really not missing going to my office that badly.


The people who are determined to get it because "they're not going to be afraid" or "they want to live their lives" or because of what they believe herd immunity to be, should probably be limited to hospice care.
 
Flincher
‘’ 1 hour ago  

BradysBalls: [Fark user image image 504x326]

Full article


Lol
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Jeebus Saves: Go tell that to everyone who lost their jobs, their savings, their business, their homes.  Go explain to them how we didn't do anything.


They should have lived in a country that stepped up and provided them the income necessary so that those negative financial outcomes wouldn't have happened.  That could be this country, but then some of those people who don't deserve it might get help, and we'd rather starve than let that happen.
 
tudorgurl [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

Rapmaster2000: We will, but we won't.

Here's how this goes down.  The people who are determined to get it because "they're not going to be afraid" or "they want to live their lives" or because of what they believe herd immunity to be, are going to get it.  Just sit back and let the wildfire burn around you.  I'm really not missing going to my office that badly.


I wish we teachers had that choice. We've been on campus since aug. 28th and kids come back on Monday, a full month earlier than originally planned. Fing parents screaming at the board to open up...

And our county took away the schools' ability to close once they reopen. So if we have an outbreak, we don't get to shut down unless the county says we can. As soon as this school year is over, we're leaving Arizona.
 
NuclearPenguins [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

MythDragon: NuclearPenguins: AdmirableSnackbar: You mean we'll have to do what we should have done back in March? We'll have to do what everyone else did in order to solve this?

I wonder when as a country we'll get tired of trying everything else, deliberately not doing the right thing, before finally doing the right thing at great expense to life and property that could have been avoided simply by not being farking stupid in the first place. But considering that the best we can do in 2020 is Joe farking Biden, we're still at least a few decades away from considering that.

[media.giphy.com image 186x266]

You don't think we could have done much better?


I know we could have, but the poster I replied to is a huge douche when it comes to Biden and he needs his nose rubbed in his own garbage every now and then.
 
Private_Citizen [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Who are you going to listen to on the virus, a Doctor who is widely considered one of the world's leading experts on infectious disease, or failed mail order meat salesman who is so bad at business that the house Didn't win when he ran casinos?
 
dittybopper
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

AngryDragon: edmo: I've been in my house 99% of the time for six months.

Same.  And we're not planning on going back until April at the earliest.  I have grocery delivery and alcohol delivery down to a science and probably two months of dry goods on hand.  I'm running every morning, having lunch in my yard near my garden, and taking walks in the evening.

I can hold out indefinitely like this.  If I lived in an 800 sq ft apartment in an urban environment I probably would have killed myself by now.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Wave Of Anal Fury
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
This is going to continue until every COVIDiot/anti-masker gets sick and dies, or has a loved one who gets sick and dies, just like all of the "I wish I had taken it seriously" stories we've seen in the news.
 
Jeebus Saves
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

NuclearPenguins: MythDragon: NuclearPenguins: AdmirableSnackbar: You mean we'll have to do what we should have done back in March? We'll have to do what everyone else did in order to solve this?

I wonder when as a country we'll get tired of trying everything else, deliberately not doing the right thing, before finally doing the right thing at great expense to life and property that could have been avoided simply by not being farking stupid in the first place. But considering that the best we can do in 2020 is Joe farking Biden, we're still at least a few decades away from considering that.

[media.giphy.com image 186x266]

You don't think we could have done much better?

I know we could have, but the poster I replied to is a huge douche when it comes to Biden and he needs his nose rubbed in his own garbage every now and then.


Fixed that for you.
 
dittybopper
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

tudorgurl: I wish we teachers had that choice.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
dothemath [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
I never thought I would say this but, here goes: I think all the porn and booze is maybe not good for me.
 
AngryDragon [BareFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

Jeebus Saves: AngryDragon: edmo: I've been in my house 99% of the time for six months.

Same.  And we're not planning on going back until April at the earliest.  I have grocery delivery and alcohol delivery down to a science and probably two months of dry goods on hand.  I'm running every morning, having lunch in my yard near my garden, and taking walks in the evening.

I can hold out indefinitely like this.  If I lived in an 800 sq ft apartment in an urban environment I probably would have killed myself by now.

I know, right?  I cant understand why everyone just doesn't stay home.


What I can't understand is that with everything that's happened in the last 7 months and everything that is likely to happen in the next 9 why the cities aren't emptying out faster.
 
Skeleton Man [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

tudorgurl: Rapmaster2000: We will, but we won't.

Here's how this goes down.  The people who are determined to get it because "they're not going to be afraid" or "they want to live their lives" or because of what they believe herd immunity to be, are going to get it.  Just sit back and let the wildfire burn around you.  I'm really not missing going to my office that badly.

I wish we teachers had that choice. We've been on campus since aug. 28th and kids come back on Monday, a full month earlier than originally planned. Fing parents screaming at the board to open up...

And our county took away the schools' ability to close once they reopen. So if we have an outbreak, we don't get to shut down unless the county says we can. As soon as this school year is over, we're leaving Arizona.


https://www.edgenuity.com/about-edgen​u​ity/careers/
 
40 degree day
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

Jeebus Saves: AngryDragon: edmo: I've been in my house 99% of the time for six months.

Same.  And we're not planning on going back until April at the earliest.  I have grocery delivery and alcohol delivery down to a science and probably two months of dry goods on hand.  I'm running every morning, having lunch in my yard near my garden, and taking walks in the evening.

I can hold out indefinitely like this.  If I lived in an 800 sq ft apartment in an urban environment I probably would have killed myself by now.

I know, right?  I cant understand why everyone just doesn't stay home.


That is why we needed leadership. Instead our pandemic response had been like getting half a vasectomy--all the pain and essentially none of the benefits.
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

WhatsSoGodDamnPunny: Rapmaster2000: We will, but we won't.

Here's how this goes down.  The people who are determined to get it because "they're not going to be afraid" or "they want to live their lives" or because of what they believe herd immunity to be, are going to get it.  Just sit back and let the wildfire burn around you.  I'm really not missing going to my office that badly.

So many innocent bystanders though. Working in a pharmacy I'll always be considered essential personnel. I've taken every precaution I feasibly can including getting the experimental Moderna vaccine but I haven't missed a single day of work due to the pandemic, and people in the population I care for are the type that think the vaccine is being used to inject them with microchips or some bullshiat. Doesn't matter how much I try to reassure them and tell them I personally have gotten it.

It just sucks because some of us are in harm's way and can't escape no matter how hard we try, and we know once that fire starts we are just as flammable as the ignorant.


Sorry, man.  You have to realize that a lot of people don't care at all about innocent bystanders.  It sucks for America, but false bravado is what Americans do best.
 
Weird Hal
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Got my flu shot Tuesday, a bit earlier than I usually would.  No health insurance and it was $20 at Costco.
 
Englebert Slaptyback
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

aagrajag: "Hunkered and puckered" sound like things I don't wish to be done to my Waffle House food.



Yeah, those are on the "secret menu".

WaHo felt they needed to compete with In-n-Out for some reason.
 
mongbiohazard [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

edmo: I've been in my house 99% of the time for six months.


Me too.

Now my coworkers... there are four of us on our team. One of us has caught covid TWICE, and the second time she felt sick but went to her family reunion anyway, because "it might have just been allergies". She got her test results back when she got back from the reunion.

The second member of our team is literally flying to Cancun today for a wedding. She said she "hopes" she gets covid on this trip as she could use "a vacation".

The third member is our boss, who has openly mocked me in front of the team on more than one occasion for suggesting common sense prudence. For instance, two weeks before our state went in to lockdown I suggested on our team call that everyone stock up a little more than usual on their grocery runs that week, so they have enough groceries on hand to last them like 2 weeks. She literally mocked me as a "crazy" prepper. Two weeks later our Governor issued the stay at home order. She's got a few kids, and has been doing things like picking their friends up from the airport so they can attend parties (literally, no joke).

Then there's me, who has been in self-quarantine since late Feb, and continues to since the covid situation in the US has gotten worse, not better, since the spring. We just got finished helping my in laws move in to their retirement community, so all the self-isolation has helped us to not accidentally kill my wife's parents.

But for every one of me there's... the rest of my team. That pisses me off, because all of them and all the rest of the people like them being irresponsible means my wife and I will need to maintain this self-quaratine even longer.
 
SMB2811
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

Jeebus Saves: AdmirableSnackbar: You mean we'll have to do what we should have done back in March? We'll have to do what everyone else did in order to solve this?

Wait a second, everyone else solved this?  Get the fark out of here.  So tired of this bullshiat that we didn't do anything.  Go tell that to everyone who lost their jobs, their savings, their business, their homes.  Go explain to them how we didn't do anything.


What they need to be told is that they did it for nothing. The US response was so half-assed that it was basically meaningless to the spread but was enough to trash peoples lives all the while ensuring they would get no support.
 
Jeebus Saves
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

AngryDragon: Jeebus Saves: AngryDragon: edmo: I've been in my house 99% of the time for six months.

Same.  And we're not planning on going back until April at the earliest.  I have grocery delivery and alcohol delivery down to a science and probably two months of dry goods on hand.  I'm running every morning, having lunch in my yard near my garden, and taking walks in the evening.

I can hold out indefinitely like this.  If I lived in an 800 sq ft apartment in an urban environment I probably would have killed myself by now.

I know, right?  I cant understand why everyone just doesn't stay home.

What I can't understand is that with everything that's happened in the last 7 months and everything that is likely to happen in the next 9 why the cities aren't emptying out faster.


Because if they moved out of the city, they'd have to live with "those people", and you don't want to live by people who vote like that.
 
thehobbes [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

tudorgurl: I wish we teachers had that choice. We've been on campus since aug. 28th and kids come back on Monday, a full month earlier than originally planned. Fing parents screaming at the board to open up...


Yup. Back in the classroom. One of my classes has over half out with quarantine. 

Gives you a real apathy with regards to being careful for everyone else when they forced us back into the classroom with the little plague vectors.
 
dittybopper
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Keyser_Soze_Death: dittybopper: [Fark user image 225x225]

UNAVAILABLE FOR COMMENT.

/Available for "Step Two", though.

Came for Steve, leaving satisfied.


/raises a step 2


Nice.

A bit early for an actual Step Two, but I'll raise a metaphorical one in solidarity.


Every time I hear "Hunker Down", I think "Steve Wallis".

For those unaware, Canadian Steve Wallis has a YouTube channel where he camps, very often in unconventional places.  Sometimes its places like the median of a highway, or in the woods near a rest area, or in a rented van in an airport parking lot, or even in a van next to a police station.   Sometimes its in closed areas, or in the woods near a residential area.   He's all about very low profile camping, maintaining noise, light and cooking discipline so he's not detected.

His setup for the ones where he is in the woods is typically a covered hammock strung between two trees, and he cooks on a small backpacking stove.   Very minimalistic.

Step One is setting up camp, and Step Two is having some kind of alcoholic libation upon completion of that, unless he's in an area where it's not allowed.  For example, in one episode he camped overnight in a day use only park.   He was openly there in the day, cooked his dinner at a picnic table, but no Step Two because alcohol wasn't allowed in the park.

Interesting channel, if you're into that kind of thing:
https://www.youtube.com/user/thesteve​w​allis
 
tudorgurl [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

thehobbes: tudorgurl: I wish we teachers had that choice. We've been on campus since aug. 28th and kids come back on Monday, a full month earlier than originally planned. Fing parents screaming at the board to open up...

Yup. Back in the classroom. One of my classes has over half out with quarantine. 

Gives you a real apathy with regards to being careful for everyone else when they forced us back into the classroom with the little plague vectors.


Agreed. We're told to just deal with it. Such bullshiat.
 
dittybopper
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
HotWingConspiracy:

It only takes about 20 seconds but wow is it uncomfortable.

But enough about my sex life.....
 
