 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Wichita Falls, TX)   TV can keep its Mr. Spock and Sheldon Cooper; Texas has this guy who takes things literally   (texomashomepage.com) divider line
17
    More: Dumbass, Crime, Police officers, Christopher Brian Rogers, previous convictions, United Supermarket, Rogers' previous arrests, Theft, Market Street  
•       •       •

1912 clicks; posted to Main » on 11 Sep 2020 at 1:47 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



17 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Dead for Tax Reasons [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
Fark user imageView Full Size


richard e grant has hit some hard times
 
Heamer [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Good headline.
 
ThatGuyFromTheInternet
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I don't see anything about him trying to lift a shop.
 
LowbrowDeluxe
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
yanoosh
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You would think he'd be good at it by now.
 
Moosedick Gladys Greengroin [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Christopher B. Rogers Robin.
 
Advernaut
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well prison is no place for this guy; he needs professional help. Difficulty: USA
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I was hoping that this was about Walker Texas Ranger.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I don't get the headline, but carry on.
 
cyberspacedout
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

Dead for Tax Reasons: [Fark user image 323x369][Fark user image 269x366]

richard e grant has hit some hard times


I think he looks more like the ghost of Alan Rickman.

Fark user imageView Full Size


(and yes, I do mean the guy looks dead in his mugshot)
 
nytmare
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

Walker: I don't get the headline, but carry on.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Robinfro
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

Walker: I don't get the headline, but carry on.


Likewise.
 
Heamer [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

Walker: I don't get the headline, but carry on.


Robinfro: Walker: I don't get the headline, but carry on.

Likewise.


A man who robs others is a man who takes things, literally.
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
I'm sorry to admit I read that story twice before it occurred to me what sunny meant. Good show!
 
Robinfro
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Heamer: Walker: I don't get the headline, but carry on.

Robinfro: Walker: I don't get the headline, but carry on.

Likewise.

A man who robs others is a man who takes things, literally.


Dammitsomuch.

Gotta stay off Fark while wrenching. Verbal gymnastics isn't my thing while imagining every Chevy "engineer" burning in Hell.
 
Thosw [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Was just in Wichita Falls last week.

Fun Fact: There were no "falls" in Wichita Falls until a couple of years ago when some were built in a park. You have to walk 1/4 of a mile to get to them.
 
Lochsteppe [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Robinfro: Heamer: Walker: I don't get the headline, but carry on.

Robinfro: Walker: I don't get the headline, but carry on.

Likewise.

A man who robs others is a man who takes things, literally.

Dammitsomuch.

Gotta stay off Fark while wrenching. Verbal gymnastics isn't my thing while imagining every Chevy "engineer" burning in Hell.


Yes, grammar and mechanics don't mix.
 
Displayed 17 of 17 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More funny for your money.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.