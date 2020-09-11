 Skip to content
(SILive)   Planned 9/11 flyover of low-flying planes over tall buildings in New York City slammed for some damn reason or another   (silive.com) divider line
    More: Obvious, New York City, New York City waters, military flyover, Staten Island, Max Rose, D-Staten Island, Hudson River, Federal Aviation Administration  
Nocrash [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
2500 feet. A half mile up?  That's a flyover?  It will be difficult to precisely identify the model of jet. When I do flyovers there are corn tassels and bits of leaves and twigs in my landing gear.

This is inappropriate you dinguses. It should have been a high formation flyover around 6000 feet.

CSB

The very instant the planes flew onto the towers I was put practicing bean bag drops in my ultralight for an upcoming contest.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Too soon?
 
AlwaysRightBoy [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Except that they fly over the water. They loop in down on Rartian Bay get in formation and shoot up the harbor then the river. I was out on the water the last two times they've done this. Always impressive.
 
NikolaiFarkoff [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Nocrash:
The very instant the planes flew onto the towers I was put practicing bean bag drops in my ultralight for an upcoming contest.

And Corey Lidle was watching TV saying "I need to learn to fly!"

/obscure and in poor taste
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Because that's exactly what NYC needs to remember.

The sound of jets flying low over Manhattan.

Dumb ass motherfarkers.
 
fiddlehead
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Oblig:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Mad_Radhu
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
dothemath [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Nocrash: When I do flyovers there are corn tassels and bits of leaves and twigs in my landing gear.


Weird flex but ok.
 
pup.socket
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
What are the social distancing norms for aircraft?
 
dothemath [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
We should probably just un-invent the airplane to be safe.

Im also concerned about a place called "Laguardia Airport" where, apparently they have hundreds of planes just like the ones on 9/11 taking off and landing every day in plain sight.
 
Owangotang
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Nocrash: When I do flyovers there are corn tassels and bits of leaves and twigs in my landing gear.


Look that sounds great but unless there's some nougat in there it's not a real candy bar.
 
Armchair_Invective [BareFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Seriously?

3000 dead at ground zero on 9/11/2001.

200,000 dead in 2020 across the nation.

And today?  While the police have become murderers/accessories to murder, unmarked masked thugs are kidnapping American citizens, and the Cult of Ignorance is happily spreading a plague?  We have a celebratory display of a Mario Bros powerup in NYC.
 
dothemath [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

AlwaysRightBoy: Except that they fly over the water. They loop in down on Rartian Bay get in formation and shoot up the harbor then the river. I was out on the water the last two times they've done this. Always impressive.


I grew up next door to Dyess AFB and never missed an airshow.

If you cant look at an airplane 20 years later you need real help. Ill go in my pocket to help if I need to because youre in trouble.
 
