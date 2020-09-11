 Skip to content
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(The Sun (Ireland))   Powerful Tribute in Light shines after all in New York thanks to the NYFD for the terror attacks of 9/11   (thesun.ie) divider line
28
    More: Spiffy, World Trade Center, New York City, former vice president, September 11 attacks, Vice President Mike Pence, mass congregation of people, beams of light, News Group Newspapers  
•       •       •

549 clicks; posted to Main » on 11 Sep 2020 at 9:50 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



28 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What, what?
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
terror attacks of 9/11


Did they attack terror?
Or did we market it?

Pretty sure the attack was on wall street, and collateral damage allowed a corrupt administration to sell fear like stonks to a very stupid public.
And the public ate it up and threw its sons an daughters into the war machine, and defense contractors made a mad ass bundle.

This promotional zeitgeist which included packaging of Xenophobia and racism allowed an undercurrent of white supremacists to thrive and grow in our nation.

While everyone was looking under rocks for brown people with turbans, and torturing anyone they could, we ended up with real homegrown terrorists, many of whom wear a shield, belong to a union, and carry assault weapons to work.

Plus the wannabes who want a race war.

Nice work everyone. Have a cheeseburger.
You earned it.
 
Cagey B [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I've heard a lot of crazy theories, but that might be the first time I've seen someone accuse the New York Fire Department of being behind 9/11.
 
Gubbo [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Cagey B: I've heard a lot of crazy theories, but that might be the first time I've seen someone accuse the New York Fire Department of being behind 9/11.


Yeah that's a weird headline
 
general tso [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
FDNY
 
Jelly Bean Raider
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
"thanks to the NYFD for the terror attacks of 9/11"

Well, that' news to me.
 
Moopy Mac
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

Gubbo: Cagey B: I've heard a lot of crazy theories, but that might be the first time I've seen someone accuse the New York Fire Department of being behind 9/11.

Yeah that's a weird headline


And there is no such thing as the NYFD.

Who wrote this shiat?
 
jim32rr [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Hey Subby
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
MusicMakeMyHeadPound [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Paging Guy Montag... paging Guy Montag
 
xxBirdMadGirlxx
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

Moopy Mac: Gubbo: Cagey B: I've heard a lot of crazy theories, but that might be the first time I've seen someone accuse the New York Fire Department of being behind 9/11.

Yeah that's a weird headline

And there is no such thing as the NYFD.

Who wrote this shiat?


Shane McGowan?
 
MythDragon
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

Cagey B: I've heard a lot of crazy theories, but that might be the first time I've seen someone accuse the New York Fire Department of being behind 9/11.


Think about it. It makes perfect sense. Who is the last person you'd suspect to do it? It's like when everyone is accusing the butler of murder of the old lady in the mansion, but it was really the pope.
 
honestlylincoln
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Subby must've been drunk when writing that headline, the Irish Sun only confirms this.
 
Dork Gently [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

vudukungfu: Pretty sure the attack was on wall street, and collateral damage allowed a corrupt administration to sell fear like stonks to a very stupid public.


Does this look like Wall Street to you?

Fark user imageView Full Size


My little brother, stationed at Fort Myer that year, helped pull dead bodies out of the Pentagon.  One of my coworkers worked in that wing of the Pentagon, and was lucky to be elsewhere that morning.  Why the fark are you so stuck on stupid?
 
MrScruffles [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
On one hand, thank you NYFD.  On the other, fark Bush and all the evils he was able to do and all the evils that continue to be done as a result of this incident.  We won't even get into weather this was something orchestrated or encouraged by the Bush administration at that time.
 
brizzle365
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
learn to punctuate, you twit.

Lets eat, grandma!
Not, lets eat grandma!
 
Fear the Clam
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
SirDigbyChickenCaesar
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Dork Gently: vudukungfu: Pretty sure the attack was on wall street, and collateral damage allowed a corrupt administration to sell fear like stonks to a very stupid public.

Does this look like Wall Street to you?

[Fark user image 660x371]

My little brother, stationed at Fort Myer that year, helped pull dead bodies out of the Pentagon.  One of my coworkers worked in that wing of the Pentagon, and was lucky to be elsewhere that morning.  Why the fark are you so stuck on stupid?


don't feed the troll
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Dork Gently: vudukungfu: Pretty sure the attack was on wall street, and collateral damage allowed a corrupt administration to sell fear like stonks to a very stupid public.

Does this look like Wall Street to you?

[Fark user image 660x371]

My little brother, stationed at Fort Myer that year, helped pull dead bodies out of the Pentagon.  One of my coworkers worked in that wing of the Pentagon, and was lucky to be elsewhere that morning.  Why the fark are you so stuck on stupid?


I've stuffed my share of what is left of bodies into bags in my life.
Stuck on stupid is shilling for the GOP, which is what you do.
The very party that has incorporated fear into our public with color charts and shart factors, right up until it was a serious risk to stocks, then suddenly when the sky was actually falling, now one wanted to cry wolf.

The chicken little politics of harvesting the dead for profit has been going on since the Korean conflict, refined in Nam, and now is a regular middle Easter franchise.

No goat farmers in Pakistan want to blow up our military.

At least not until we bomb their hospitals, orphanages, weddings, and ironically, funerals.

Go sell fear to those who buy guns to protect themselves from the immigrants.
 
Roshamon
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Didn't forget.

Fark user imageView Full Size



Actively tried to.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
That headline, though....
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
2wolves [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
09/11/2001.  The year this all went down is important.
 
Bovine Diarrhea Virus
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
This is a quality headline. Headline of the Year in fact.
 
Mycroft_Holmes_IV [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
John Vanderslice - The Parade
Youtube nMBlikDeDOY
 
g.fro
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
FDNY, subby.
 
DecemberNitro
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
NYFD caught sayof teh whole thing 9/11 fxbrd ;
 
thepeterd
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
NYFD? New York farking Democrats!
 
g.fro
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

vudukungfu: terror attacks of 9/11


Did they attack terror?
Or did we market it?

Pretty sure the attack was on wall street, and collateral damage allowed a corrupt administration to sell fear like stonks to a very stupid public.
And the public ate it up and threw its sons an daughters into the war machine, and defense contractors made a mad ass bundle.

This promotional zeitgeist which included packaging of Xenophobia and racism allowed an undercurrent of white supremacists to thrive and grow in our nation.

While everyone was looking under rocks for brown people with turbans, and torturing anyone they could, we ended up with real homegrown terrorists, many of whom wear a shield, belong to a union, and carry assault weapons to work.

Plus the wannabes who want a race war.

Nice work everyone. Have a cheeseburger.
You earned it.


Not sure if serious, troll, or bad sense of humor.

Don't care.

Go fark yourself.
 
g.fro
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

vudukungfu: terror attacks of 9/11


Did they attack terror?
Or did we market it?

Pretty sure the attack was on wall street, and collateral damage allowed a corrupt administration to sell fear like stonks to a very stupid public.
And the public ate it up and threw its sons an daughters into the war machine, and defense contractors made a mad ass bundle.

This promotional zeitgeist which included packaging of Xenophobia and racism allowed an undercurrent of white supremacists to thrive and grow in our nation.

While everyone was looking under rocks for brown people with turbans, and torturing anyone they could, we ended up with real homegrown terrorists, many of whom wear a shield, belong to a union, and carry assault weapons to work.

Plus the wannabes who want a race war.

Nice work everyone. Have a cheeseburger.
You earned it.


And by the way, neither Arabs nor Pakistanis are brown, you racist fark.
 
Displayed 28 of 28 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come check out what's behind the curtain.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.