(NPR)   The true story of how Big Oil created a fanciful myth called "recycling" to make you feel good about buying needless plastic crap that will all end up in landfills   (npr.org) divider line
7
posted to Main » on 11 Sep 2020 at 10:35 AM



7 Comments
 
Private_Citizen [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Certain metals get recycled, mostly Aluminum and Copper. Very little glass gets recycled, mostly clear glass while everything else gets blended to make brown glass. Everything else? Not so much.

Recycled plastic is a thing in industry, but it's origin is usually regrind from factories which is then washed, conditioned and then repelletized. It's not as good as virgin plastic, but it's a bit cheaper, so if you're making parts that aren't critical (part of a housing used in a UL certified product for example), it's worth trying.

But the trash you throw away? Regardless of the bin it goes in, it's almost certainly going to be burned or buried.
 
Xai [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
governments fought for the switch too because plastic waste is easier to transport than the glass that it replaced and took up much less space in landfills.

As a point most of the glass you 'recycle' is wasted too - though some is used to make those coloured bits on the roads.
 
UberDave [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Find a good alternative to clear polyethylene and that's over half the battle.  Convince people that they don't need to actually see their liquid product in bottles (water, soda, etc.) and that's half of *that* battle.

Then again, polyethylene is cheap as hell.  What could you put a gallon of drinking water in that would be cheaper and survive a fall out of the car or off the shopping cart and can be stacked in 5-foot pallets (I have guesses...just wondering what others think)?
 
Private_Citizen [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

UberDave: Find a good alternative to clear polyethylene and that's over half the battle.  Convince people that they don't need to actually see their liquid product in bottles (water, soda, etc.) and that's half of *that* battle.

Then again, polyethylene is cheap as hell.  What could you put a gallon of drinking water in that would be cheaper and survive a fall out of the car or off the shopping cart and can be stacked in 5-foot pallets (I have guesses...just wondering what others think)?


In the apocalypse, those plastic water bottles are going to be a hot commodities! Filter the particles out of dirty water (sand filter works great), and then fill and cap the bottle. Leave in the hot sun for a day or two and they will be sterilized. Ta-da! Purified water.
 
dothemath [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Not true, I can make all kinds of things out of used plastic...
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
stinkynuts
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Next, we'll learn how big-science created the MMGW myth to fund decades of partying research.

\WE DIDN'T LISTEN!!!
 
rnatalie [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
The Graduate: Plastics
Youtube Dug-G9xVdVs
 
