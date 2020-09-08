 Skip to content
(Slate) Today's Slatesplanation: No, the Sturgis biker rally didn't cause 266,796 new cases of COVID. You just wanted to believe it did because it made your confirmation bias feel good
106
    More: Obvious, Sturgis Motorcycle Rally, Meade County, South Dakota, Sturgis, South Dakota, Transmission and infection of H5N1, Motorcycle rally, new cases, Black Hills, annual Sturgis Motorcycle Rally  
dickfreckle [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
  Oh STFU. Neither I or anyone I know claimed the rally would cause 266,000 new cases. We just called a mass gathering of any kind stupid and reckless. That someone has a working paper doesn't make it gospel. That's how we got anti-vaxxers.
 
The Googles Do Nothing [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I WANT TO BELIEVE!!
 
AurizenDarkstar
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Wow, Slate has gone all in on the BSAB bandwagon, haven't they?

But then again, I guess Trump has been good for their bottom line.
 
wantingout
‘’ 1 hour ago  
but but but my groupthink! what am I supposed to do now to feel morally superior?
 
tuxq
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The first clue should have been that it was a study in Germany done on an event in the US that happened a short time ago.

I'm so done with people.
 
LarryDan43 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Not yet anyway.
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Not all gatherings like this is produce cases, if at all. I honestly don't know what the count is, though.
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Give it a month or two, then we'll have the Satesplanation of why the previous Stateplanation was wrong.

\Statesplanception.
 
yakmans_dad
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The article didn't say what the headline did. I'm confused. Is there a way to flag stories by which Farker wrote the headline?
 
zgrizz
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Facts and science only matter to the Left when it reinforces their existing bias.

The Left hates Trump. And, as we have seen proven factually for 3 years now, they will lie, distort, bend, twist and manipulate anything they want to with no shame or contrition when proven to be lying.

That is the very definition of evil. Own it Left. You created it.
 
mrmopar5287
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's no surprise the drive-by media wants this to happen. We were told 2.2 million would be dead, and that didn't happen. We were told all those spring break kids would be dead about 2 weeks later, and that didn't happen. Literally nothing about this virus has happened as we were told it would.
 
dogsafark
‘’ 1 hour ago  

quick, do a protest now:). Someone sounds triggered.
 
backhand.slap.of.reason [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I can explain the wildfires in the West.  Communities that have Facebook groups that assembled to protect Applebee's or the local feed store now have fires.  Still no Antifa, though.

Imagine that.
 
NotThatGuyAgain
‘’ 1 hour ago  

I don't know anybody who wrote the IZA paper either but it's in TFA.  Not that anyone reads them here.  Too much hassle.
 
FLMountainMan
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Bullshiat.  I saw that passed around multiple times on facebook and many local news outlets carried it.  You just want to believe it didn't because it makes your confirmation bias feel good.
 
dogsafark
‘’ 1 hour ago  

you mean shut down someone because it hurts your feelings and all the Trump supporting bikers didn't die like you hoped?
 
GoodHomer
‘’ 1 hour ago  

To be absolutely fair, this study was done by economists, not epidemiologists. That alone means this study should be viewed with a great deal of caution.
 
FLMountainMan
‘’ 1 hour ago  

So pointing out the gaping flaws in a widely-circulated study is supporting Trump?  I thought you guys "farking love science"?
 
Icarus_Rising
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yeah, I was always kinda skeptical of this one.
 
yakmans_dad
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Parody? Irony? Someone in need of thorazine?
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
When it's all said and done the total number of people who can trace their 'rona infection back to someone who attended the Sturgis rally will be quite large. The fact that the current total doesn't match the worst doomsday prediction doesn't excuse biker idiots from responsibility for becoming super-spreader vectors.
 
stinkynuts
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If only they'd called it a "peaceful protest" none of this would be happening! Something about breaking glass and starting fires that keeps the covid in check.
 
FLMountainMan
‘’ 1 hour ago  

"Fake news is okay as long as the intent is what I agree with."
 
camarugala
‘’ 1 hour ago  
On the other hand, I wouldn't disbelieve it.. .
 
madgonad [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
There aren't 260k cases that have already occured that are tied to Sturgis.

A functional disease-tracking model that has been accurate projects an additional 260k infections because of the gathering over the next year. It counts every person projected to contract the virus in Sturgis and the chain of transmissions after that.

That means if you catch it from a co-worker, who got it from their, kid, that got it from a friend in school, that got it from their neighbor, that got it from that nice lady at church, that got it from her husband, that got it from a bartender, that got it from his girlfriend, that got it from a friend at the gym, that got it from her brother, who got it from the Smashmouth concert in Sturgis - you are part of the anticipated additional 260k cases.
 
Anubislg [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Riiigghhhhttt.
 
Moosedick Gladys Greengroin [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
" Biketober Fest " in Floriduh this year is still on. I wonder how that will go.
 
LaBlueSkuld
‘’ 1 hour ago  

stinkynuts: If only they'd called it a "peaceful protest" none of this would be happening! Something about breaking glass and starting fires that keeps the covid in check.


According to most photos and videos of the protests the protestors on the whole have been wearing masks. Sturgis? Not so much.
 
yakmans_dad
‘’ 1 hour ago  

No. You invented the "shut down" business. Out of thin air.

The article didn't show anything except that the number that was publicized was poorly arrived at. That isn't earth-shaking.

I'd like to know before I spend some of my diminishing time on Earth who it is who is calling something to my attention.
 
FLMountainMan
‘’ 1 hour ago  

I kind of do an eyeball test with these.  It just seemed wildly implausible based on the national statistics at the time.  My mom posted once some "study" that claimed the US spent ten times as much on fossil fuel subsidies as it did on education.  You can quickly do the math and realize it's absurd.
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Epidemiologists disagree.  Science is not authoritative and is a cult of abstinence.
 
backhand.slap.of.reason [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Excess mortality is approaching 300,000 for the year and those that have recovered are getting worse, not better.  Reinfection is becoming commonplace.  20-somethings in peak physical condition are dropping dead without warning.  Seek help-you have suffered a psychotic break from reality.
 
theflatline [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Still early.

Scientists have calculated that 1 person can pass it on to 3, and those to three, and that one person causes 60k infections in the short run.

Then you add to the fact that

1.States are low balling numbers. Schools not reporting numbers.
2.CDC literally hiding numbers.
3.We have slowed testing down but have rise of positive cases.
 
Bear_of_Arkona
‘’ 1 hour ago  

camarugala: On the other hand, I wouldn't disbelieve it.. .


True. Different between Trumpers and most thinking people is that when presented with facts that differ with their own bias they may be resistant but can ultimately reconcile the difference, while a Trumper will shiat on the floor and say you did it.
 
Tillmaster
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Projection.
 
Carousel Beast
‘’ 1 hour ago  

So don't call out lies that you want to believe in?
 
Slives [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I figured it was too early to be seeing that many cases considering that the incubation time for COVID is between 2 to 4 weeks. I expected the number to be inflated but we will have a better idea in a couple more weeks as to the true numbers.
 
JAGChem82 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Gee, that joke may have been funny if you all on the right didn't repeat it 434,334,208! times already. Also the ! is the factorial symbol, since I figured you wouldn't have learned high school algebra.
 
FarkBucket18 [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
There was an entire thread here full of you idiots claiming that bikers caused 250k new cases.

It was like three days ago, so I forgive you all having selective amnesia regarding it.

https://www.fark.com/comments/1094445​6​/-250000-Coronavirus-cases-now-linked-​to-Sturgis-Motorcycle-Rally-a-worst-ca​se-scenario-super-spreader-event
 
Cormee [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It did seem kind of high, as I'd only heard of one death directly attributed to it.
 
FLMountainMan
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Washington Post
https://www.washingtonpost.com/health​/​2020/09/08/worst-case-scenerios-sturgi​s-rally-may-be-linked-266000-coronavir​us-cases-study-says/

USA Today
https://www.usatoday.com/story/news/n​a​tion/2020/09/08/study-260-000-coronavi​rus-cases-likely-tied-sturgis-rally/57​50587002/

Seattle Times
https://www.seattletimes.com/nation-wo​rld/sturgis-motorcyle-rally-linked-to-​more-than-265000-cases-of-covid-19-cos​ting-12-billion-report/

Mother Jones
https://www.motherjones.com/coronavir​u​s-updates/2020/09/sturgis-motorcycle-r​ally-is-now-linked-to-more-than-250000​-coronavirus-cases/

Fox News
https://www.foxnews.com/health/sturgi​s​-motorcycle-rally-coronavirus-cases-so​uth-dakota

I could keep going all day.  You and the people smarting your posts are in some serious denial.
 
snowshovel
‘’ 1 hour ago  
My biggest issue with that paper was the idea that each singular case of Covid costs $46,000. I can certainly believe that each HOSPITALIZED case can go that high, but not the majority of "just hanging out at home for a week" cases.
 
ElecricalPast
‘’ 1 hour ago  
FTFA: " Modeling infection transmission dynamics is hard "

Oh boo-hoo.
And they emphasized "hard" to really drive home that point - "you rubes could NEVER do this yourselves.

The value of the article was further undercut when they said:
"None of this means that the rally was probably harmless. Common sense would tell us that such a large event with close contact was risky and did increase transmission. "

As though anyone on the internet cares about nuance or subtlety.
There are two modes here: IT WILL KILL YOU and IT DOESN'T EXIST.

Pick a side, Slate.
 
farkyorefeelings [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
SirDigbyChickenCaesar
‘’ 1 hour ago  

any day now.... you just wait and see
 
thurstonxhowell
‘’ 1 hour ago  

It generally takes 6 weeks+ to die. Sturgis was less than 6 weeks ago. Also, the number of cases attributable to the rally (which I agree is likely less than the prediction) includes everyone on a transmission chain that goes back to the rally. Some of those people haven't even been infected yet, let alone died.
 
ENS
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Excess deaths is the only metric I pay attention to. When someone can plausibly explain a non-Covid reason that 200K extra people went poof this year I'll be all ears.
 
4th Horseman
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Drumpfers are going to latch onto this single headline for months; expect it to be thrown out anytime COVID is brought up.

Of course they will also, conveniently, ignore any other data points and see no hypocrisy in calling the libs out for confirmation bias.
 
ElecricalPast
‘’ 1 hour ago  

"No shame" is a rich thing to say in reference to a guy who brags about sexually assaulting women and insults the families of soldiers who have lost their lives in the line of duty.

In case you forgot:
Recording of Trump saying "grab em by the pussy"
Trump insulting a gold-star family
 
Englebert Slaptyback
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Vegan crossfit?
 
