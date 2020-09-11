 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(BBC-US)   Prince Albert's daughter wants her rightful title out of the can   (bbc.com) divider line
8
    More: Awkward, Albert II of Belgium, Belgium ex-king's love child, Queen Paola of Belgium, Prince Philippe, Duke of Brabant, transactional marriage' Video Melania Trump, King Albert, ex-king's love child, Artist Delphine Bol  
•       •       •

493 clicks; posted to Main » on 11 Sep 2020 at 8:50 AM (27 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



8 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What a bastard!

/What?!
//It's a correct word!
///Look it up!!
 
Schroedinger's Glory Hole [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Those eyes. What a piercing glans.
 
EL EM
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
She can be the Duchess of Flemland.
 
Uranus
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
So...Dame de Cockstud, you want to be held to public scorn and ridicule, be pursued by the press, be certified a largely useless drain on national resources, and have the right to some royal inbreeding?

by all means!
 
iheartscotch [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
And Albert I of Belgium is widely hailed for his defense of Belgium during Von Kluck's advance....

/ obviously a different King Albert of Belgium as Albert I died in 1934
 
deadtom
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Socialism...
 
Call the Guy
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Went to the Wiki and now I know more than I wanted

Including: Pope Francis is a Monarch and Macron of France is a prince

Wiki - Monarchies
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

iheartscotch: And Albert I of Belgium is widely hailed for his defense of Belgium during Von Kluck's advance....

/ obviously a different King Albert of Belgium as Albert I died in 1934


This Prince Albert is known for his Shiny Helmet and cape...
 
Displayed 8 of 8 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want the rest of the Farking story? Try

TotalFark

More threads. More community. More Farking.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.