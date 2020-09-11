 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(USA Today)   It's official: College towns are hot Covid-19 nightmares   (usatoday.com) divider line
27
    More: Obvious, Association of Public and Land-Grant Universities, Southern Association of Colleges and Schools, University of Mississippi, University, College, Lafayette County, Georgia Southern University, return of students  
•       •       •

435 clicks; posted to Main » on 11 Sep 2020 at 6:00 PM (26 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



27 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
buttercat [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
And when they go home to their families, there could be a real explosion of COVID.

Watching and waiting to see is horrible.  I hope it doesn't happen.
 
Bukharin
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Click here to find hot covid singles in your area
 
jchic
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

buttercat: And when they go home to their families, there could be a real explosion of COVID.

Watching and waiting to see is horrible.  I hope it doesn't happen.


Thanksgiving is the spread....Christmas deaths spike.....
 
sick_of_it
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Every time I hear someone idiotically say "...the USA stand for freedom and liberty!!" I laugh because it should be pretty obvious by now the real saying should be "...how many do I have to kill before I GET PAID!?!?"

There are people here who would nuke the planet if they though there would be a extra C-Note in it for them
 
Smoking GNU [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

buttercat: And when they go home to their families, there could be a real explosion of COVID.

Watching and waiting to see is horrible.  I hope it doesn't happen.


It is. People have decided it will be this way. Every action by millions of people have guaranteed it.
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

sick_of_it: Every time I hear someone idiotically say "...the USA stand for freedom and liberty!!" I laugh because it should be pretty obvious by now the real saying should be "...how many do I have to kill before I GET PAID!?!?"

There are people here who would nuke the planet if they though there would be a extra C-Note in it for them


Don't exaggerate

/you could haggle 'em down to $20 and a cheeseburger
 
Enigmamf [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Some Junkie Cosmonaut: sick_of_it: Every time I hear someone idiotically say "...the USA stand for freedom and liberty!!" I laugh because it should be pretty obvious by now the real saying should be "...how many do I have to kill before I GET PAID!?!?"

There are people here who would nuke the planet if they though there would be a extra C-Note in it for them

Don't exaggerate

/you could haggle 'em down to $20 and a cheeseburger


I would gladly pay my soul Tuesday for a cheeseburger today.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

sick_of_it: Every time I hear someone idiotically say "...the USA stand for freedom and liberty!!" I laugh because it should be pretty obvious by now the real saying should be "...how many do I have to kill before I GET PAID!?!?"

There are people here who would nuke the planet if they though there would be a extra C-Note in it for them


Will it be fair it wouldn't bother me to live on Earth completely alone.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Some Junkie Cosmonaut: sick_of_it: Every time I hear someone idiotically say "...the USA stand for freedom and liberty!!" I laugh because it should be pretty obvious by now the real saying should be "...how many do I have to kill before I GET PAID!?!?"

There are people here who would nuke the planet if they though there would be a extra C-Note in it for them

Don't exaggerate

/you could haggle 'em down to $20 and a cheeseburger


Nah man it's going to have to be a McRib
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
static.rcgroups.netView Full Size
 
Loucifer
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
No one could have foreseen this.
 
invictus2
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Enigmamf: Some Junkie Cosmonaut: sick_of_it: Every time I hear someone idiotically say "...the USA stand for freedom and liberty!!" I laugh because it should be pretty obvious by now the real saying should be "...how many do I have to kill before I GET PAID!?!?"

There are people here who would nuke the planet if they though there would be a extra C-Note in it for them

Don't exaggerate

/you could haggle 'em down to $20 and a cheeseburger

I would gladly pay my soul Tuesday for a cheeseburger today.


I got these cheeseburgers man!
Youtube 68xlwtDVDgA
 
ifky
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
I'm shocked that captain obvious hasn't keeled over from all the running around he has been doing since March.
 
kbronsito [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
It is hard enough to get young people to not think they're invulnerable and act responsibly. But a lot of the supposed grown ups have been egging them on by setting some pretty shiatty examples throughout this pandemic.
 
FigPucker [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
I'm just here for the hot 19 year-old coeds.
 
AngryDragon [BareFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
So you're saying there really ARE hot coeds near me?
 
Tman144
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

sick_of_it: Every time I hear someone idiotically say "...the USA stand for freedom and liberty!!" I laugh because it should be pretty obvious by now the real saying should be "...how many do I have to kill before I GET PAID!?!?"

There are people here who would nuke the planet if they though there would be a extra C-Note in it for them


Maybe you'd like to hear my solution for income inequality then:
My solution, every year, we have an up or down vote as to whether we kill whoever is the richest person in America and distribute that person's money to everyone else. The catch is, that the killer is randomly selected from everyone who voted yes, and if they can't go through with it, the rich person lives and no one gets any money. Currently, Bezos has $183 billion, and there are 328 million people in the US, so the question becomes, would you kill Jeff Bezos for $558? I wouldn't, but someone might. If Bezos gets to a trillion $, that becomes $3,048. That's still a no from me, but I would bet there are a lot of people who would vote yes for that, even if they couldn't pull the trigger themselves. But, if you're Jeff Bezos, do you really want to risk it? My bet is that the threat alone would cause him to sell/give away his assets so that he's only the second richest man. The rule would basically cause rich people to not want to amass huge quantities of wealth simply for the sake of having it. Getting the wealth down to only a billion dollars, which is still more money than you can spend, would mean each person would only get about $3. I would think the vast majority of Americans won't kill someone for $3, unless that person was a huge asshole or something.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

invictus2: Enigmamf: Some Junkie Cosmonaut: sick_of_it: Every time I hear someone idiotically say "...the USA stand for freedom and liberty!!" I laugh because it should be pretty obvious by now the real saying should be "...how many do I have to kill before I GET PAID!?!?"

There are people here who would nuke the planet if they though there would be a extra C-Note in it for them

Don't exaggerate

/you could haggle 'em down to $20 and a cheeseburger

I would gladly pay my soul Tuesday for a cheeseburger today.

[YouTube video: I got these cheeseburgers man!]


And now I want to watch Menace to Society
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

FigPucker: I'm just here for the hot 19 year-old coeds.


Feh - get a TikTok: turns out it IS my own personal erotica site!
 
jonchat
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Last I checked there were like 30000 or so college cases, and zero hospitalizations (and obviously zero deaths).

This is obviously good news - getting herd immunity through healthy young people.
 
reyreyrey
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

FigPucker: I'm just here for the hot 19 year-old coeds.


Definitely greater than 98.6!
 
Stibium
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

jonchat: Last I checked there were like 30000 or so college cases, and zero hospitalizations (and obviously zero deaths).


Where, exactly, did you check to get that idea? Trump's twitter feed?
 
p89tech
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
If reopening the broader economy too soon was a bad idea, what made anyone think reopening colleges and universities for the money was a good idea?
 
noitsnot
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

sick_of_it: Every time I hear someone idiotically say "...the USA stand for freedom and liberty!!" I laugh because it should be pretty obvious by now the real saying should be "...how many do I have to kill before I GET PAID!?!?"


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Stibium
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

p89tech: If reopening the broader economy too soon was a bad idea, what made anyone think reopening colleges and universities for the money was a good idea?


Pure, distilled FOMO.
 
sick_of_it
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Tman144: sick_of_it: Every time I hear someone idiotically say "...the USA stand for freedom and liberty!!" I laugh because it should be pretty obvious by now the real saying should be "...how many do I have to kill before I GET PAID!?!?"

There are people here who would nuke the planet if they though there would be a extra C-Note in it for them

Maybe you'd like to hear my solution for income inequality then:
My solution, every year, we have an up or down vote as to whether we kill whoever is the richest person in America and distribute that person's money to everyone else. The catch is, that the killer is randomly selected from everyone who voted yes, and if they can't go through with it, the rich person lives and no one gets any money. Currently, Bezos has $183 billion, and there are 328 million people in the US, so the question becomes, would you kill Jeff Bezos for $558? I wouldn't, but someone might. If Bezos gets to a trillion $, that becomes $3,048. That's still a no from me, but I would bet there are a lot of people who would vote yes for that, even if they couldn't pull the trigger themselves. But, if you're Jeff Bezos, do you really want to risk it? My bet is that the threat alone would cause him to sell/give away his assets so that he's only the second richest man. The rule would basically cause rich people to not want to amass huge quantities of wealth simply for the sake of having it. Getting the wealth down to only a billion dollars, which is still more money than you can spend, would mean each person would only get about $3. I would think the vast majority of Americans won't kill someone for $3, unless that person was a huge asshole or something.


WTF are you babbling about?

My statement was pretty easy to comprehend; we are a country stained by millions of greedy basterds that would sell their Mom in a heartbeat to make a bigger profit.

Your nonsense and gibberish; If you don't like money, reverse purge lottery someone rich and it won't be worth it
because you won't have the guts!

Did I get it your 'thoughts' in ?
 
sick_of_it
‘’ 1 minute ago  

noitsnot: sick_of_it: Every time I hear someone idiotically say "...the USA stand for freedom and liberty!!" I laugh because it should be pretty obvious by now the real saying should be "...how many do I have to kill before I GET PAID!?!?"

[Fark user image 316x159]


That's what I'm Talkin 'Bout!!
 
Displayed 27 of 27 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More Farking, less working

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.