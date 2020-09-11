 Skip to content
(McSweeney's)   After nineteen years, the one piece that still brings comfort is John Hodgman's Welcoming Remarks Made at a Literary Reading two weeks after September 11th, 2001   (mcsweeneys.net) divider line
edmo [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Nice
 
phrawgh [BareFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
i.imgflip.comView Full Size
 
general tso [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
David Letterman's return to the airwaves on September 17 is something I watch every year. It is honest, pure, and poignant.
 
gottagopee
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
McSweeney's is a staple in my browser history, but there are 2 items that I pull up every year without fail. This is one. It's very much on-point, and, if not a comfort, a reminder of various truths.

The other one is the raft of bad pirate jokes for 9/17, an altogether different proposition
https://www.mcsweeneys.net/articles/p​i​rate-riddles-for-sophisticates
 
