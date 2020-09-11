 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(New Zealand Herald)   Yes, yes you are an Influencer and a Soccer Streaker and in normal times you would have earned the 'giggity' tag. However it's 2020 and here we are   (nzherald.co.nz) divider line
14
    More: Dumbass, Gorilla, Travel, Charly Jordan, travel group, popular social media influencer, social platform, Instagram model, Trip  
•       •       •

1166 clicks; posted to Main » on 11 Sep 2020 at 1:04 PM (46 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



14 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
TommyDeuce [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Running in a bikini isn't streaking, it's just being an attention white.

/Don't look Ethel!
 
soupafi
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Would have been a better picture.
 
Mr.Hawk
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

TommyDeuce: Running in a bikini isn't streaking, it's just being an attention white.

/Don't look Ethel!


Is this a new saying I am unaware of?
 
Salmon
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Instagram should delete the accounts of "Influencers" who break social & health laws or expected behaviour.
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

TommyDeuce: Running in a bikini isn't streaking, it's just being an attention white.

/Don't look Ethel!


What's a soccer streaker?

>click<

Looks at photos.

Oh, well, that's hot but... disappointing.
 
fark account name
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Mr.Hawk: TommyDeuce: Running in a bikini isn't streaking, it's just being an attention white.

/Don't look Ethel!

Is this a new saying I am unaware of?


Tis now
 
OldJames
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
She gets a free pass. If I got a chance to make a run at her, my review would certainly say "would do again"
 
abhorrent1
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
I wonder how many of these "influencers" actually make money. I know some do but there has to be an over-saturation of these people by now. She's an attractive girl that likes to show her great ass on instagram, just like the other billion attractive girls that like to show their great asses on instagram.
 
Serious Post on Serious Thread
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

fark account name: Mr.Hawk: TommyDeuce: Running in a bikini isn't streaking, it's just being an attention white.

/Don't look Ethel!

Is this a new saying I am unaware of?

Tis now


A very old saying.

🎶"They just call him the streak! The fastest thing on two feet"🎵

/damn I'm old
//had that on vinyl
///
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

abhorrent1: She's an attractive girl that likes to show her great ass on instagram



God bless her
 
i.r.id10t
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

TommyDeuce: Running in a bikini isn't streaking, it's just being an attention white.

/Don't look Ethel!


Came for the warning to Ethel, leaving satisfied

Mr.Hawk: TommyDeuce: Running in a bikini isn't streaking, it's just being an attention white.

/Don't look Ethel!

Is this a new saying I am unaware of?


From an old Ray Stevens (comedian via music) song... well worth the 3 minutes on youtube
 
DumbAmerican
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
I am quite disappointed that a link to bikini pics have not been posted yet.

https://www.givemesport.com/1480813-k​i​nsey-wolanski-fined-15000-for-champion​s-league-steak-her-stunt-was-worth-ove​r-35m

/You're welcome
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

DumbAmerican: I am quite disappointed that a link to bikini pics have not been posted yet.

https://www.givemesport.com/1480813-ki​nsey-wolanski-fined-15000-for-champion​s-league-steak-her-stunt-was-worth-ove​r-35m

/You're welcome


That's not a bikini.
 
DOCTORD000M
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Attentions whites gonna attention white.
 
Displayed 14 of 14 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want the rest of the Farking story? Try

TotalFark

More threads. More community. More Farking.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.