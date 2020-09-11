 Skip to content
(NPR)   Fortnight founder to Apple: your 30% fee "Is going to be the worst dystopia you can imagine from science fiction"   (npr.org) divider line
20
    More: Unlikely, App Store, Epic Games CEO Tim Sweeney, Silicon Valley powerhouses Apple, IPhone, much car, North Carolina, tech giants, mobile app stores  
beezeltown [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user image
 
Martian_Astronomer [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
So, what - if you don't pay the 30% fee, Apple sends a copy of your uploaded consciousness to a digital hell, then regularly sends you a highlight real of you futilely trying to kill yourself to stop the pain as you're eaten alive by a giant demon-spider with the face of your mother?

Yeah, I can see that. They'll probably even include a "share this on Instagram" button.
 
gar1013 [BareFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
FFS, this hyperbole is tiring.

Gamestop charges more than "30%" when you compare wholesale to retail.
 
MythDragon
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Martian_Astronomer: So, what - if you don't pay the 30% fee, Apple sends a copy of your uploaded consciousness to a digital hell, then regularly sends you a highlight real of you futilely trying to kill yourself to stop the pain as you're eaten alive by a giant demon-spider with the face of your mother?

Yeah, I can see that. They'll probably even include a "share this on Instagram" button.


Hell is so much worse than that
Fark user image
 
Mad_Radhu
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
The 30% fee in picture form:

Fark user image
 
Mad_Radhu
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

MythDragon: Martian_Astronomer: So, what - if you don't pay the 30% fee, Apple sends a copy of your uploaded consciousness to a digital hell, then regularly sends you a highlight real of you futilely trying to kill yourself to stop the pain as you're eaten alive by a giant demon-spider with the face of your mother?

Yeah, I can see that. They'll probably even include a "share this on Instagram" button.

Hell is so much worse than that
[Fark user image image 425x425]


So that one Futurama episode?
 
LowbrowDeluxe
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Billionaire 40% Owned by Chinese Multimedia Conglomerate Tries To Strongarm Other Multimedia Conglomerate And Fails

Fixed the headline.
 
MythDragon
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Mad_Radhu: The 30% fee in picture form:

[Fark user image image 425x318]


Reading that makes me want to scream.
 
clownass
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
I have no mouth and I must Fortnite.
 
yet_another_wumpus
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
If Fortnite and Epic are insisting on breaking Apple's rules, I still think that Apple should start selling Fortnite skins and other DLC.  But Apple owning Apple's stuff is dystopian.  Epic owning Fortnite's stuff is fine and dandy.
 
Severaux
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Tim Sweeney is a pain in the ass.
 
madgonad [OhFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Mad_Radhu: MythDragon: Martian_Astronomer: So, what - if you don't pay the 30% fee, Apple sends a copy of your uploaded consciousness to a digital hell, then regularly sends you a highlight real of you futilely trying to kill yourself to stop the pain as you're eaten alive by a giant demon-spider with the face of your mother?

Yeah, I can see that. They'll probably even include a "share this on Instagram" button.

Hell is so much worse than that
[Fark user image image 425x425]


So that one Futurama episode?


Nope, retconned.

Which I am okay with. The only loose end is that Leela 1.0 died unhappy and alone while Fry 1.0 lived almost two whole lives with Leela 3.0
 
Horizon
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Apple sucks but Epic can eat the corn out of my shiat. They transparently jealous that's its not theirmonopoly.
 
HotWingConspiracy
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
"Everybody doesn't have a great incentive to challenge Apple and Google's 30% because they want to be the next bastard to charge 30%," Sweeney said.

Eyyyyy, this guy gets it.

To be clear, Apple and Google object to Sweeney's characterization. They have long charged the 30% fee for in-app purchases. The companies say the commission supports technical staff who make sure apps on iPhones and Androids are safe and secure.

They should come up with a more plausible lie before trial.
 
Ashelth
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
I listened to that interview...

He makes donald trump not seem like an asshole.
 
nanim [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
cdn.vertexreport.comView Full Size
 
jso2897 [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
I don't get it.
 
Marcos P
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
hahahahahahhahahahhhahahahahahaba
 
I'm no expert but...
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Fortnite player in Jely skin- "Holy shiat, everyone seems to be going out of their way to kill me. What gives?...."
 
KiltedBastich
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Horizon: Apple sucks but Epic can eat the corn out of my shiat. They transparently jealous that's its not theirmonopoly.


Gotta disagree on this one. Epic does put out a lot of content free of charge or low cost. The Unreal Engine is a free download, and they have a bunch of free content for it, and the paid content packages aren't exorbitantly expensive. Contrast that with Unity, which always requires a paid license.

They also charge only a fraction of what Steam charges for virtual sales, 12% instead of 30% I believe, and 6% for games built using Unreal.

They aren't saints, but this stance towards Apple is consistent with their other policies towards games development and distribution. They currently do more to support the small players than other big gaming brands. Whatever his flaws and foibles, Tim Sweeney doesn't like monopolies or cartels.
 
