(Fark)   On this anniversary of the September 11 attacks, where were you when it happened? Any other stories from that tragic day?
110
•       •       •

Confabulat [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
I was on Fark.  Dial up even.
 
bisi
‘’ 4 hours ago  
I was in illinois as an exchange student, just getting ready for school.

The school day consisted of watching the news all day, seeing 2000 people die live on TV over and over.
Somehow not much has improved in the world since then.
 
FrancoFile [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
I was at work.  Our office was about a mile from the end of the main runway at Dulles.

It was really freaky to not hear planes roaring overhead for the next couple of weeks.
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
I was at work, happily drinking coffee and perusing the internet when the web suddenly ground to almost a halt.  The radio had broken with a news alert when the first plane hit, then people started freaking out when the second one hit.
 
educated [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
I had just gotten to work. Second plane hit, everyone knew it wasn't an accident. I walked out of my office and my boss, in the hallway talking to another doctor, said "your life just changed forever."

Read Fark (no kidding!) until the university made it clear that they were not going to force us to stay. Walked home in a daze. People were scrambling to get out of the city - busses full, bus stops overflowing into the streets. People crying, trying to hail taxis.
 
WhiskeyBender [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
I was with Obama. We taught all the terrorists how to fly, then used his time machine to come back to 2010. Great day, we had Papa Johns pizza and some Nat Ice.
 
AppleOptionEsc [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
I was at the airport. It was really difficult for me yadda yadda.

But, I was in study hall, actually. Watched it live. No one believed me for 2 hours about a second plane hitting and both towers coming down. Not sure why. Denile I guess. But it was Wisconsin, so I'm not sure what there was to deny when you are 15.
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
I was on the phone with a client in NYC who was telling me a plane hit a building. He could see it.
I dialed up the news and watched.
Odd, to see the news happen at my desk, in real time.
Then we all went in the break room, ladies cried. And I though, how are the bastards in power going to monetize this? Because I'm cynical.
And they did.
Still cynical.
 
Pavia_Resistance [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
I was at work. The office where I worked at the time is not far from Shanksville, PA.

A couple of my coworkers were first responders - a volunteer fireman and a part-time cop. The brother of another coworker was also a cop. The initial call about Flight 93 that one of them responded to was, IIRC, "a bomb on a plane in Somerset".

We also had coworkers at a conference at a hotel near BWI.

After work I went to my parent's house. They did not have the TV on at all that day and had no idea anything happened.
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
I remember the 10th, how excellent the weather was. Sharp, bright and clear cut, on the dawn of that last, great day.
 
Pavia_Resistance [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

Jake Havechek: I was at work, happily drinking coffee and perusing the internet when the web suddenly ground to almost a halt.  The radio had broken with a news alert when the first plane hit, then people started freaking out when the second one hit.


I remember that when we heard about the first plane hitting, we were thinking it was probably an accident involving a small plane. When the second one hit, it was "WTF?"
 
Raider_dad [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Watching the weather channel before taking my youngest to school , they were doing the flight delays thing but instead the guy said "there are no domestic flights because of the problems in New York". That really got my attention then I turned it to CNN , towers were still up at that point.
 
Wookie_Jesus [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
I was furiously masturbating to pictures of Bea Arthur.
Every time I climaxed, I screamed "And then there's Maude". After the sixth time, I fell asleep from exhaustion.
I didn't find out what happened until 9/12. So that will always be my day of remembrance
 
Tr0mBoNe [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
I skipped school to go golfing. When I came in from the front nine, the replays were on the tv in the clubhouse. I watched for a minute or two, found out school was closed, and decided to finish my round.

I went home after and hung out on IRC for the rest of the day.
 
phaseolus
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
nekom [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
I was in college.  Heard the news on the radio so I drove home (10-15 minute commute).  My soon to be wife and eventually ex was working at Walmart.  The manager told them to put all the American flag stuff front and center.  My dad drove every car we had to town to fill it up with gas.  He was USAF during the cold war so he's still got a bit of a prepper mentality.  Flight 93 pretty much flew directly over my head.

My friend had been laid off the week before, so he slept in.  I called him and told him to turn on the tv.  He asked which channel.  I told him it doesn't matter.  "Holy shiat" was what he said.  Wall to wall news with no commercials for days.  F bombs on the news.  Internet was in bad shape, I remember CNN had to remove images on their page.

The weather was just about the same as it was in NY.  A cool, dry day with not a cloud in the sky.  Then the next few days seeing nothing in the sky except military aircraft and medevac choppers.  Now I live in rural nowhere but we're under some busy flight corridors.  Contrails in the day, navigation lights at night.  But nothing.  That was surreal.
 
envirovore [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
It's my S.O.'s, one of our friends, and one of my siblings birthdays today.
They all respond with "what, it was my birthday first" whenever anyone says "oh, i'm so sorry" upon learning that.

/was asleep at the time
 
rukie [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
I was in gradeschool, 7th grade I think. Wisconsin. I remember seeing on the news that a plane hit a building. I thought it was like a Cessna that hit a small company building. Learned this minutes before getting on the bus.

Later in the day we started watching the news in school, but the principal came in and forced us to turn it off.
 
TheGreatGazoo
‘’ 4 hours ago  
I was driving to work.  It was reported that a business jet had crashed into the World Trade Center.  My initial thought was that the press was going to milk that for all that it's worth.
 
TelemonianAjax [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

FrancoFile: I was at work.  Our office was about a mile from the end of the main runway at Dulles.

It was really freaky to not hear planes roaring overhead for the next couple of weeks.


I'm from the prairie but was at school on Hartford then. It was scary to see fighter jets patrolling the sky above an american city in daytime.

I was close enough that a day or 2 later we saw the polluted clouds above the city.
 
freddyV [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
I was at work at a news department in a radio station cluster.
I was at that building for 48 hours straight.

Long couple days of reporting.
 
phaseolus
‘’ 4 hours ago  
I was starting an ordinary work day a thousand miles away from NYC. The nice religious lady I worked with spent the day worrying about raptures and Satan, and she and another couple coworkers couldn't stop babbling their aren't-you-glad-Gore's-not-President nonsense.

I feared how crazy we were all going to be from now on more than I feared terrorists, and although I had my doubts about W. Bush being up to the task, I was grateful he immediately gave a speech urging Americans not to mistakenly label all Muslims as terrorists. That might have been mostly futile, as evinced by a self-described "patriot" immediately murdering a Sikh gas station attendant for no reason, but it was the right thing to say.
 
damageddude [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
I was at work looking out the windows of my company's employee lounge as the smoke poured out of the first tower and thinking that's not going to be as easy to fix as it was in '93. The day obviously got worse.

Later on as I made my way home via several cars my main memories were of the local news station making official announcements recalling all off-duty NYPD and FDNY employees to work, military vehicles racing up the Garden State Parkway as we made our way south, trucks parked to the side by 440 because they couldn't get onto the Outerbridge Crossing to NYC and finally how normal everything seemed when I finally got home, about 30 miles due south of the WTC.
 
no1curr [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
I was in bed, as it was just before 11pm local time (AEST). Dad just got home from work, put the TV on, and starting watching some late night disaster movie was on at the time. He has a tendency to have the TV loud, so a couple of minutes after he turned it on I went out to ask him to turn it down. He's draws my attention to the the movie he's watching, saying how it looks real but something is off about it.

Then we change the channel. Weird, same movie is playing on that one too. And also on the next channel.

Then plane #2 hits.

I stayed up for another hour or so, watched as the WTC collapsed, and the reports/aftermath of the Pentagon attack and the downing of Flight 93.

Had a philosophy exam the following morning, I think it was on John Stuart Mill and utilitarianism. I remember one of my classmates laughing about it and saying America had it coming
 
Dick Gozinya
‘’ 4 hours ago  
I worked in lower Manhattan at that time. I was on Metro North coming into GCT when the first plane hit. Was just getting off the 6 train at Astor Place when the second plane hit. Came up out of the subway to people yelling and crying, etc. Couldnt see the towers directly but could see the smoke and knew it was bad. Walked a few blocks closer to work where I was finally able to look south and see the upper 2/3s of both towers. Went to work and called my parents to tell them I was fine before the phone system became overloaded and eventually failed when the towers came down.

I missed seeing the first tower fall, but I watched the second one come down. Stayed at work until the early evening before I was able to get a Metro North train out of the city to go home.

I have many not so CSBs from that day and following weeks.
 
cman [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
I was a senior in High School

A school secretary was going around our school room to room. She told us that two airplanes crashed into the World Trade Center, a plane crashed into the Pentagon, there was a fire at the national mall, and a car bomb exploded at the state department. The last two as we all know did not happen, but as shiat was going on rumors were flying about. Our class turned on the radio and we heard just then building #2 fall. I knew exactly what it meant right there and then; we were at war.

9/11 changed the course of my life. My goal was to become a computer programmer. My dream job was working at Microsoft developing the Windows operating system. But all of that just didnt seem to matter at the time. So instead I enlisted in the Army and served my country.
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
scontent-iad3-1.xx.fbcdn.netView Full Size
 
Gubbo [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
At home. The first year of college hadn't started yet.

In bed reading for the first one. Parents told me to come downstairs. I remember seeing the second plane hit live, but I don't know if that's an actual memory or not.

/was reading a Tom Clancy book. Not the one where the guy flies the plane into the Capitol building
//the one before that
 
phaseolus
‘’ 3 hours ago  
"15 years ago our leaders, left and right, stood on the steps of the Capitol and gave us their solemn promise to work together, to stand as one, for all Americans.

"How'd that promise work out?

"How much are their words worth? Today, 15 years later?

"It's 15 years later and we're STILL afraid. We're still terrorized. Still wallowing in conspiracy theories and peering suspiciously out of our bunkers at our neighbors. Sure we won. Sure we did. We became a nation that tortures our enemies -- and our own citizens for that matter. We're a nation of warrantless wiretaps and rendition and we've gotten used to being strip searched in our own airports. And how is the world a better place for it all?"

- from Stonekettle's essay
 
Doctor Doodle
‘’ 3 hours ago  

Wookie_Jesus: I was furiously masturbating to pictures of Bea Arthur.
Every time I climaxed, I screamed "And then there's Maude". After the sixth time, I fell asleep from exhaustion.
I didn't find out what happened until 9/12. So that will always be my day of remembrance


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
thecactusman17 [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Mom woke me up, told me someone had bombed a building, America was under attack. I asked her where, she told me a jet hit a building in NYC. I told her we were going to be ok and went back to bed.

Wake up a bit later to mom frantically telling me to get clothes on and come look at the news feed.

But what made me realize that we were actually going to war, that something in the world of my lifetime had just fundamentally changed, was when I was sitting in class an hour later and a 3rd jet was reported to have hit the Pentagon. The teacher had been letting us listen to the news and discuss the situation. That changed quickly. Nearly everyone in the class started panicking, this had to be a major power starting a war, we were probably going to get drafted. My dad worked in a major city for a critical infrastructure target.  Would he be alright?

On May 2nd 2011 I was at a game store to play Warhammer. Id graduated college, had a shaky job i didn't like and wasn't good at, and most of the few friends I had as an adult were there in that room with me. I got a text message that Osama Bin Ladin was dead. I remember that I started to shake, I nearly cried. The tension I'd been holding without being conscious of for almost a full decade was suddenly being released. We sat as a group and talked, just sharing how our personal lives had all been completely warped around 9/11 and what followed.
 
Flincher
‘’ 3 hours ago  
I was sleeping in that morning.
 
Mad Scientist [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Wifey and I had just started on a 12 hour drive to my parents place in Chicago.  Heard of the first plane on the radio just as we got on the road.  Followed the news by radio and texts from my parents for the next 12 hours as we drove.  Arrived in Chicago that evening, stunned, but not yet having seen the towers fall.  Were glued to the tv the next two days.  The meeting I'd come for was cancelled, and we drove home two days later.
 
urger [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
I was in high school in Queens. Some of my friend's relatives never came home. My dad worked the site for two weeks afterwards. My now wife was in high school at Stuyvesant a few blocks from the WTC. No weird cancers yet knock-on-wood.
 
Charmin Mao Tse-Bung
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Came home from work early in the a.m. and went to bed before anything happened. I slept peacefully all day long, and when I woke up and flipped on the television I thought I was watching some sort of movie.

I did get to fire a dummy that called in and said he wasn't coming to work because he was afraid our facility might be a terrorist target. Our small machine shop in central Indiana. A target. He already had two strikes, so that was the final plane into his personal skyscraper.
 
crazydave023
‘’ 3 hours ago  
It's 8:46 AM, the time when the first plane hit the tower.

Let's have a moment of silence to remember those who perished and honor those who lost their lives while helping to save others.


Never forget.

Thank you

/native NYC'er
 
Snotnose
‘’ 3 hours ago  
I woke up to the radio DJs talking about an airplane crash and all the smoke.  I went to the back yard and looked towards the airport, nothing.  Then I looked towards Miramar, nothing.  I shrugged, did the 3S routine, turned on the TV while making breakfast and saw what they were talking about.

I live in San Diego.

I was working at a startup were there were no TVs, I didn't have a radio, and streaming didn't exist yet.  The wife kept calling me giving me updates.

About 11 PM the CEO sent out a company wide email saying basically "yeah, it sucks but we have work to do so get back to work".  The entire CXX suite at that company turned out to be a bunch of snakes.
 
aaronx [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
I was in Charlotte Michigan on a job. The decision was made to keep working, but there was a tv on so not much was accomplished.

I made a point of going to a middle-eastern restaurant and had a falafel wrap for lunch. Man, that place was gloomy.
 
ProcrastinationStation [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Rhode Island.  At work.  We all crowded into a tiny office to watch over-the-air news coverage on a tiny TV.  Watched the towers fall.  A coworker quietly said "my god,  we just watched thousands of people die"

The silence of the next few weeks was deafening- the lack of air traffic.....
 
Gleeman [BareFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
On Navy deployment in the Persian gulf. First heard something was up through personal emails (have relatives in NYC). After the second plane hit the CO came on the announcing system and told us planes had hit the WTC and Pentagon, that we were at DEFCON 4 and "We're going to war".
 
Cagey B [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Mostly at home I sat transfixed in front of the tv, completely baffled as to what would have possessed Hulk Hogan to do those awful things.
 
Soupface Sally
‘’ 3 hours ago  
I was in Cleveland, with my husband and sister.  We had gone to visit the Rock n Roll Hall of Fame the day before.  I was in the hotel room, getting ready to leave to go back home, when I happened to turn on the TV.  We listened to the news on the radio in the car all the way home.  I kept feeling like I was in the middle of a movie.  I was terrified.
 
labman [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
I was at work in SC, so nothing first hand. My wife called me and said find a TV after the first one hit.  I couldn't find a TV, so I turned to the internet, but Fark was the only site with good links.  That day is what got me hooked to this site.

She told me she was on the phone with someone in the pentagon when the plane hit there.  They were in a different wing so they weren't injured, but said the building shook and you could hear it.

It's interesting to go back to the farkives and reading the thread from that day.  So many crazy stories that just didn't pan out.  Car bombs on the national mall, stuff like that.  I'm sure it was people who saw the plane hit the pentagon, they just didn't realize that's what it was. They saw the explosing and from where the were it lined up with the national mall.

Never Forget either, that this is also the day President Trump bragged about having the tallest building in Manhattan after the towers collapsed.  Asshole.
 
batlock666
‘’ 2 hours ago  
At work. Getting ready to go back home, and play D&D with a couple of friends (I'm Belgian, so there's a time difference and all that stuff). I decided to check Slashdot before leaving. I noticed this outrageous story by Jon Katz, about two planes crashing in the WTC towers. Then I noticed that it wasn't by Jon Katz, and that it wasn't a story but quite real. We didn't play much D&D that evening.
 
labman [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
As an aside to this.  My wife worked on a military base at the time.  That day picking her up from work was heightened security, but nothing big.

The next morning, however, was a completely different story.  There were the up armored Humvee's lined up to the side of where cars drive in with soldiers pointing .50 caliber machine guns at the cars.  At least 20 guards, all armed with rifles.  (Normally, there were just two.  Always with a pistol, sometimes with a rifle.)  It stayed that way for a couple of weeks and didn't get back to something approaching normal for almost a year.
 
Yellow Beard
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I was sitting in my office. The UPS driver comes in with a package and asks if we heard what happened at the Trade Center. No we hadn't and he told us a plane crashed into pone of the towers. I went online in time to see the second plane hit. Everyone in the office was freaked out. One plane could be an accident, two and we knew it was an attack. It was terrible watching that day unfold.
 
Warthog [recently expired TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I unearthed the envelope containing these when I straightened up my office early in the pandemic:

Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size


I'd spent week one of the NFL season in Las Vegas with my law school friends, drafting our fantasy football team and watching the opening week's games.  I stayed the extra day on Monday to get a round of golf in with a good buddy, and booked a redeye home to Newark for Monday night into Tuesday.  I was scheduled through Charlotte, and due to arrive into EWR around 11 AM.  Called my girlfriend on Monday night from Vegas, told her I'd talk to her in the morning, and went to the poker room at Mandalay Bay.  In maybe two hours of play at the lowest possible stakes table I'd hit several giant pots and a high hand jackpot, and was up like two grand.  So I cashed in my winnings and headed to the airport early to see if I could get on standby on an earlier flight back to EWR.  They routed me through Pittsburgh, as seen on the ticket above. Got into EWR right around 8 AM.  I went to baggage claim, and...no clubs. So I went to the baggage office, and they figured out my clubs went on my original flight to Charlotte.  They said they'd have them delivered to me by 2 PM.  I was royally annoyed.  Took the bloom off what'd been a great weekend.  Then I didn't see the clubs again for six days, and by then I didn't care at all.

Got in a cab to the courthouse in Newark where I worked. It was a beautiful, dry, amazingly pleasant fall morning, so I rode with the windows down and the wind in my face.  The driver said something that didn't make any sense about an airplane hitting the world trade center.  I thought I mis-heard him over the wind and ignored it.  I got to my office at the courthouse, put my bag down, and never even got to turn on the computer before someone came in with the news about the first plane.

We all went up to the top floor, because it had a perfect view of the Manhattan skyline 11 miles away.  Our chambers staff had all been at Windows on the World Thursday of the week prior, for a farewell lunch for a co-clerk.  I'd remembered watching a commuter plane fly by during the lunch, maybe only five hundred feet higher, and wondered what kind of a colossal schmuck you had to be to manage to hit the tower on such a perfect weather day.  We'd been standing there watching the north tower burn for just a minute or two when we saw the second plane hit the south tower.   At that moment one of the Federal judges who was standing behind me said what we all somehow knew: "F@cking terrorists.  Goddammit."  We watched maybe another ten minutes when the marshals came and escorted the judges...somewhere.  The roads to Hoboken where I lived at that point were already closed, so three of us went to another clerk's family home out in Clifton, NJ.  Mercifully I didn't watch the towers fall with my own eyes, as we were already trying to get away from Newark.  We spent the day at the other clerk's house watching the news.  I barely remember any of that part.

At the same time I was having what I thoughtwas a bad morning, my then girlfriend (and now wife of 15 years), who lived in Brooklyn and worked across the street form the World Trade Center in the World Financial Center, was running late for work.  She normally would have gotten off the subway at Chambers Street / WTC, but they announced the station was closed "for police activity."  So she got off the subway a stop early, south of the WTC, and figured she'd walk to the office which was all of seven or eight blocks away.  She got to the corner of West and Rector St, directly south of the south tower, where she saw the towers burning and the jumpers -- many many jumpers -- jumping.  She asked what had happened, and someone told her about the planes.  She didn't know I'd already gotten into Newark on an earlier flight, so she thought I was in the air.  She got in line for a pay phone to call me at the office and see if she could get me.  She was standing in that line when the south tower came down, 4 blocks away.  She and a crowd ran for their lives south, away from the debris wall, but didn't make it far before the dust and office debris overtook them.  They huddled under an overhang at the entrance to the Brooklyn Battery Tunnel and heard but didn't see the second tower come down.

She was debating trying to walk to Brooklyn through the tunnel when she heard the sound of the ferry horn from the Staten Island Ferry.  She and a number of other strangers walked towards the sound, and boarded the big yellow boat to Staten Island even though she didn't live there.  A kindly woman on the ferry invited her to come to her home not far from the terminal, and let her take a shower to get the dust off and gave her spare clothes that didn't fit (she had to throw her own clothes away).  That night, the woman's son drove her home to Brooklyn after they reopened the Verazanno Narrows bridge.

My girlfriend and I were finally able to reconnect by phone by mid-afternoon, using the Judge's secretary (who'd stayed at the courthouse) as a relay.  It was an emotional call.  We finally got together a couple of days later, at her Mom's house out on Long Island.  I remember that hug and telling her how much I loved her.

So...not a good day.  But because of my wife's experience I make a point to watch (and post) this video every year:

BOATLIFT, An Untold Tale of 9/11 Resilience
Youtube MDOrzF7B2Kg


If you haven't seen it, please give it 12 minutes.  It's very, very worth it.
 
feanorn [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
In my place, getting ready for more grad school classes. Had discovered Fark not long before, refreshed the main thread(s) the rest of the next week (have been reading it ever since, finally signed on with an account ten years back). We still had classes that day, and week. One of the strongest local memories I have of that day was the instant rise of gas prices to approximately $6/gallon, with the massive lines of cars waiting to fill up.
 
edmo [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Painting FIL garage.

Later wrote out a piece about what I thought would happen in America. Ten years later, I reread it and thought, what a bunch of overwrought hokum. Now I reread it and see I was way too optimistic.
 
Confabulat [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I told some dude happy 9/11 just a couple hours ago and he was like oh, man I totally forgot. I was like but you said you''d never forget! and then I made him feel bad.
 
