(Fox News)   If you are impersonating a police officer, it is best not to pull over an off-duty cop   (foxnews.com) divider line
Frederick [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
There's no such thing as an "off-duty" cop!

None-the-less; play stupid games...
 
soporific [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Was that wrong? Should I not have done that?"
 
ghostfacekillahrabbit
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Letthemfight.gif
 
LowbrowDeluxe
‘’ 1 hour ago  
We are the same from "Falling Down" Movie
Youtube Is4hOAOXbMo
 
BeesNuts [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Cop impersonating civilian arrests civilian impersonating cop.
 
flucto [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
When impersonating a police officer do you not shoot suspects? Cause that would be a dead give away.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This seems to happen a lot.
 
chewd [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Walker: This seems to happen a lot.


What is the con though? Are they going to write you a fake ticket & try to get you to pay it in cash?

Who carries cash these days?

Is it an excuse to search through your belongings for something to steal?
 
wildcardjack [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Standards for becoming a cop doesn't seem that high. Why not just become a cop and do your corrupt shiat. At least that's got medical and pension.
 
Ironman273
‘’ 1 hour ago  
A lot of security guard companies I see use Police Interceptor style vehicles and uniforms that look police-ish, and it's legal.  If he were truly just asking the driver to slow down because he was speeding, could it be that the officer pulled him over because how dare anyone tell them to obey the law?
 
Zeb Hesselgresser
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
ACAB . . . even the fake ones?
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

chewd: Walker: This seems to happen a lot.

What is the con though? Are they going to write you a fake ticket & try to get you to pay it in cash?

Who carries cash these days?

Is it an excuse to search through your belongings for something to steal?


They are cop wannabes, they do it just to feel important.
Then you get the real sick ones who do it to sexually assault girls/women.
Think of all the times the fake cops don't get caught and people are too scared to report what's happened.
They must pull over hundreds of non-cops before they actually pull over a cop.
 
some_beer_drinker [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
play stupid games...etc
 
Mega Steve
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

wildcardjack: Standards for becoming a cop doesn't seem that high. Why not just become a cop and do your corrupt shiat. At least that's got medical and pension.


He probably tried but has a suspended licence. You have to wait until AFTER you get a legit badge before you start breaking laws
 
edmo [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
I used to think these people were nuts until I realized they were basically recruiting themselves.
 
