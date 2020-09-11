 Skip to content
Pho King Good restaurant responds to accusations of bad taste
Atomic Jonb [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
We have a Pho King in Kent Ohio.  I'll have to give it a shot.
 
Private_Citizen [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I appreciate a restaurant owner with a good sense of humor. If you want bland and inoffensive, go to McDonald's.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
What does Sofa King think of this, because their prices are Sofa King good.
 
Marcos P
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
They put vodka and whiskey in that stuff?
 
kukukupo
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
So. . . just dont' eat there?

What is the point of the whole petition process?  I just don't understand.
 
Persnickety [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
GrogSmash
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Private_Citizen: [Fark user image image 194x244]
I appreciate a restaurant owner with a good sense of humor. If you want bland and inoffensive, go to McDonald's.


There is a sense of humour, and there is being a deliberately insulting asshole.

There is a say...
Meet an asshole in the morning, you met an asshole.
Meet assholes all day, you're the asshole.
 
gar1013 [BareFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

kukukupo: So. . . just dont' eat there?

What is the point of the whole petition process?  I just don't understand.


Well, they are upset.

Which is supposed to mean something.

If I had a dollar for everyone person that was upset about something, I'd be change.org.
 
aagrajag
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
It's a pun. Sweet, merciful, crap, unclench you're phoking buttocks, you humourless sods.

Words in some languages sound vaguely like words - potentially colorful ones, even - in other languages. Some me an Anglophone student who didn't find farking hilarious the French word for the animal "seal".

So 
king stupid.
 
Call the Guy
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
If the food was good no one would complain
 
Porous Horace
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
The Quebecois are paragons of class.

aagrajag
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Porous Horace: The Quebecois are paragons of class.

[Fark user image image 500x260]


The only matter about which to complain here is the grotesque overpricing.

So I think, anyway.

I haven't been back to Canada in over ten years, so maybe that's standard pricing there now.
 
spongeboob [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
So the owner is a White guy

And now I expect this thread to be filled with White Farkers who will explain how this is no big deal and everyone should just relax
 
Persnickety [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

aagrajag: Porous Horace: The Quebecois are paragons of class.

[Fark user image image 500x260]

The only matter about which to complain here is the grotesque overpricing.

So I think, anyway.



Yeah but those are Canadian dollars so that's like that cost of a latte at Starbucks or something.
 
gar1013 [BareFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

spongeboob: So the owner is a White guy

And now I expect this thread to be filled with White Farkers who will explain how this is no big deal and everyone should just relax


On mobile, your avatar looks like you're wearing blackface.
 
aagrajag
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

gar1013: spongeboob: So the owner is a White guy

And now I expect this thread to be filled with White Farkers who will explain how this is no big deal and everyone should just relax

On mobile, your avatar looks like you're wearing blackface.


Holy crap, it does!

Doesn't mean anything, though. There's one farker here with a profile pic of a bunch of skulls hanging from a post which, in the scaled, mobile representation, looks like Daffy Duck when his beak is spinning around his face immediately after getting shot by Elmer Fudd.
 
gar1013 [BareFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

aagrajag: gar1013: spongeboob: So the owner is a White guy

And now I expect this thread to be filled with White Farkers who will explain how this is no big deal and everyone should just relax

On mobile, your avatar looks like you're wearing blackface.

Holy crap, it does!

Doesn't mean anything, though. There's one farker here with a profile pic of a bunch of skulls hanging from a post which, in the scaled, mobile representation, looks like Daffy Duck when his beak is spinning around his face immediately after getting shot by Elmer Fudd.


Yeah, doesn't mean anything but it certainly looks unfortunate.
 
sizzurpingDerp
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Literally half of the Vietnamese places I see have some sort of deliberate pun as a name. They don't have an explicit menu, but I've seen about every possible pun that can be made out of the word 'pho' on restaurant signs. It's a thing.
 
Private_Citizen [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

sizzurpingDerp: Literally half of the Vietnamese places I see have some sort of deliberate pun as a name. They don't have an explicit menu, but I've seen about every possible pun that can be made out of the word 'pho' on restaurant signs. It's a thing.


Exactly. Our local Vietnamese place is called "Pho King Awesome".

And it is.
 
aagrajag
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Private_Citizen: sizzurpingDerp: Literally half of the Vietnamese places I see have some sort of deliberate pun as a name. They don't have an explicit menu, but I've seen about every possible pun that can be made out of the word 'pho' on restaurant signs. It's a thing.

Exactly. Our local Vietnamese place is called "Pho King Awesome".

And it is.


Man, I wish I could get pho here. It is a lot of effort to make that stuff properly.
 
Stavr0
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
This. Is not. A photoshop.

He really thinks he did nothing wrong.

images.radio-canada.caView Full Size

And he misspelled "soutien"

///Pho Kme?  No, Pho Kyu!
 
